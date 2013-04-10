(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AND SENIOR DEBT
RATINGS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that there is an extremely
high likelihood
of support from SoFFin (the Financial Market Stabilisation
Fund), and ultimately
from Germany ('AAA'/Stable) and, for EAA only, the State of
North-Rhine
Westphalia (NRW; 'AAA'/Stable).
Fitch's view on support for FMS WM is based on the statutory
loss-absorption
obligation of the SoFFin as stipulated in the German Financial
Market
Stabilisation Fund Act and FMS WM's statutes. Germany is
directly liable for all
SoFFin's obligations. The ratings are therefore aligned with
those of Germany.
EAA's ratings are based on Fitch's view of the extremely high
likelihood of
support from the entity's owners, particularly NRW, due to the
statutory
loss-absorption obligation. These statutory loss obligations are
stipulated by
the Law on the Further Development of Financial Market Stability
(Gesetz zur
Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung, GFdFMS) and EAA's
statutes. When
EAA was established on 11 December 2009 by Germany's Federal
Agency for
Financial Market Stabilisation, the
Finanzmarkstsabilisierungsanstalt (FMSA),
WestLB's owners were NRW and the two regional savings banks
associations in NRW
(Westfalisch-Lippischer Sparkassen- und Giroverband and
Rheinischer Sparkassen-
und Giroverband).
The liability for supporting EAA is shared among its owners,
although EAA's
statutes include a deficiency guarantee from NRW should the
regional savings
banks have insufficient resources to support EAA. In addition,
the savings
banks' potential liabilities under the scheme are capped
according to the
Further Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur
Fortentwicklung
der Finanzmarktstabilisierung - FMStG) and EAA's statutes, and
the FMSA and NRW
share the losses above the cap according to EAA's statutes. As a
result, EAA's
ratings are equalised with those of NRW.
In Fitch's view, the formalised support for FMS WM and EAA is
underpinned by the
agency's assessment of political and economic motivation rather
than on any
precise wording in legislation or contractual agreements. Fitch
expects that
Germany will provide timely support for EAA and FMS WM and NRW
to EAA because of
the potentially massive reputational and financial risks
involved.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Any changes in Germany's ratings, and for EAA, NRW's ratings,
would trigger
negative action on FMS WM's and EAA's ratings. Fitch expects
both entities to be
loss-making from time to time due to the modest risk return
profile of the
transferred assets. In the agency's view, it is uncertain when
these entities
will be able to absorb losses through own earnings during a
financial year.
FMS WM was established on 8 July 2010 by the FMSA to acquire a
portfolio of
non-performing and non-strategic assets from Hypo Real Estate
Holding AG and its
subsidiaries Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ('A-'/Stable) and DEPFA
bank plc
('BBB+'/Negative), collectively HRE Group, and to subsequently
wind down those
assets. EAA was established on 11 December 2009 in order to
acquire and wind
down assets of the former WestLB AG.
The rating actions are as follows:
FMS WM
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
Erste Abwicklungsanstalt
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA'
Senior Debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities affirmed
at 'AAA emr'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
