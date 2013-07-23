(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based insurers ERGO Lebensversicherung AG's (ERGO Life) and DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG's (DKV) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'AA-'. The agency has simultaneously affirmed VORSORGE Lebensversicherung AG's (Vorsorge) and Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG's (ERV) IFS ratings at 'A+'.

The Outlooks on all the ratings are Stable.

ERGO Life, DKV, Vorsorge and ERV are operating insurance companies and 100% subsidiaries of the holding company, ERGO Versicherungsgruppe AG (ERGO). Fitch has also affirmed ERGO's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions follow the affirmation of Munich Re's IFS rating at 'AA-' (see "Fitch Affirms Munich Re's IFS Rating at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable", dated 23 July 2013 on www.fitchratings.com.) Munich Re is ERGO's 100% shareholder.

ERGO's ratings reflect its core status within Munich Re's operations. ERGO Life and DKV are viewed by Fitch as core to ERGO in terms of their size and strategic importance. Fitch views Vorsorge and ERV as very important to ERGO as defined within Fitch's group rating methodology. Vorsorge's and ERV's ratings benefit from a two-notch uplift from their standalone credit profiles.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The key rating trigger for all ratings is the strategic importance of the companies within the Munich Re group and the fact that any change in Munich Re's ratings would result in a change in ERGO's and its subsidiaries' ratings.

ERGO is Munich Re's primary insurance group. At year-end 2012, ERGO had total assets of EUR147.2bn (2011: EUR139.3bn) and reported net income of EUR289.3m (2011: EUR349.4m). Fitch expects that ERGO's reported net income will remain stable in 2013 despite the German floods. Fitch also expects that ERGO will maintain its strong underwriting profitability in its German non-life business and will achieve further improvements in its international underwriting profitability in 2013.