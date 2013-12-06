Dec 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed E-Carat UK plc GBP 500m
Class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.
E-CARAT UK plc is a securitisation of auto loan receivables originated by GMAC
UK plc which is also the servicer. The securitised portfolio consists of
secured, fixed-rate loans advanced to UK residents.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Cumulative defaults and 30-days plus delinquency ratios have been low since the
transaction closed in December 2012. Prepayments have been higher than Fitch's
expectations over the same period, triggered by positive economic developments
in the UK.
The affirmation reflects the transaction's strong performance to date - which
Fitch expects to continue - and a steady economic outlook. Fitch expects the
performance of UK consumer ABS transactions to remain stable based on expected
minor declines in unemployment levels (7.9 % forecast for 2013; 7.8% for 2014;
7.2% for 2015), GDP growth (1.4% for 2013; 2.2% for 2014; 2.2% for 2015) and
stable interest rates, among other factors.
As of end-October 2013, the outstanding class A notes accounted for 57% of their
initial balance and credit enhancement, which takes into account the reserve
fund and the subordinated loan, increased to 22.2% from 14.7% at closing. The
reserve fund, currently at GDP5.7m, has remained fully funded, unused and has
been amortising in line with the class A notes.
As of end-October 2013 the collateral pool consisted of 63,565 auto loan
receivables and the transaction balance is split into new (84.1%) and used
(15.9%) vehicle loans. No balloon loans are included in this static transaction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Based on the amortisation to date and the positive performance, Fitch has made a
downward revision to its life time default base case assumption for the
transaction. The life time default base case assumption for the original balance
of the transaction has been lowered to 1.5% from 2%. Other assumptions including
the expected remaining default rate on the current pool, of 2%, remain
unchanged.
Expected impact upon the note rating of increased losses (default + voluntary
termination) and reduced recoveries (Class A):
Current Rating: 'AAAsf'
Increase base case losses by 25%; reduce base case recoveries by 25%: 'AAAsf'