(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed EI Towers
S.p.A.'s (EIT)
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also
affirmed EIT's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'.
The ratings reflect EIT's stable business profile with a highly
visible revenue
stream derived from long-term, inflation-linked contracts. Fitch
expects
earnings and cashflow to be stable, given the strength of the
company's
competitive position, new contracts from mobile players, and
efficient
management of its cost base. The ratings also reflect a weak
legal
parent-subsidiary linkage between EI Towers and Mediaset S.p.A.,
which has
reduced its shareholding to 40% from 65% but will still retain
control. The
limited impact of Mediaset on the credit profile of EIT reflects
antitrust
regulation enabling the latter to maintain its operational
independence.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
M&A Risk
EIT intends to diversify further into the mobile and radio
segments, and could
be interested in acquiring a portfolio of mobile towers from
either Wind
Telecomunicazioni S.p.A. or Telecom Italia S.p.A.. A deal would
likely attract
competitors, for example infrastructure funds and international
players.
However, EIT is well-positioned for a deal given it is the only
privately owned
- and listed - player in Italy. Fitch notes that while M&A could
result in an
increase in leverage, the likelihood of a transaction remains
uncertain at
present and would therefore be treated as event risk.
Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Mediaset sold 25% of its stake in EIT in April 2014, bringing
its total
shareholding down to 40%. However, Mediaset will retain control
of EIT, having
appointed the Board of Directors and no change is expected in
the business
relationship between the two entities. Companies in the Mediaset
Group accounted
for 77% of EIT's revenues in 2013. Fitch believes that the weak
legal
parent-subsidiary linkage will continue, based on antitrust
regulation helping
to maintain the independent operations of EIT, the lack of
cross-default and
debt guarantees, and the small size of EIT's dividend stream
relative to
Mediaset's debt service requirements.
Stable Business Profile
Revenues were steady in 2013 following the completion of digital
switchover in
2012, as new volumes offset the loss of one-off installation
revenues and the
loss of small TV broadcasters gradually exiting the market.
Future earnings are
likely to be supported by new hosting contracts, particularly
with mobile
operators, accelerated cost efficiencies, and the assignment of
additional radio
spectrum for free-to-air digital terrestrial television (DTT).
Strong Market Position
EIT's competitive position is protected by high switching costs
for customers
and high barriers to entry, as well as by a strict regulatory
framework for the
construction and development of new towers in Italy. Although
product
differentiation is rather limited, Fitch views EIT as having
strong bargaining
power due to the critical nature of services rendered and
limited competitive
threats from the only alternative operator Rai Way S.p.A.. DTT
is expected to
remain the dominant TV distribution platform in Italy, owing to
the lack of
cable infrastructure and the costs of rolling out fibre on a
nationwide basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term as EIT
derives most of its
revenue from companies with weaker credit profiles than EIT.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- Funds flow from operations adjusted net leverage rising above
3.0x on a
sustained basis (FY13: 2.3x)
- Changes in the regulatory or competitive environment
threatening EIT's strong
market position as a quasi-utility
- A significant deterioration in the credit profile of Mediaset,
its main
customer and majority shareholder, although this may be
mitigated if EIT's
operational and financial independence remains intact
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Jonathan Levy
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1701
Supervisory Analyst
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1255
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
