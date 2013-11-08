(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following credit ratings for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESS) and its operating subsidiary Essex Portfolio, L.P.: Essex Property Trust, Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --Preferred stock at 'BBB-'. Essex Portfolio L.P. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --Unsecured line of credit at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS ESS' strong fixed-charge coverage, appropriate projected leverage level and solid liquidity and unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt support the ratings. Moreover, Fitch views the company's management team as being among the strongest in the multifamily REIT sector based on its track record of superior asset management and capital allocation. ESS' strategy of owning assets in densely populated and supply constrained markets in Northern and Southern California and Seattle is also positive for the credit. These markets generally have vibrant and growing labor markets and above average homeownership costs, driving outsized demand for multifamily housing. The geographic concentration of the company's portfolio and elevated development risk are factors that balance these credit positives. STRONG FIXED-CHARGE COVERAGE For the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended Sept. 30, 2013, fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x, which is appropriate for the 'BBB+' rating level, and is expected to remain between 3.0x and 3.5x through 2015. Fixed-charge coverage was 3.0x and 2.6x for the years ended Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating EBITDA including Fitch's estimate of recurring distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures, less Fitch's estimate of recurring capital improvements divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. DECLINING LEVERAGE ESS' net debt to TTM recurring operating EBITDA at Sept. 30, 2013 was 6.8x, which is high for the current rating relative to similarly rated REITs. However, Fitch projects that leverage will stabilize in the mid-low 6.0x range through 2015, which is consistent with a 'BBB+' rating. Leverage was 7.3x and 7.8x as of Dec. 31, 2012, and 2011 respectively. SOLID LIQUIDITY AND ADEQUATE UNENCUMBERED ASSET COVERAGE ESS has a manageable debt maturity schedule with only 4.7% of total debt (including pro rata share of JV debt) maturing from Oct. 1, 2013 through Dec. 31, 2015. Fitch estimates that ESS has a liquidity coverage ratio of 1.4x through 2015. Fitch defines REIT liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity (unrestricted cash, availability under ESS' unsecured revolving credit facility, and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividends) divided by uses of liquidity (pro rata share of debt maturities, remaining development / redevelopment expenditures and expected recurring capital expenditures). ESS' solid and growing portfolio of unencumbered assets implies a meaningful source of contingent liquidity that further enhances its credit profile. Fitch calculates the company's ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt at 2.2x, based on applying a stressed 7.5% capitalization rate to annualized 3Q'13 unencumbered net operating income (NOI). ESS continues to grow its unencumbered pool by replacing maturing secured debt with unsecured debt and funding acquisitions and development with equity and unsecured debt. SOLID MULTIFAMILY FUNDAMENTALS Fitch expects multifamily fundamentals in ESS' markets to remain strong over the near to intermediate term due to moderate job growth, low levels of new supply and high homeownership costs. This should lead to increased cash flows that further support the ratings. ESS' same-property NOI (SSNOI) increased by 7.1% YTD during 2013, following increases of 9.2% and 5.5% in 2012 and 2011, respectively, and Fitch expects mid-single digit annual growth through 2015. GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION The company is geographically concentrated in three primary markets: Southern California (43.1% of NOI), San Francisco Bay Area (36.9%), and the Seattle metropolitan area (18.7%). As such, the company is more heavily exposed to fluctuations in only a few markets. Fitch also notes the seismic risk present in California. Fitch upgraded California's GO bonds to 'A' with a Stable Outlook on Aug. 5, 2013 based on the institutional improvements made by the state in recent years, its disciplined approach to achieving and maintaining structural balance in recent budgets, and the consequent fiscal progress made to date by the state as it recovers from the severe budgetary and cash flow crisis of 2008-2009. Fitch believes that these gains provide the state with a greater capacity to address future fiscal and budgetary cyclicality. However, California's credit standing is likely to remain lower than most states for the foreseeable future given the magnitude of the state's budgetary and financial challenges. Notable fiscal management improvements since the fiscal crisis of 2008-2009 have included a voter-approved change that allows simple majority budget approval as well as various cash flow management tools. Successive years of timely budgets that achieved structural gains primarily through deep, recurring spending cuts have also positioned the state to make steady progress repaying past budgetary borrowing under the state's current forecast. The temporarily higher personal income tax (PIT) and sales tax rate changes approved by voters in November 2012, while exposing the state to sharper revenue volatility, provide it with a margin of cash and revenue flexibility to sustain recent progress and repay budgetary borrowing assuming the state continues to exercise spending restraint. The state forecasts reducing budgetary borrowing from $26.9 billion as of June 30, 2013, to $4.7 billion in fiscal 2017, as the temporary rates begin to expire. Although California's fiscal situation has improved significantly, Fitch views the state as being a long way from a full recovery from the effects of two fiscal crises over a little more than a decade. Budgetary borrowing in the form of deferrals, internal loans and deficit bonds will remain a drag on current resources for several years even under optimistic scenarios. Despite the institutional reforms of recent years, unmet needs to address unemployment borrowing, underfunding of teacher pensions, and prisons represent material risks. Additionally, the state's longstanding challenges to achieving and maintaining budgetary gains -- often due to lawsuits, federal objections, or allowing spending to grow at a pace in excess of sustainable revenues -- could continue to weigh on the state's finances. California has limited sources of flexibility to confront the inevitable future downturn, and the budget stabilization account, the state's rainy day fund, remains empty. However, key credit strengths include its massive, diverse economy and tax base and the strengths inherent in a state's broad powers. DEVELOPMENT EXPOSURE The company maintains an active development pipeline with remaining costs to complete the pipeline of $292.7 million (pro rata for ESS' ownership percentage of joint ventures where the majority of the projects reside). However, ESS has begun to taper its development activities in light of the strong recovery in apartment fundamentals, which has lowered the risk adjusted returns from development, generally. Remaining funding represents 4.6% of gross assets as of Sept. 30, 3013, compared with 4.8% and 3% as of Dec. 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch expects this ratio to decline to approximately 3% over the next three years as the company finishes the build out of its current pipeline. Fitch views ESS' willingness to dial-back development risk in the face of strong multifamily operating fundamentals as evidence of the company's commitment to maintaining a conservative balance sheet. STABLE OUTLOOK The Stable Outlook is driven by Fitch's expectations that positive multifamily fundamentals in ESS' markets combined with declining leverage and stable coverage will support credit metrics that are consistent with the rating. PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING The two-notch differential between ESS' IDR and preferred stock rating is consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a 'BBB+' IDR. Based on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a corporate default. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch does not anticipate positive rating momentum in the near term. However, the following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of net debt to recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 6.0x (as of Sept. 30, 2013 leverage was 6.8x based on TTM recurring EBITDA); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.5x (TTM fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x at Sept. 30, 2013); --Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt sustaining above 3.0x (this ratio was 2.2x at Sept. 30, 2013). The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.5x. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Director +1-212-908-9153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. Contact: Primary Analyst Stephen Boyd, CFA Director +1-212-908-9153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Reinor Bazarewski Associate Director +1-212-908-0291 Committee Chairperson Robert Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 5, 2013; --Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage, Aug. 5, 2013. --Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs, Feb. 26, 2013; --Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis, Dec. 13, 2012; --Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for REITs, Nov. 12, 2012. 