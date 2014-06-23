(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG's (ERGO) operating
insurance companies at Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings 'AA-' with Stable Outlook. The
affected entities are ERGO Lebensversicherung AG (ERGO Life), DKV Deutsche
Krankenversicherung AG (DKV), VORSORGE Lebensversicherung AG (Vorsorge) and
Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG (ERV).
ERGO Life, DKV, Vorsorge and ERV are 100% subsidiaries of the holding company,
ERGO. Fitch has also affirmed ERGO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'A+' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow the affirmation of Munich Re's IFS rating at 'AA-'
(see "Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 23
June 2014 on www.fitchratings.com). Munich Re is ERGO's 100% shareholder.
ERGO's ratings reflect its core status within Munich Re's operations. ERGO Life,
DKV, Vorsorge, and ERV are viewed by Fitch as core to ERGO in terms of their
size and strategic importance.
ERGO is Munich Re's primary insurance group. At end-2013, ERGO had total assets
of EUR147.5bn (2012: EUR147.2bn) and reported net income of EUR435.9m (2012:
EUR290.3m). Fitch expects that ERGO's reported net income will be stable in
2014. It also expects that ERGO will maintain its strong underwriting
profitability in its German non-life business and further improve its
international underwriting profitability in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key triggers for a rating change are any change in Fitch's view of the
strategic importance of the companies within the Munich Re group and any change
in Munich Re's ratings.