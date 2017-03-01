(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Empresa de
Telecomunicaciones de Bogota S.A. E.S.P.'s (ETB) ratings as
follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+';
--COP530 billion senior notes due 2023 at 'BB+';
--National long-term rating at 'AA+(col)'.
The Rating Outlook remains Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions reflect ETB's continued struggle to curb its
ongoing cash
flow deterioration, which has pressured its cash and cash
equivalent holdings to
approximately COP 240 billion as of September 2016, well below
the level posted
in 2015 (COP 613 billion) and 2014 (COP 1 trillion). The
company's cash position
deterioration is expected to continue with a projected average
negative FCF
after dividends of approximately to COP 170 billion pesos in
2017 to 2019.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's view that ETB's weak
operation and
projected negative FCF will lead to increasing leverage in 2017
to 2019, despite
recent stabilization in EBITDA generation. ETB's relatively weak
revenue
performance, limited geographical diversification and a small
subscriber base
could limit the company's ability to achieve a meaningful EBITDA
improvement and
deleverage in the short to medium term. Continued leverage
deterioration to
above 3,5x on a sustained basis in 2017 to 2019, in the absence
of material
subscriber growth and network penetrations, will result in a
further ratings
downgrade.
Weak Operating Profile
ETB's operating profile remains weak following four years of
EBITDAR contraction
during 2012 to 2015. Although the company was able to rein in
further EBITDA
deterioration through a modest diversification of its revenue
sources and the
implementation of cost saving initiatives during the 2016, these
efforts were
not enough to materially improve its cash flow generation. Fitch
forecasts only
a modest improvement in the company's cash flow generation in
2017 to 2018 due
to slow subscriber growth given a competitive landscape, while
its traditional
fixed-line copper operation continues to shrink and its mobile
business
contribution remains marginal.
Aggressive Subscriber Growth Target Questionable
ETB's business strategy aims to materially increase its Fiber to
the Cabinet
(FTTC) customers through an aggressive roll-out and penetration
of its FTTC
network to compensate for the slow penetration of its Fiber to
the Home Network
(FTTH) in 2013 to 2016. The company's goal is to increase its TV
subscriber base
on its FTTC network by an average of 72% in 2017 to 2019 while
TV and internet
subscribers connected to its FTTH network are expected to grow
by an average of
26% and 22% respectively during the same period. The company
expects its B2B
business' revenues to grow at an average rate of 7% per year
during the
projection period, a target that may be difficult to realize
following the steep
contraction of 12% in 2016.
Although ETB expects to successfully execute its business
strategy to grow its
revenue base by an average of 10% during the projection period,
Fitch remains
cautious about the ability of ETB to improve its revenue base in
this magnitude.
Fitch projects an average revenue growth in the low single
digits and a lower
subscriber growth rate than the company's target given the tough
competitive
pressures expected in the sector in coming years. Fitch believes
that the
current competitive environment and operational challenges faced
by the company
in the near term, especially in 2017 given challenging
macroeconomic conditions
and weakening consumption due to the tax reform, would make it
difficult for the
company to achieve its stated goals.
Challenging Operating Environment
ETB faces strong competitive pressures in Bogota, which could
hinder material
ARPU improvement for its key service offerings while the ongoing
fixed-mobile
substitution trend continues to weaken ETB's core fixed voice
operation, which
still is one of its main cash generation businesses. Slower than
expected
service quality improvement could limit its ability to reduce
churn rates and
materially grow its subscriber base through the planned
expansion of
non-traditional services. As a result, Fitch expects ETB's
continued limited
diversification in geography and service revenues to prevent it
from achieving a
larger business scale thus limiting its ability to turn around
the deterioration
in its cash flow generation capacity.
Continued Negative FCF
Fitch forecasts continued negative FCF generation during
2017-2019 despite ETB's
lower capex budget. ETB's 2016 capex is estimated 50% lower than
the 2015 level
of COP854 billion, which will not be covered by its reduced CFFO
generation. ETB
plans to execute a capex program equivalent to an average capex
intensity of 26%
in 2017 to 2019 to shore up its home and mobile businesses to
achieve a
meaningful revenue diversification. Negatively, Fitch projects
ETB's CFFO to
average COP 285 billion during this period, which will be
insufficient to meet
its reduced capex expenditure. As a result, Fitch estimates ETB
to post an
average negative FCF of approximately COP170 billion per year
during this
period.
Increasing Leverage
Fitch expects ETB's leverage metrics to deteriorate in the short
to medium term
due to persistent negative FCF generation which will require the
company to
incur additional debt for an aggregate amount of COP 400 billion
in 2017 to
2018. The company's adjusted debt will also be impacted by its
efforts to
increase its footprint in the 4G/LTE segment for its mobile
business, which
results in an incurrence of rental expenses of approximately 8%
of projected
revenues, which Fitch incorporates as adjusted off-balance-sheet
debt.
As a result, Fitch estimates the company's total adjusted debt
to reach close to
COP 1.3 trillion by 2017, COP 1.5 trillion by 2018 and COP 1.7
trillion by 2019.
The increased debt level, in conjunction with an expected
moderate EBITDA
performance of approximately COP350 billion a year will drive
the company's net
leverage, measured by total adjusted net debt to EBITDAR, to
2.6x in 2017, 2.9x
by end-2018 and 3.2x by end-2019 which unfavourably compares to
just 0.2x at
end-2014 and 1.8x at end-2015, respectively. A further
deterioration in the
leverage metrics over 3.5x in a sustained manner could lead to
further negative
rating actions.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Revenues grow at a 1.6% average per year in 2017 to 2019;
--CFFO averages approximately COP 285 billion per year below
average capex needs
of COP390 billion per year in 2017 to 2019;
--Projected negative FCF, compounded by average dividend
distributions of COP 66
billion/year require to contract new debt;
--ETB contracts new loans for up to COP 400 billion in 2017 to
2018 to finance
its capex program;
--Adjusted net debt averages 2.9x in 2017 to 2019 and ends at
3.2x at FY 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Considerations that could lead to a negative rating action
(Rating or Outlook):
--Relatively weak network penetration;
--Inability to improve EBITDA performance in a meaningful
magnitude;
--Further deterioration in FCF generation;
--Sustained increase in adjusted net leverage above the 3.5x in
a sustained
basis.
A positive rating action is unlikely given the increase in
leverage and
expectation of negative FCF over the next few years.
LIQUIDITY
ETB's liquidity profile continued to weaken despite its efforts
to implement
austerity measures and meaningful capex downsizing to preserve
cash. ETB was not
able to reverse the cash balance erosion trend, which started
since 2014 due to
continued negative FCF generation. The company's cash and liquid
investment
holdings are expected to close 2016 at approximately COP 270
billion, well below
the level posted in 2015 (COP 613 billion) and 2014 (COP 1
trillion).
Positively, ETB does not face any material debt maturity until
2023 when its
COP530 billion notes become due.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Empresa de Telecomuncaciones de Bogota S.A.
E.S.P.'s ratings
as follows:
--Foreign Currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Negative;
--Local Currency IDR at 'BB+', Outlook Negative;
--Bond rating at 'BB+';
--National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+'(col), Outlook Negative.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alvin Lim, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3114
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Julio Ugueto
Associate Director
+571-484-6770 Ext. 1038
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Regional Group Head - Latin America Corporates
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
