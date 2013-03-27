(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ECM Asset Management Limited's (ECM) 'M2' Asset Manager rating. The rating covers the company's London-based investment activities. Asset manager operations in the 'M2' category demonstrate low vulnerability to operational and investment management failure. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation recognises the deep staffing resources, highly formalised investment process and robust outsourced operating model. The firm continues to make progress in expanding its fund offering and related investor base, a strategic priority to reduce reliance on MTN programmes which feature notes with fixed maturities, still representing 60% of the firm's AUM. The rating action also takes into account the enhancement and integration of research portals and risk analytics which add transparency to an already highly disciplined investment process. ECM's key strengths are its long-established credit specialist franchise, a solid committed shareholder and a highly disciplined investment process, supported by strong specialised analytical resources. However, ECM needs to restore growth in AUM and profitability through its expanded range of funds, building and diversifying distribution channels, a challenge for the company despite strong flows to the credit asset class. ECM's 'M2' rating is based on the following category scores, which represents a scale from 1 to 5, with 1 as the highest possible score: Company & Staffing: 2.50 Credit Selection: 2.00 Portfolio & Risk Management: 1.75 (from 2.00) Investment Administration: 2.00 Technology: 2.00 COMPANY AND STAFFING ECM is a well-established, specialist credit asset manager, with a 13-year track record. Its parent, Wells Fargo & Co. ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'), demonstrates financial and strategic commitment. ECM stabilised its AUM at EUR7.2bn as at end 2012 (EUR7.4bn as at December 2011), thanks to positive market effect which compensated net outflows of EUR1.1bn in 2012 (EUR2.0bn in 2011), primarily driven by maturing notes in MTN programmes. The 2011 AUM drop had a lagged negative impact on ECM's revenues and profitability, but operating margins remain comfortable. Fitch views positively the expansion and repositioning of its fund flagship range achieved over the past 18 months, a critical step to bringing its offer in line with credit investor demand and resume with positive net flows. One of ECM's strengths is employing large numbers of investment staff (37 professionals), which has remained largely stable over the past two years. CREDIT SELECTION ECM implements a disciplined credit selection process, based mainly on proprietary fundamental analysis but which also includes relative value and technical analysis. The already efficient communication of research outputs to Portfolio Managers (PM) was improved in 2012 with the roll out of Research Suite, a proprietary research application directly feeding PM's front office system. PORTFOLIO AND RISK MANAGEMENT Portfolio construction effectively combines the outputs of investment strategy with fundamental research through the use of model portfolios and risk calibration mechanisms. In Fitch's opinion, each step of the investment process is highly formalised, disciplined and transparent. Quantitative risk analysis and reporting is based on Barclays POINT, a vendor risk analytics solution, which continues to be enhanced. The improvement in the category score recognises the effective implementation of refinements to the investment process over the past 18 months (leading role of the Investment Strategy Group consisting of the most senior investment professionals of the company, use of model portfolio and quantitative risk analysis). INVESTMENT ADMINISTRATION Middle office functions, including fund valuations, operations and IT have been outsourced since 2010 to GlobeOp (40 staff dedicated to ECM). ECM provides clear oversight and control of the relationship, which is fully formalised in a service level agreement and operates effectively. Bespoke, informative investor reports are produced by GlobeOp and distributed by ECM. TECHNOLOGY ECM's front office technological platform is built around an integrated proprietary Front Office portfolio management system, (which incorporates outputs of enhanced proprietary Research Suite application and Barclays POINT risk analytics), and two types of third-party software for position keeping (Wall Street Office and Finacle Treasury). Wells and GlobeOp cooperate on a project to industrialise the Barclays POINT interface to provide a more automated, frequent and broader inputs to the ECM's performance and risk analysis. COMPANY PROFILE Founded in 1999, ECM is fully owned by Wells Fargo & Co, and is regulated by the UK's Financial Services Authority. As of December 2012, it had 85 employees and managed EUR7.2bn of assets. ECM specialises in the management of European credit assets, mainly investment-grade and high-yield bonds, ABS, senior secured loans and bank capital through funds, segregated mandates and MTN, mainly in a total return format. 