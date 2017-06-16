(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the 'A-'
(Strong) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Etiqa
group's core
insurance operating entities; Etiqa Insurance Berhad (EIB),
Etiqa Takaful Berhad
(ETB) and Etiqa Insurance Pte Ltd (EIPL). The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects Etiqa group's established market
franchise as one of
Malaysia's major insurance groups, with dominant market
positioning in the
conventional insurance and takaful sectors. The affirmation also
considers the
group's very strong capitalisation, supported by the core
operating entities'
strong investment and liquidity profile and very strong
profitability.
Fitch views the group's business profile as strong. EIB, ETB and
EIPL are
considered core subsidiaries of Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad
(MAHB) and hence
all have been assigned the group rating. All three entities are
wholly owned by
MAHB and contributed more than 90% of group total gross premiums
in 2016. The
entities share the 'Etiqa' branding and show significant
coordination in their
processes, management and resources. Fitch expects MAHB to have
adequate
financial and capital strength to support its core operating
entities if needed.
In addition to its significant insurance market share in
Malaysia, the group
maintains a modest presence in Singapore as a composite insurer.
Overall, at the
group level, MAHB's absolute-size by total equity and net
premiums remains
smaller relative to other Fitch-rated regional insurance groups.
All three entities reported regulatory risk-based capital (RBC)
ratios well
above the individual target capital level (ITCL) set according
to its risk
profile and therefore well above the minimum regulatory
benchmarks. This was
underpinned by ongoing surplus growth and sound capital
management at the entity
and group level. MAHB's score on Fitch's Prism Factor-Based
Capital Model and
consolidated financial leverage stood at 'Very Strong' and 14%
respectively,
which Fitch sees as acceptable and well within the median
guidelines for MAHB's
rating category. Fitch expects the new operating entities,
following Bank Negara
Malaysia's requirement for composite insurers to split their
operations into
separate licenses by 2018, to continue to be managed at a group
level, with
capital support coming from MAHB.
The three entities' investment mix and liquidity profiles
remained sound in
2016. Investments in fixed-income securities, cash and deposits
accounted for
more than 80% of total invested assets and exposure to risky
assets, such as
equities, was manageable. Fitch expects the investment strategy
to remain
prudent and not to deviate significantly in the near-term.
Fitch views Etiqa group's profitability to be very strong. EIB
and ETB achieved
combined ratios below 100% for their general insurance
businesses, and the
group's bottom-line profitability, measured by pre-tax
return-on-assets,
improved to 3.0% (2015: 2.3%) and its return-on-equity improved
to 12.4% (2015:
8.7%), helped by higher investment returns and favourable
underwriting results.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key triggers for a rating downgrade include:
- Changes in the status of EIB, ETB or EIPL as a core operating
entity of the
Etiqa group
- Deterioration in the entities' capitalisation, with EIB's or
EIPL's statutory
RBC ratio falling below 200% persistently, ETB's statutory RBC
ratio falling
below 150% on a sustained basis or deterioration in MAHB's Prism
score to below
'Strong'.
- Significant decline in the entities' financial performance,
with EIB's or
ETB's general insurance and takaful combined-ratio above 105%
consistently, or a
sharp decline in EIB's and ETB's lapse rates/mortality profits
in the life and
family takaful business
- Sustained increase in MAHB's consolidated financial leverage
to above 30%
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term, as the Insurer
Financial Strength
rating is constrained by Malaysia's Long-Term Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Rating of 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher Han, CFA
Associate Director
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
