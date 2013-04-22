April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Entry Funding No.1 PLC's notes, as follows:
Class A notes (ISIN: XS0277614532): PIF
Class B notes (ISIN: XS0277614706): PIF
EUR7.8m class C notes (ISIN: XS0277614888): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'
EUR10m class D notes (ISIN: XS0277614961): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'
EUR11m class E notes (ISIN: XS0277615000): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'
EUR5m class F notes (ISIN: XS0277615265): affirmed at 'Csf', 'RE0%'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The transaction's scheduled maturity was in September 2011. At that time the
available funds were sufficient to fully redeem the class A notes and partially
redeem the class B notes. The portfolio consisted primarily of non-performing
assets recorded in the principal deficiency ledger (PDL). Payments on the
remaining notes can only be made from recoveries on the defaulted assets until
legal final maturity in September 2013. The class B notes were paid in full in
March 2013.
The total number of PDL events is 54, corresponding to EUR65.3m. Of the 54
assets, the workout process for 24 has been completed, with accumulated
recoveries equal to EUR23.2m, yielding a recovery rate of 35.5%. This is an
increase of 4.6% compared with the cumulative recovery rate at the time of the
last review in April 2012, which was 30.9%. For the remaining loans (30), the
recovery process is still ongoing.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The currently outstanding PDL balance is EUR33.8m, which is equal to the
outstanding note balance. As there are no outstanding assets, the only way that
the PDL can be reduced is through recoveries.
Recoveries are highly uncertain, especially given the short remaining term until
legal final maturity of the notes. In Fitch's view, it is very unlikely that
sufficient funds will be obtained to pay principal and interest (which is due
only at legal final maturity) on the outstanding notes. As a result, default
appears imminent. The current ratings of the notes reflect this situation and
have thus been affirmed.
Fitch assigns Recovery Estimates (REs) to all notes rated 'CCCsf' or below. REs
are forward-looking recovery estimates, taking into account Fitch's expectations
for principal repayments on a distressed structured finance security. Fitch has
maintained its RE of 0% for all the outstanding notes.
The transaction is a cash securitisation of certificates of indebtedness
(Schuldscheindarlehen) of German SMEs originated and serviced by Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW, A+/Stable/F1+). The Schuldschein programme was
conducted by LBBW in cooperation with Baden-Wuerttembergische Bank, Landesbank
Rheinland-Pfalz, and several German savings banks.