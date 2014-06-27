(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's
Long-term foreign and
local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B-'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B-'
and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Egypt's IDRs reflect the following key rating drivers:
The new president, Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, was overwhelmingly
elected on a turnout
of 47.5% in June 2014 in polls that passed peacefully. President
Sisi is backed
by the powerful military, which has restored and is expected to
maintain
relative political stability. Nonetheless, significant sections
of the
population are disaffected, some parts of the country are
affected by sporadic
violence and sequencing adequate economic reforms while
preserving social
stability will be challenging.
Financial assistance from some GCC governments has eased
external and fiscal
strains and boosted business confidence. Fitch assumes further
support will be
forthcoming following the election of President Sisi. GCC
inflows have pushed up
external debt, but it remains low, and the new funds are on a
concessional
basis, so external debt stock and service indicators are still
stronger than
peers.
GCC grants are forecast to narrow the general government deficit
in FY14 (to
end-June 2014) to around 12% of GDP, among the highest of all
Fitch-rated
sovereigns. Consolidation measures, including subsidy reform and
a broadening of
the revenue base, are likely to be pursued gradually and new
spending
commitments and a greater emphasis on social justice will limit
the pace of
deficit reduction. Fitch forecasts a deficit of 8.5% of GDP for
FY16. General
government debt will therefore remain high at around 90% of GDP.
Fitch considers
that domestic banks have the capacity and willingness to finance
the deficit.
Reserves have stabilised at around three months of import cover
due to foreign
exchange rationing and GCC inflows. Arrears to foreign equity
investors have
been cleared and payment delays of profits to energy companies
are being
reduced. The outlook for the balance of payments is weak, with
the modest
improvements in tourism revenues and foreign investment forecast
likely to be
insufficient to end rationing given high demand. Fitch assumes
import cover will
stay low over the forecast period, although GCC support will
provide an
important backstop.
Political uncertainty pulled real GDP growth down to 1.2% in
2H13. Indicators
for 2014 are weak, with the PMI pointing to a contraction in
four of the first
five months. Shortages of foreign exchange and power, fiscal
consolidation and
crowding out will hamper a revival. Fitch forecasts growth
rising to 4% by 2016,
which is well below the level that would absorb new labour force
entrants.
Exchange rate depreciation and subsidy reforms are expected to
push inflation
into double digits, from the current level of 8.2%, despite
significant spare
capacity.
Investment and World Bank Doing Business and governance
indicators have all
deteriorated in recent years and are below peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could
lead to positive
rating action, individually or collectively, are:
- Material progress on fiscal consolidation.
- Improved political stability, potentially supported by efforts
to accommodate
currently marginalised groups.
The main factors that could lead to negative rating action,
individually or
collectively, are:
- Disruption to GCC inflows that strains the balance of payments
and fiscal
position.
- A failure to reduce the fiscal deficit significantly or a
weakening of the
willingness or ability of local banks to finance the deficit.
- A serious breakdown of public order or a severe and sustained
period of
political violence that further damages the economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Egypt is assumed to continue to receive GCC financial support,
in a variety of
forms, over the forecast period. It is expected that the GCC
will encourage
Egypt to step up reform to gradually diversify sources of donor
funding. Fitch
assumes that the authorities will draw up a home-grown economic
programme that
will facilitate funding from bilateral and multilateral donors.
The political environment is assumed to be more stable than
recent years,
although ongoing tensions and sporadic violent incidents are
likely to prevent a
sustained recovery in tourism.
Fitch forecasts that oil prices will decline modestly, to an
average of USD95/b
(Brent) in 2016, easing some upward pressure on the subsidy
bill.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Gamble
Director
+44 20 3530 1623
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13 August
2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Sovereign Rating Criteria
here
Country Ceilings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.