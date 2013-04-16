(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Holding Bercy Investissement SCA's (HBI) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. HBI is the holding company of
France-based contract foodservices and concession catering operator Elior Group (Elior).
Fitch has also affirmed the company's existing EUR1.7bn senior secured credit facility at
'BB-'/'RR3' and assigned Elior Finance & Co. SCA's (Elior Finance) planned EUR300m senior
secured notes due 2020 an expected senior secured rating of 'BB-(EXP)'. The final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already
received by Fitch.
Elior Finance, a Luxembourg-based special purpose vehicle, is expected to use
the proceeds from the note issuance to fund a Facility H1 loan advanced to HBI
under the senior facilities agreement (SFA). Through participation as the
Facility H1 lender, Elior Finance is considered a lender under the SFA and
payment commitments to noteholders will rank pari passu with all existing HBI
lenders. Furthermore, the collateral pledged to secure the obligations of the
borrower include those of HBI under the Facility H1 loan agreement. As such,
Elior Finance will share equally with the other lenders and counterparties with
respect to recoveries from security enforcement. However, Elior Finance's voting
rights will be limited to enforcement instructions and certain other matters and
will not be equal with other lenders under the SFA. This is not considered a
limiting factor to bondholders' expected recovery prospects and hence we have
assigned the same rating as for the bank loan ('BB-'/RR3). The net proceeds from
the planned note issuance are expected to be used to partially prepay various
tranches of the senior secured term loans borrowed by HBI and Elior SCA.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Balanced and Resilient Business Profile
Elior's large scale, broad product offering, strong customer and business
diversification, and high barriers to entry have resulted in consistent
performance through the economic cycle. The company has a balanced presence in
each sub-market it competes in, both in contract catering and concession
catering, and is benefiting from a long-term secular trend toward outsourced
foodservices. These factors, combined with the company's high retention rate,
strong reputation and expertise, are expected to support continued sales and
profit growth over the intermediate term.
Strong Cash Flow Conversion
The asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business allows Elior to
consistently convert operating profits into strong cash flow before debt service
and provides significant financial flexibility which is viewed to be a key
supporting factor of credit profile of the company. From a business risk
standpoint, Fitch considers Elior has a profile in line with a 'BB' rating.
However, the company's financial profile is more in line with a 'B' rated
issuer, thus bringing the rating to 'B+'.
Weak Metrics, Expected Improvement
Elior showed high FFO adjusted leverage of almost 8.0x in FY12 while FFO fixed
charge cover was weak at below 2.0x. Although these ratios are not consistent
with the assigned 'B+' IDR, Elior's credit metrics are projected to show
near-term improvement as recent acquisitions are fully integrated and Elior
benefits from lower taxation resulting from the French CICE staff cost rebate
scheme in FY13. While Fitch expects the capital structure to remain highly
levered over the intermediate term, pro forma for the planned bond placement,
FFO adjusted leverage is projected to decrease to around 6.8x while FFO fixed
charge cover is expected to increase to around 2.0x with further limited
improvements factored in for FY14 albeit largely depending on future profit
growth.
Adequate Liquidity
Lenders agreed to "amend and extend" Elior's current SFA in April 2013. The
agreement pushed the commitment of its RCF to March 2018 and extended the
maturity on term loans of c. EUR1.0bn to March 2019 from June 2017. As such,
liquidity and refinancing are not a rating concern at present. In our view, the
company is projected to have sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to repay or
refinance near-term maturities.
Expected Recovery for Creditors upon Default
Elior's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that the enterprise value
of the company would be maximised in a restructuring scenario (going concern
approach), rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light nature of the
business. Fitch believes that a 6.0x distressed EV/EBITDA multiple and 25%
discount to EBITDA resulting from unsustainable financial leverage, possibly as
a result of increasingly aggressive acquisition activity or contract losses, are
fair assumptions under a distress scenario. This results in above-average
expected recoveries (51%-70%) for first lien creditors, including lenders of the
new Facility H1, in the event of default and hence a rating for both the senior
secured bank debt and the planned bond at 'BB-' one notch above Elior's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- Additional diversification, by segment and/or geography
- Further deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage below 5.0x
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.8x
- FCF/total adjusted debt margin above 12%
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 7.0x
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x
- FCF/total adjusted debt margin below 5%