(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Electronic Arts Inc.'s
(EA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. Fitch has also
affirmed the issue
specific ratings for EA's unsecured credit facility and
unsecured notes at
'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the end
of this release.
The affirmation takes into account EA's solid credit metrics and
conservative
balance sheet, robust free cash flow (FCF) generation, and the
forecasted growth
in profitability and cash flow driven by the industry shift
towards more
digitally-distributed content. These strengths are partially
offset by revenue
concentration in key franchises and the competitive and
hit-driven nature of the
video game industry.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EA's credit metrics are strong for the 'BBB' rating level and
have some degree
of cushion at the current levels. Fitch calculates EA's funds
from operations
(FFO) gross adjusted leverage at 1.1x as of Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch
believes
FFO-based leverage metrics are more appropriate than traditional
debt/EBITDA
leverage metrics given U.S. GAAP treatment of the digital
revenues generated by
EA's online-enabled games. Fitch also analyzes EA on an adjusted
EBITDA leverage
basis for peer comparison purposes due to differing treatment of
online-enabled
revenues and expenses within the industry. Fitch adjusts EA's
EBITDA for the net
effect of revenue deferral from online-enabled games and
calculates
debt/adjusted EBITDA leverage at 0.6x, also strong for the
current IDR.
EA's FCF generating ability has increased materially over the
last five years as
the video game industry has shifted away from
physically-shipped, packaged goods
towards more profitable digitally-distributed games and content.
This benefit
has been consistent across the video game industry. EA also
successfully
executed its efforts for a more disciplined operating cost
structure, which has
increased margins.
For the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016, Fitch-defined FCF was $1.25
billion, compared
to $105 million in FY2012 before the operating cost structure
was improved.
Fitch-defined FCF is expected to continue to grow through the
forecast horizon,
to $1.9 billion in FY2021, due to the continued shift to more
digital revenue,
and as operating costs and capital expenditures remain stable as
fixed
percentages of revenue. EA's fiscal year ends March 31.
EA's digital revenues comprised 60% of LTM (ended Dec. 31, 2016)
total revenues,
up from 53% and 30% one year ago and three years ago,
respectively. The growth
has come primarily from EA's Extra Content segment, which
includes in-game micro
transactions, and FIFA Ultimate Team. A majority of EA's future
digital revenue
shift will be to full-game downloads, as games are downloadable
directly to a
player's console, computer, or phone. Currently, full-game
downloads represent
around 25% of total console sales. Fitch expects this figure to
grow over the
forecast period toward 50%.
Partially offsetting this digital secular tailwind is the fact
that over 50% of
total revenue is derived from EA's top three franchises. This
level of
concentration is less than some of EA's peers, but still
represents a risk in
Fitch's view. To combat this, EA, as do most video game
companies, dedicates
material R&D spend to develop new intellectual property (IP) and
expand existing
smaller franchises in an effort to diversify its revenue
concentration. EA is
underrepresented in the action game genre and Fitch expects the
development of
new organic IP to include this genre.
A number of EA's core franchises (e.g. FIFA, Madden NFL, Star
Wars) represent
licensed IP, which can have weaker unit economics than
wholly-owned IP due to
the underlying royalty rates and/or minimum guarantees.
Competition for key
licenses is intense and the inability to extend or renew a core
franchise
license could materially impact EA's cash flows. This risk is
partially offset
by staggering the license agreement terms and increasing the
switching costs for
individual users by developing large online communities for
specific franchises.
The video game industry is inherently hit-driven and highly
competitive, which
increases the potential volatility of future cash flow. Some of
this risk is
mitigated by the video game franchise model, which has increased
the
cash-generating lifespan of certain games and creates some form
of recurring
cash flow, depending on the franchise strength. However, video
game companies
must keep publishing new and expansionary content for key
franchises to keep
customers engaged, which makes franchises still hit-driven to
some extent.
Fitch expects traditional video gaming will continue to be a
significant part of
the overall gaming segment. The introduction of next-generation
game consoles
from Microsoft and Sony in late 2013 reinvigorated demand for
console hardware
and software, and the current installed base is outpacing
prior-generation
trends at this point in the cycle. The release of Nintendo's
next-generation
console could also support the current cycle; however, its last
console did not
resonate as well with consumers as previous generations. In
addition, EA's
transition to a single-engine development process reduces
inefficiencies and
risk regarding game development for new platforms and consoles.
Overall, Fitch
believes that traditional video gaming is a mature market with
industry revenues
fluctuating based on next-generation console introductions and
high-profile
software releases.
The mobile gaming market will supplement growth in the sector
and provide
additional tailwinds to margins given the digital distribution
of content.
Mobile revenue was 13% of total revenue for EA in the LTM period
ended Dec. 31,
2016, up from 12% a year ago. EA has successfully transitioned a
number of its
core franchises over to the mobile platform, which has helped
contribute to its
success in the space.
The mobile gaming space is highly fragmented and very
competitive due to low
barriers of entry and minimal capital needed to create a game.
Mobile games
mostly operate under a free-to-play business model to bring in
new customers,
with in-game micro transactions providing a majority of the
revenue. The mobile
market has transitioned primarily to this "freemium" model over
the past three
years after initially resembling the traditional console market,
with one
upfront purchase price.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--GAAP revenues grow in the mid-single digits, driven by
continued 10%-15%
growth in the digital segment. Packaged goods revenue declines
in the 5%-10%
range as a greater percentage of games and content are
distributed digitally.
The Extra Content and Mobile segments also exhibit healthy
growth in the 5%-10%
range;
--Gross margins expand by roughly 100bps a year due to a shift
towards more
profitable digital revenue. SG&A and R&D costs are managed at a
fixed percentage
of revenue;
--Capex levels are consistent with recent years, though slightly
elevated in the
near term due to new studio build-out;
--$750 million-$1 billion in annual share repurchases funded by
domestic cash
flow generation, with no incremental debt issuance assumed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future upgrades could be considered if there is an
increase in
wholly-owned intellectual property as a percentage of total
revenue, increased
franchise revenue diversification driven by strength in new or
smaller existing
franchises, and/or operating margin expansion exceeds Fitch's
expectations.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with a material
shift in financial policy including, but not limited to, the
company managing
toward a more aggressive financial strategy or event-driven
merger and
acquisition activity that drive FFO-adjusted leverage beyond 2x,
or adjusted
EBITDA leverage beyond 1.5x, in the absence of a credible
deleveraging plan. In
addition, negative rating actions could result if
shareholder-friendly
activities materially exceed domestic cash flow generation and
drain domestic
liquidity, and/or the shift to digital revenue is weaker than
expected.
LIQUIDITY
EA has strong liquidity between its ample cash balances, robust
FCF generation,
and full availability of its $500 million revolver. EA also
maintains a sizeable
amount of short-term investments, primarily in government and
corporate fixed
income securities. At Dec. 31, 2016, EA had $2.5 billion in cash
and cash
equivalents, $1.7 billion of short-term investments, and
generated $1.25 billion
of Fitch-defined FCF over the last 12 months. The primary use of
cash through
Fitch's forecast is expected to be share repurchases. Fitch
expects EA's
overseas cash balances to grow in lieu of repatriation and as
the company
utilizes domestic FCF to fund its share repurchases.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Electronic Arts Inc.
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jack Kranefuss
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0791
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Colin Mansfield, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0899
Committee Chairperson
Alex Bumazhny, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9179
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Feb. 21, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
-EBITDA: Fitch adds back the net effect of revenue deferrals for
online-enabled
games to EBITDA for calculating leverage.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
