(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
following ratings of
Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (Elektra):
--Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB-';
--Long-term National Scale Rating at 'A(mex)';
--Short-term National Scale Rating at 'F2(mex)';
--USD $550 million senior notes due 2018 at 'BB-';
--MXN $3.5 billion long-term Certificados Bursatiles issuances
(ELEKTRA13) at
'A(mex)';
--Short and long-term Certificados Bursatiles program for up to
MXN $5 billion
at 'F2(mex)' and 'A(mex)', respectively.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Elektra's ratings reflect its operation's geographical
diversification; its
market position both in the retail and finance business, the
latter including
Banco Azteca (BAZ; rated 'A+(mex)' by Fitch); as well as the
linkage between
both operations. The ratings also incorporate the strong cash
flow generation
coming from the recently acquired payday lending subsidiary,
Advance America
(AEA), as well as the expectation of the retail division's
leverage (total debt
from retail and AEA to EBITDA from those operations) to be below
2.5 (x) times
over the long term. The ratings are supported by an extensive
store network
across Mexico and Latin America. The rating also takes into
account a decrease
in revenues at the Mexican retail division that have been offset
by better than
expected results at AEA.
Grupo Elektra's retail operations are linked to those of BAZ due
of its business
strategy of selling on credit (approximately 60% of sales).
Fitch recently
upgraded BAZ's national scale rating by one notch to 'A+(mex)',
which is
supported by its management expertise in consumer credit, asset
quality, strong
liquidity and the credit risk of its portfolio. The ratings also
take into
consideration the controlling ownership by the Salinas family
and track record
of transactions with related entities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Decline in Retail Offset by AEA:
Revenue decline in the Mexican retail business during the last
twelve months as
of March 31, 2013 was offset by better than expected results in
AEA. This
reduction was the result of changes in commercialization
efforts; however,
Elektra has undertaken initiatives that should stabilize retail
revenues for the
second half of 2013. For the last 12 months (LTM) ended March
31, 2013, retail
sales dropped by 8% when compared to previous year's levels.
Fitch believes that
the retail operation, by diversifying geographically across
Latin America,
somewhat mitigates revenue concentration (operations in Mexico,
both retail and
financial, still generate about 75% of the Group's consolidated
revenues).
Elektra's 2Q12 acquisition of AEA, a pay day lender provider
with operations
mainly in the United States, has mitigated to some extent lower
results from the
retail business. Fitch views AEA's business risk profile to be
higher than
Elektra, but this is balanced by BAZ's recent national scale
upgrade. Fitch
estimates that, as of 2Q13 LTM, Advance America will generate
EBITDA in excess
of MXN 2 billion.
Improved BAZ Credit Profile:
BAZ's ratings consider the bank's improved and sustained
profitability after
considerable growth of its loan portfolio, exhibiting a rapid
recovery after the
weak metrics reported in the 2008 and 2009 years during the
global financial
crisis. The bank's adequate ability to absorb losses, its solid
funding
structured through an ample, stable, diversified and low-cost
base of core
customer deposits, as well as a conservative dividend payout
policy in recent
years, are also part of the bank's ratings fundamentals. BAZ's
ratings also
consider its broad experience and competitive advantage in
consumer finance, the
high management costs with which these kind of entities
(consumer finance
business) operate (cost-to-income ratio of 82.2% in 1Q13), the
challenges the
bank faces to contain the recent deterioration of its asset
quality metrics
(non-performing loans/total loans as of March 2013: 8.20%),
mainly derived from
the rapid growth of new businesses; the concentration of its
commercial loan
portfolio and its relatively tight capitalization metrics under
Fitch's
methodologies (slightly deteriorated recently). Banco Azteca has
a robust
franchise that has resulted in good operating performance and
liquidity,
supported by its ample base of customer deposits.
BAZ specializes on consumer loans (70% of total loans as of
1Q13), although they
have gradually diversified through the years. The bank has
increased the share
of commercial loans, but these remain highly concentrated by
borrower. Fitch
believes the robust franchise of Baz's holding company (Grupo
Elektra) provides
an important competitive advantage to the bank and will be
crucial to continue
expanding its credit activities. The bank's non-performing loans
recently
exhibited deterioration (reaching post-crisis levels) in
response to the rapid
growth of new lending business; however, Fitch expects a
recovery as the bank is
already addressing this matter.
Leverage Expected to Decline by 2014
The retail operation's gross leverage (excludings BAZ and other
Latin American
financial businesses) is expected to end 2013 at around
2.7x-2.8x, which is
higher than Fitch's long-term expectation. However, Fitch
expects leverage to
decline below 2.5x at the end of 2014 as a result of improved
results from both
retail and AEA and remain on those levels over the long term.
Fitch estimates
that total debt to EBITDA (1Q13 LTM) is about 3.2x (2.7x for
covenant purposes),
as AEA started to consolidate at the end of the second quarter
of 2012. Fitch
believes that gross leverage should approximate to 2.8x as of
June 30, 2013
considering some debt repayments during the second quarter of
2013 and 2.4x on a
net debt basis. For the LTM ended March 31, 2013, consolidated
debt to EBITDA
(including bank deposits) has diminished to 8.7x, compared to
8.2x over the same
period the previous year.
As of March 2013, the retail business' total debt (excluding BAZ
and other
financial businesses) was MXN$19.8 billion, from MXN$ 13.9
million in the same
period the previous year. Most of this increase is explained by
the acquisition
of AEA in 2Q12. Debt is composed of bank loans, local and
international debt
issuances and local structured issuances. Furthermore, Fitch
estimates
off-balance sheet debt related to operating leases at about
MXN$17.5 billion.
Elektra has paid annual dividends of MXN$522 million in 2013 and
Fitch expects
this amount to grow moderately going forward.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating actions
include a sustained decrease in leverage approximating 2.0x over
time, a
recovery in retail sales and EBITDA, as well as a sustained
improvement in Banco
Azteca's credit profile.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating actions include the prospect of leverage above 2.5x for a
prolonged
period of time, a breach of covenants, an accelerated increase
in debt, without
a corresponding increase in EBITDA on the retail division or
AEA, any material
contingency related to AEA that may arise, a deterioration in
Banco Azteca's
creditworthiness.
Fitch currently rates the below entities as follows:
Banco Azteca de Guatemala, S.A.
--National long-term rating 'BBB+(gtm)';
--National short-term rating 'F2(gtm)'.
Banco Azteca (Panama), S.A.
--National long-term rating 'BBB(pan)';
--National short-term rating 'F3(pan)'.
Intra Mexicana, a subsidiary of Grupo Elektra
--MXN $3.0 billion Certificados Bursatiles Fiduciarios issuance
(DINEXCB-12) by,
'AA-(mex)vra'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Miguel Guzman-Betancourt
Associate Director
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
+52 81 8399-9100
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, NL, MEXICO
Secondary Analyst
Indalecio Riojas
Associate Director
+52 81 8399-9100
Committee Chairperson
Alberto Moreno
Senior Director
+52 81 8399-9100
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
--'National Ratings Criteria', Jan. 19, 2011;
--'Evaluating Corporate Governance', Dec. 12, 2012;
--'Short-Term Rating Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates',
Aug. 9, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 8, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.