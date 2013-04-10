(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed FMS Wertmanagement Anstalt des oeffentlichen Rechts (FMS WM) and Erste Abwicklungsanstalt's (EAA) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that there is an extremely high likelihood of support from SoFFin (the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund), and ultimately from Germany ('AAA'/Stable) and, for EAA only, the State of North-Rhine Westphalia (NRW; 'AAA'/Stable). Fitch's view on support for FMS WM is based on the statutory loss-absorption obligation of the SoFFin as stipulated in the German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund Act and FMS WM's statutes. Germany is directly liable for all SoFFin's obligations. The ratings are therefore aligned with those of Germany. EAA's ratings are based on Fitch's view of the extremely high likelihood of support from the entity's owners, particularly NRW, due to the statutory loss-absorption obligation. These statutory loss obligations are stipulated by the Law on the Further Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung, GFdFMS) and EAA's statutes. When EAA was established on 11 December 2009 by Germany's Federal Agency for Financial Market Stabilisation, the Finanzmarkstsabilisierungsanstalt (FMSA), WestLB's owners were NRW and the two regional savings banks associations in NRW (Westfalisch-Lippischer Sparkassen- und Giroverband and Rheinischer Sparkassen- und Giroverband). The liability for supporting EAA is shared among its owners, although EAA's statutes include a deficiency guarantee from NRW should the regional savings banks have insufficient resources to support EAA. In addition, the savings banks' potential liabilities under the scheme are capped according to the Further Development of Financial Market Stability (Gesetz zur Fortentwicklung der Finanzmarktstabilisierung - FMStG) and EAA's statutes, and the FMSA and NRW share the losses above the cap according to EAA's statutes. As a result, EAA's ratings are equalised with those of NRW. In Fitch's view, the formalised support for FMS WM and EAA is underpinned by the agency's assessment of political and economic motivation rather than on any precise wording in legislation or contractual agreements. Fitch expects that Germany will provide timely support for EAA and FMS WM and NRW to EAA because of the potentially massive reputational and financial risks involved. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs, SRFs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS Any changes in Germany's ratings, and for EAA, NRW's ratings, would trigger negative action on FMS WM's and EAA's ratings. Fitch expects both entities to be loss-making from time to time due to the modest risk return profile of the transferred assets. In the agency's view, it is uncertain when these entities will be able to absorb losses through own earnings during a financial year. FMS WM was established on 8 July 2010 by the FMSA to acquire a portfolio of non-performing and non-strategic assets from Hypo Real Estate Holding AG and its subsidiaries Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG ('A-'/Stable) and DEPFA bank plc ('BBB+'/Negative), collectively HRE Group, and to subsequently wind down those assets. EAA was established on 11 December 2009 in order to acquire and wind down assets of the former WestLB AG. The rating actions are as follows: FMS WM Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1+' Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' Erste Abwicklungsanstalt Long-term IDR affirmed at 'AAA', Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AAA' Senior Debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities affirmed at 'AAA emr' Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 