LONDON/WARSAW/FRANKFURT, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed
Estonia's City of Tallinn's Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings at 'A'
with Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Tallinn's
Short-term foreign
currency rating at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the city's strong financial and debt
management practices,
projected moderate debt over the medium term and its low
contingent liabilities.
They also take into account the city's wealthy and diversified
local economy,
although it is vulnerable to the economic downturn in Europe due
to its small
size and its reliance on European export markets.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that, although
the city's
operating margin may weaken to about 5% in 2013 from 6.1% in
2012 following the
introduction of free public transport in the city, the city will
be able to
restore its margin to about 7% in 2014-2015.
Fitch expects the city's direct risk to remain moderate in
2013-2016, at 55% of
current revenue. In nominal terms it may reach EUR260m in 2016,
up from the
EUR230m projected for 2013. The city has advanced debt
management practices,
aimed at limiting debt costs and securing a smooth debt
repayment schedule,
through refinancing of existing obligations. The city's cash
position is
reasonably strong, with EUR30m held in its accounts in 1Q-3Q13.
Fitch expects Tallinn's indirect risk to rise to about EUR70m at
end-2013 from
EUR57m at end-2012, but to remain low. Its indirect risk is
related to its
municipal companies' debt-financed investments. Such debt is
kept low under
strict control and counts towards the city's debt limits.
The city follows a prudent budgetary policy to maintain positive
operating
results and to comfortably cover annual debt service. Fitch
therefore expects
Tallinn's operating balance to cover debt service (projected at
EUR25m per year
in 2014-2016) by at least 1x and with debt-to-current balance
remaining below
its average debt maturity (10 years at end-2012). In 2012, the
operating
balance was EUR25.5m, covering debt service by 1.15x.
Tallinn, being the economic centre of Estonia, produced 48.8% of
national GDP in
2010 and is host to 41% of Estonian companies. The diversified
and wealthy
economy results in high tax revenue for the city. However, given
the country's
small size relative to Europe, the city's economy is vulnerable
to economic
contraction in Europe. Fitch expects Estonia's real GDP will
grow by about 3% in
2013-2014, down from 7.6% in 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be downgraded if the city's operating
performance deteriorates
beyond Fitch's expectations, with its operating balance failing
to cover
interest paid by 2x on a sustained basis (2012: 3.4x).
The ratings could be upgraded if the city's operating balance
structurally
strengthens to about 10% of operating revenue, accompanied by
stable direct and
indirect risk over the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012 and
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
