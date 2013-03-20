March 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Epic (Culzean) plc's Class
B, D, E and F floating-rate notes due 2019 and upgraded the class C notes as
follows:
GBP24.8m Class B (XS0286456198) affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP25.8m Class C (XS0286456867) upgraded to 'Asf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable
GBP21.8m Class D (XS0286457758) affirmed at 'BBsf+'; Outlook Stable
GBP9.4m Class E (XS0286458723) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook Stable
GBP12m Class F (XS0286459374) affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate RE25%
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade and affirmations reflect the ongoing stable performance of the Prime
A and Prime B loans as well as the improved performance of the restructured
Friends First loan. The rating actions further incorporate the significant
counterparty exposure to The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS, 'A'/Stable/F1) and the
long-dated swaps for the Prime loans.
Through asset sales and a cash sweep, in place since January 2011, the Prime A
loan balance has reduced to GBP35.9m, from GBP65.8m at closing in February 2007.
Following the three asset sales between July 2010 and April 2012, the remaining
collateral consists of two retail assets located in London's West End and South
East England as well as one office property in Westminster. The top two tenants,
accounting for almost 93% of the passing rent, have leases expiring in 2027 and
2030, respectively, with no break options. The interest coverage ratio (ICR)
currently stands at 1.54x, allowing circa GBP250,000 per annum of excess cash
flow to repay the loan after payments due to the subordinated tranche.
The GBP20.9m Prime B loan remains largely unchanged since the last rating action
in March 2012. It is secured on five retail assets located in London's
Kensington High Street, Notting Hill and Covent Garden. Each asset is fully let
to a single tenant, with lease expiries between 2020 and 2022. Approximately 22%
of the income is subject to break options in 2016/2017. The reported ICR of
1.26x has remained unchanged since the last rating action.
Both the Prime A and B loans were tranched at origination with the senior A note
securitised in this transaction. Although both loans have seen decreases in
value since closing, they continue to be moderately leveraged and remain in
compliance with their LTV covenants. The A note/whole loan LTVs are reported at
64%/78% for Prime A and 66%/83% for Prime B.
Although the loans are hedged for ten years past their maturities in October
2016, any breakage cost after maturity will be subordinated to interest and
principal. Given the strong lease profile, Fitch does not expect a term default
for either loan. However, refinancing may prove challenging as the added
breakage cost increases the leverage on both loans to around 100%. Fitch does
not expect losses on the securitised (senior-ranking) loans in a workout
scenario.
The GBP36.9m Friends First loan failed to repay at its maturity in April 2011
and a subsequent restructuring extended the maturity until January 2014. The
leases of the former largest tenant, DLA Properties, were extended by three
years until 2022 and all existing break options were removed. In return, the
tenant received significant rental concessions. Despite the reduced income, the
loan maintains an ICR of 1.6x, primarily due to a reduced swap rate for the new
hedging entered into at loan extension date. The loan also benefits from ongoing
cash sweep amortisation.
As part of the restructuring, the LTV covenant was set at 110%, reducing to 100%
in October 2012. However, leverage will only be tested if the lender calls for a
new valuation. Fitch estimates that the LTV is currently above 100% and expects
the loan to default at its current maturity. A workout would likely result in
losses to the class F notes, barring further restructuring.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the strong reliance on RBS, a downgrade of the counterparty may trigger a
rating action on this synthetic transaction given the notes' issuance proceeds
are likely to be invested in an RBS account or instrument. On the collateral
side, significant performance deterioration of the Friends First loan, coupled
with an unlikely increase in property yields for the Prime loans, could affect
the ratings of the class D and E notes.