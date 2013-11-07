(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Elli
Investments
Limited's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable
Outlook and the
senior unsecured rating of the senior notes due June 2020 at
'BB'/'RR1'. Fitch
has also affirmed the 'BB'/'RR1' rating on Elli Finance (UK)
Plc's senior
secured notes due June 2019 and its super-senior revolving
credit facility
(RCF).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Position
Elli Investments Limited's IDR is supported by a leading
position in the
independent UK elderly care market and solid relationships with
local
authorities and NHS commissioners. The rating also reflects the
company's focus
on high dependency services in its elderly care division, which
is relatively
resistant to the recent trend towards domiciliary care and the
associated
tightening in the residential care eligibility criteria.
Public Sector Funding Challenges Persist
The IDR is constrained by the company's high dependence on local
authorities'
funding. Due to the current downward pressure on local
authorities' budgets, the
average level of fees funded by local authorities is expected to
remain under
pressure in the coming years, below current and expected
inflation. This could
lead to a tightening in the company's EBITDA margins this year
and in 2014.
Business Restructuring to Protect Margins
The company's new strategic focus towards specialist dementia
care and expansion
of its private care segment is aimed at protecting its EBITDA
margins from the
fee cuts and is expected to be executed in 2014. Fitch believes
that Terra
Firma, the existing owners, will support this restructuring with
investments in
refurbishment of homes and associated costs. However, the
restructuring could
lead to increased operating costs and put pressure on EBITDA
margins for a year
or two.
Weak Credit Metrics
The IDR is further constrained by relatively weak credit
metrics. Based on its
conservative projections, Fitch expects the funds from
operations (FFO)-adjusted
leverage of around 6.3x for 2013 to slowly decline to about 6.0x
by 2016. FFO
fixed charge coverage is likely to remain between 1.4x-1.5x in
the next few
years which is rather weak for the rating.
Sufficient Liquidity Position
Fitch considers that Elli Investments Limited's liquidity will
be adequate with
cash on balance sheet building up to EUR50m in 2014 driven by
expected mild
positive free cash flow, a fully undrawn GBP40m RCF and no
short-term debt
maturities.
Good Expected Recoveries for Creditors upon Default
In its recovery analysis, Fitch has adopted the liquidation
value approach as it
yields a stronger enterprise value than the going concern
scenario, primarily
derived from the group's freehold and long-leasehold properties.
Elli
Investments has a significant asset base through its ownership
of about 60% of
its care homes. These were valued in April 2012 at GBP919m
(freehold and long
leasehold assets). Fitch believes that a 30% discount on the
assets' current
market value is deemed adequate in a distress case.
Fitch has classified the GBP220m shareholder loans issued at
Elli Capital Ltd as
100% equity and therefore has excluded them from leverage and
coverage ratios.
The features of these instruments match Fitch's perception of an
equity-like
instrument (see "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe",
dated 8 April
2011 at www.fitchratings.com) as it capitalises interest
payments, its maturity
is beyond all external debt maturities and is not referenced in
any financial
covenants within the Elli Investments Limited consolidation
perimeter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Sustained profits and free cash flow generation that would
enable FFO-adjusted
leverage to decrease below 5x on a permanent basis and an
improvement in FFO
fixed charge coverage above 2.2x.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Weaker credit metrics such as FFO fixed charge coverage below
1.4x and FFO
adjusted leverage above 6.5x on a sustained basis. A significant
drop in
occupancy rate due to events such as reputational risk or an
inability to
generate positive FCF at least in the low single digit, as a
percentage of sales
would also warrant a negative rating action.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Garima Gupta
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1463
Supervisory Analyst
Britta Holt
Director
+44 20 3530 1335
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Karsten Frankfurth
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76125
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 05
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.