LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dufry
AG's (Dufry) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has
also affirmed
Dufry Finance S.C.A.'s senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
Dufry's rating affirmation reflects its solid commercial
fundamentals. Within
the global travel retail market, the company is the largest
operator with strong
operating profitability and cash generative ability. At the end
of 3Q13, its
EBITDA margin stood at 14.4%, which is solid relative to close
peers. Dufry
benefits from a low operating leverage and conservative capital
structure.
Acquisitive growth has been and remains to be part of Dufry's
corporate
strategy, and has been incorporated in the rating case. As long
as Dufry remains
conservatively funded, Fitch expects its credit metrics to
remain steady.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Position:
Dufry is the largest global travel retailer operating in a
highly fragmented
industry. Size and breadth of operations lend the company the
necessary levers
to structure new attractive concessions, safeguard and enhance
profitability and
extract operational efficiencies. In addition, the strength of
its balance sheet
allows the company to make targeted acquisitions, therefore
further solidifying
its market position.
Low Operating Leverage and Rising Concession Fees:
Dufry benefits from low operating leverage through largely
variable concession
fees. This, together with its proven ability to extract
operational
efficiencies, has resulted in an overall stable cost structure.
However, fee
increases from new retail space not covered by corresponding
revenues or cost
improvements, come at the expense of EBITDA. This situation was
observed in
Brazil in 2013. Considering a large new retail space roll out in
2014, margins
are likely to experience some dilution.
Geographic Concentration:
Overall, Dufry's business is geographically diversified.
Following a series of
larger acquisitions and new concession wins over the past few
years, the company
has, however, accumulated increased exposure to certain
economies, most notably
US, Brazil, Greece and Argentina, which individually have a
notable impact on
the company's performance. In addition, over half of Dufry's
business is
generated in the emerging markets. Fitch expects this trend to
continue,
implying a growing exposure to potential volatilities and growth
deceleration in
these markets.
Conservative Capital Structure:
Following the debt refinancing in December 2013 after the
acquisition of the
remaining 49% of Hellenic Duty-Free Shops, with gross debt now
at approximately
CHF2bn, Fitch expects funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted
leverage to pick
up marginally in FY14 from FY12's level of 3.7x. We note Dufry's
balanced
approach towards business funding through placement of debt and
equity
instruments, which helps contain the credit metrics.
External Growth Remains Key in Strategy:
M&A is part of Dufry's corporate strategy and it is the
company's intention to
continue selectively acquiring small to mid-sized regional
players. We expect
Dufry to maintain a good balance between business value growth
and a sound
capital structure commensurate with the commercial risks. While
smaller
acquisitions are likely to be funded using the company's cash
reserves and minor
incremental debt, which has been included in our rating case and
sensitivity
guidance, larger acquisitions would need to be evaluated as and
when they arise
with the outcome depending on the choice of funding instruments,
the resulting
debt levels and pace of future deleveraging.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Presently Comfortable Liquidity Levels:
Dufry maintains comfortable liquidity levels with cash balance
of approximately
CH270m at end of 3Q13, in addition to the largely undrawn
revolving credit
facility of CHF650m expiring in 2017.
Operating Cash Margins Expected Lower, But Steady:
With decreasing EBITDA growth and margins and somewhat higher
debt service
burden, the FFO and free cash flow (FCF) are projected to
undergo a downward
adjustment post 2013. However, in the absence of large working
capital cash
absorptions and capital expenditures being tied to revenues,
free cash flow
margins should remain stable.
Scheduled Financial Commitments for 2014 Will Strain Cash Flows:
Commencing debt repayment and additional substantial buyout
commitment towards a
Brazilian JV partner requiring a total of CHF430m would have to
be serviced from
retained cash and/or unused part of the revolver, effectively
depleting cash
reserves and increasing indebtedness. Dufry will face some
moderate refinancing
risks by August 2016, albeit mitigated by its proven access to
various sources
of refinancing and positive FCF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage reducing to below 3.5x over a
sustained period and
FFO fixed charge cover remaining above 3.0x on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Increase in FFO adjusted net leverage above 4.5x by the end of
2014 and
stagnant de-leveraging thereafter suggesting fundamentally an
adverse shift in
the operating environment and/or persisting organic issues
- EBITDA margins sustainably below 13% coupled with FCF margin
sustainably below
4.5%.
