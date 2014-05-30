(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Estonia's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+'. The
Outlooks are
Stable. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA' and the
Short-term
foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Estonia's ratings are underpinned by its strong public finances,
economic policy
framework and governance indicators. Euro membership reduces
substantially the
risk of balance-of-payments crises.
Public finances are a key credit strength. Estonia's government
debt-to-GDP
ratio of 10% is by far the lowest in the European Union, and is
well below the
'A+' median. Around a quarter of the overall debt stock is
accounted for by
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) guarantees.
The general government deficit remained broadly unchanged in
2013, at 0.2% of
GDP. Fitch expects this to widen in 2014 due to a lower tax
take, before edging
down in 2015 to 0.7%. The Estonian authorities plan to finance
these deficits by
running down its liquid asset position rather than issue debt.
The debt ratio is
expected to remain stable this year and edge down to 9.6% next
year.
Estonia's external debt sustainability has improved
substantially over the past
four years. Net external debt fell back to just over 1% of GDP
in 2013, down
from 47% in 2009. This sharp reduction is related to a reduction
in banking
sector reserve requirements following euro accession.
As a small, open economy, Estonia is vulnerable to adverse
shocks affecting its
main trading partners. An area of uncertainty is the extent to
which current
geo-political tensions will affect economic prospects in Russia,
an important
trading partner.
Economic growth slowed down sharply in 2013, with real GDP
expanding by just
0.8% (down from 3.9% in 2012). The slowdown reflects a
combination of lower
domestic investment and exports. Preliminary data for 1Q14 shows
a further
weakening in economic activity. Fitch expects economic growth to
pick up over
the course of this year, averaging 1.7%. An acceleration in GDP
growth to 3.1%
is expected in 2015.
The recession in 2008-2009 temporarily reversed the process of
convergence in
real incomes per head with the eurozone. Income per capita is
only slightly
above two-thirds of the eurozone average.
Current demographic trends are a rating weakness, with both the
total and the
working-age population shrinking. In the short term, this
creates pressures in
the labour market, potentially boosting already high wage
growth. In the longer
term, decreases in the working-age population compared with the
overall one
would bring about a further deterioration in the dependency
ratio.
Banks in Estonia are continuing to improve their asset quality
by mainly writing
off non-performing loans from their balance sheets. The share of
non-performing
loans in the corporate sector has fallen below 2% of the loan
portfolio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently broadly balanced. However, future
developments that
could, individually or collectively, result in a positive rating
action include:
-Economic growth picking up in line with the economy's potential
growth rate
without creating or exacerbating significant imbalances.
-Faster and sustained income convergence with eurozone peers;
implementation of
policy measures addressing Estonia's low productivity growth and
skills
mismatches in the labour market
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
lead to a negative
rating action include:
-Severe economic or financial shocks affecting Estonia's main
trading partners
spilling over to the domestic economy
-Further sharp rises in wages unaccompanied by productivity
improvements leading
to a deterioration in the economy's competitiveness and a
widening current
account deficit.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
-Fitch assumes the gradual progress in deepening fiscal and
financial
integration at the eurozone level will continue; key
macroeconomic imbalances
within the currency union will be slowly unwound; and eurozone
governments will
tighten fiscal policy over the medium term. It also assumes that
the risk of
fragmentation of the eurozone remains low.
-Fitch assumes that there will be no material escalation in
developments between
Russia and Ukraine that would lead to a significant external
shock to Estonia's
economy.
