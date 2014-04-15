(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed foodservices
company Holding
Bercy Investissement SCA's (HBI) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. HBI is the holding company of France-based
contract foodservices
and concession catering operator, Elior Group (Elior). Fitch has
also affirmed
the instrument rating on the company's senior secured credit
facility and the
EUR350m senior secured notes issued by Elior Finance & Co. SCA
(Elior Finance)
at 'BB-'/'RR3'.
The affirmation reflects Elior's balanced business profile
resulting from its
broad product offering, strong customer and business
diversification, and the
high barriers to entry in the catering sector. The long-term
secular trend
toward outsourced foodservices, along with the company's strong
reputation and
expertise, are expected to support continued sales and profit
growth over the
intermediate term. Furthermore, the asset-light nature and low
capital intensity
of the business allows Elior to consistently convert profits
into free cash flow
(FCF).
However, Elior's substantial debt remains the principal
constraining factor for
the current ratings. The amount of deleveraging in FY13 (ending
September 2013)
was below Fitch's previous expectation as a result of increased
borrowings to
fund the acquisition of TrustHouse Services (THS). From a
business risk
standpoint, Fitch continues to view Elior as having a profile in
line with a
higher rating category (BB). Conversely, the company's financial
profile remains
more in line with a 'B' rated issuer. Fitch expects Elior will
be able to regain
its headroom under its 'B+' IDR driven by steady profitability
and strong FCF
margin averaging 2% of sales over the next four years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Leverage
Credit metrics improved slightly in FY13 although the degree of
improvement is
below Fitch's original expectations. Profits from previous
bolt-on acquisitions
and the impact of the French CICE tax rebate helped to offset
the impact that
several one-time cash outflows and increased debt to fund the
THS acquisition
had on credit metrics. FFO adjusted leverage has declined to c.
7.5x at FYE13
from almost 8.0x at FYE12.
Fitch expects credit metrics to show additional improvement in
FY14 driven by
moderate organic sales growth and mild profit margin expansion
as extraordinary
costs dissipate. Thereafter, any meaningful deleveraging will be
predicated on
continued profit growth and Fitch does not expect any material
repayment of debt
prior to bullet maturities in 2019/2020.
Strong Cash Flow Conversion
The asset-light nature and low capital intensity of the business
allows Elior to
consistently convert operating profits into strong cash flow
before debt service
and provides significant financial flexibility which is viewed
as a key
supporting factor of the company's credit profile.
Sound Business Risk Profile Relative to Peers
Elior's geographical concentration in France and other southern
European
countries remains a constraining factor on the rating relative
to its closest
peers Compass (A-/Stable) and Sodexo (BBB+/Stable), who maintain
broader
geographical diversification. Nonetheless, Elior possesses
several
company-specific traits akin to low investment grade for
business services
companies such as a broad range of services and customer
diversification as well
as a high proportion of contracted revenues and low renewal
risk.
Diversified Profit Drivers
Elior's contract catering and support services segment
(representing 68% of FY13
group EBITDA) is a key anchor to the rating. We expect the
profitability under
these contracts, which is largely P&L based, to remain steady in
a low
inflationary environment while keeping any productivity
improvements. We also
expect concession activities, accounting for one-third of group
EBITDA, to
remain structurally more profitable albeit more capital
intensive than contract
catering over the next two years.
Adequate Liquidity
Cash of EUR168m at end of December 2013 (EUR210m at FY13)
together with access
to nearly EUR200m of undrawn revolving credit facilities is
sufficient to
address business needs relative to moderate near term debt
repayments under the
current capital structure.
Above-average Expected Recoveries for Senior Creditors upon
Default
Elior's Recovery Ratings reflect Fitch's expectations that the
enterprise value
of the company would be maximised in a restructuring scenario
(going concern
approach), rather than a liquidation due to the asset-light
nature of the
business. Fitch believes that a 6.0x distressed EV/EBITDA
multiple and 25%
discount to EBITDA resulting from unsustainable financial
leverage, possibly as
a result of increasingly aggressive acquisition activity or
contract losses, are
fair assumptions under a distress scenario. This results in
above-average
expected recoveries (51%-70%) for first lien creditors,
resulting in an
affirmation of the senior secured credit facility and senior
secured notes'
rating at 'BB-'/'RR3', one notch above Elior's IDR. Our analysis
includes
lenders under the Facility H1 (amounting to EUR350m) to Elior
Finance, whose
voting rights are limited to enforcement instructions and
certain other matters,
but rank pari passu with all existing HBI lenders with regard to
security
enforcement in the event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Additional diversification, by segment and/or geography.
- Further deleveraging resulting in FFO adjusted gross leverage
below 5.0x.
- FFO fixed charge coverage above 2.8x.
- FCF/total adjusted debt margin above 12%.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted gross leverage remaining above 7.0x.
- FFO fixed charge coverage below 2.0x.
- FCF/total adjusted debt margin below 5%.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Bryant Bedwell
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1581
Supervisory Analyst
Jean-Pierre Husband
Director
+44 20 3530 1155
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly,
London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
