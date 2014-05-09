(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Emerald
Assets Limited's
Series P1-AAA-002 floating-rate notes (FRNs). This is a CMBS
transaction backed
by a portfolio of 38 industrial properties in Singapore, which
are owned by
Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (A-REIT).
The rating action is as follows:
EUR197.5m FRNs due 2015 (ISIN: 0300668471) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the portfolio's strong cash flow,
adequate occupancy
levels and a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) that has been
above Fitch's DSCR
under an 'AAAsf' stress scenario since transaction's closing in
2007.
Emerald Assets Limited has notified parties in this transaction
that all the
outstanding P1-AAA-002 notes will be redeemed on 14 May 2014. To
redeem the
notes, A-REIT has issued JPY5,000m (equivalent to SGD62.31m
after swap) of FRNs
in March 2014. In addition, A-REIT in February 2014 secured a
new SGD200m term
loan facility that did not require it to use any of its
properties as
collateral. A-REIT will also use its undrawn revolving
facilities to fully repay
the P1-AAA-002 notes, which have outstanding balance equivalent
to SGD395m.
The portfolio continued to deliver strong net property income
and cash flow in
the financial year ended 31 March 2014 (FY14). Annualised cash
flow for debt
servicing in FY14 was 54% above Fitch's stabilised assumptions.
Fitch's
three-month average DSCR, using a refinance rate of 7.5%, has
been adequate at
2.4x-2.9x since January 2010. As of 31 March 2014, Fitch's
three-month average
DSCR was 2.9x, versus Fitch's DSCR under a 'AAAsf' stress
scenario of 1.8x.
Fitch calculated the portfolio's weighted average occupancy at
90% in March
2014. The portfolio's occupancy rates ranged from 87% to 90% in
FY14.
Emerald Assets Limited, a special purpose company incorporated
under the laws of
Singapore, is a financing vehicle for A-REIT, which focuses on
industrial
properties.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the very short time before redemption on 14 May 2014, it
is very unlikely
that the rating of the notes would be downgraded before that.
Contacts:
Lead Surveillance Analyst
April Chen
Director
+852 2263 9936
Fitch Hong Kong Limited
Suite 2801, Tower II, Lippo Centre,
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Committee Chairperson
Helen Wong
Senior Director
+852 2263 9934
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess these ratings were
Ascendas Real
Estate Investment Trust, and Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd.
The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying
information used
in the analysis of the rated notes is public.
Applicable criteria, "Criteria for Rating CMBS in Asia-Pacific",
dated 2 May
2014; "Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria", dated 24 May
2013;
"Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 13 May
2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013; "Criteria for Sovereign
Risk in
Developed Markets for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds",
dated 11 April
2014; are available on www.fitchratings.com.
