(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook of SNS Bank N.V.'s (SNS) mortgage covered bond programme to Negative and affirmed its rating. The agency has also affirmed the ratings of ING Bank N.V.'s (ING), ABN Amro Bank N.V.'s (ABN), Achmea Bank N.V's (Achmea) and NIBC Bank N.V.'s conditional pass-through mortgage covered bond programmes. These rating actions follow the implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating Criteria on programmes issued by Dutch banks. The rating actions also take into account the relevant Negative Outlooks on banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) announced by Fitch on 26 March 2014 (see Fitch Revises Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening Support and Fitch Revises SNS Bank's Outlook to Negative; Upgrades VR to 'bbb-'). As part of its updated covered bonds analysis, the agency has assigned an IDR uplift to each programme, where applicable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook on the 'AA+' rating of the mortgage covered bonds issued by SNS Bank N.V. has been revised to Negative from Stable, following a similar rating action on the bank's IDR and due to the fact that a potential downgrade of the IDR may not be entirely compensated by the newly assigned IDR uplift of '1'. The rating of ING's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable, based on the bank's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and the asset percentage (AP) taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven AP for the rating. The rating of ABN's mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable, based on the bank's IDR of 'A+', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '2', an unchanged D-Cap of '4' (moderate discontinuity risk) and the AP taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven AP for the rating. The rating of NIBC's conditional pass-through mortgage covered bonds is affirmed at 'AAA'/Stable, based on the bank's IDR of 'BBB-', a newly assigned IDR uplift of '1', an unchanged D-Cap of '8' (minimal discontinuity risk) and the AP taken into account by the agency, which provides more protection than the breakeven AP for the rating. NIBC's soft-bullet mortgage covered bond programme would have been eligible for an IDR uplift of '1'. However, the last outstanding covered bond under the programme was paid in full on 1 April 2014. The rating of Achmea's mortgage covered bonds has been affirmed 'AAA'/Stable and it is not affected by the criteria amendments. Given that this type of covered bonds is non-compliant with Undertakings for The Collective Investment of Transferrable Securities (UCITS) and not explicitly exempt from bail-in under the final draft of the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive, no IDR uplift is applicable. The IDR uplift expresses Fitch's judgement of the degree of protection in the event of a bank's resolution that would be available to prevent the source of covered bonds payments switching from the issuer to the cover pool. It is derived from the following factors: Fitch's opinion of the relative ease and motivations for resolution methods other than liquidation, the importance of covered bonds to the financial markets in a given jurisdiction and the extent of buffer offered by senior unsecured debt. Fitch's view on the use of resolution methods other than liquidation contributes to the IDR uplift assigned to the programmes of ING's mortgage covered bonds and ABN's mortgage covered bonds based on their large size in their domestic market. The Netherlands is not deemed by Fitch to be a covered bonds-intensive jurisdiction. Protection from the level of senior unsecured debt is reflected in the IDR uplift assigned to the mortgage covered bonds of ABN, ING, SNS and NIBC. This is based on Fitch's estimate of long-term non-retail placed senior unsecured debt exceeding 5% of total adjusted assets, based on the latest available financial information. RATING SENSITIVITIES SNS's mortgage covered bond programme: The 'AA+'/Negative rating of SNS's mortgage covered bonds may be downgraded if among others, (i) the bank's 'BBB+' IDR is downgraded by at least two notches to 'BBB-'; or (ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis exceeds Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level. ABN's mortgage covered bond programme: The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if among others, (i) the bank's IDR is downgraded by at least five notches to 'BBB-'; or (ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis exceeds Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level. ING's mortgage covered bond programme: The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if among others, (i) the IDR is downgraded by at least five notches to 'BBB-'; or (ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis exceeds Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level. NIBC's conditional pass-through covered bond programme: The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if among others, (i) the IDR is downgraded by at least three notches to 'BB-'; or (ii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis exceeds Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level. Achmea's covered bond programme: The 'AAA'/Stable rating of the covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if among others, (i) the IDR is downgraded by at least one notch to 'BBB+'; (ii) the D-Cap falls to at least '3' (high moderate risk); or (iii) the level of AP that Fitch gives credit to in its analysis exceeds Fitch's breakeven AP for the rating level,. Contact: Primary Analysts Kevin Vanistendael (ING, ABN, NIBC CPT, Achmea) Analyst +44 (0)20 3530 1564 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ieva Snejkova (SNS) Director +44 (0)20 3530 1276 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analysts Kevin Vanistendael (SNS) Analyst +44 (0)20 3530 1564 Stephen Kemmy (ING, ABN, NIBC CPT, Achmea) Director +44 (0)20 3530 1474 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 (0)93 323 8408 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, dated 10 March 2014; Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum and Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds, both dated 13 May 2014; Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds, dated 23 January 2014; EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria, dated 6 June 2013; EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands, dated 13 June 2013; Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum, dated 4 February 2014, all available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance Stress Addendum here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum here Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds here EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria here EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.