(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Erste
Europaeische Pfandbrief- und Kommunalkreditbank AG in
Luxemburg's (EEPK,
A-/Negative) Lettres de Gage Publiques (LdGP) at 'A' with
Negative Outlook.
Fitch has subsequently withdrawn the ratings because the agency
will no longer
have sufficient information to maintain the ratings and will
therefore no longer
provide a rating or analytical coverage for EEPK's LdGP.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that the cover pool can
support recoveries
above 51% in a 'A' rating scenario. The rating is based on
EEPK's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-'/Negative, Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk), an IDR uplift of 0 and the 2%
overcollateralisation (OC) that
Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
The Negative Outlook for the covered bonds rating reflects the
Negative Outlook
on EEPK's IDR.
As of end-September 2014, EEPK's EUR12.956bn outstanding LdGP
were secured by a
cover pool of EUR13.525bn. EEPK's LdGP programme is in
wind-down, therefore
Fitch only takes into account the legal minimum OC of 2%.
