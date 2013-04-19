(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurco Re
Limited's Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
RATING RATIONALE
Eurco Re's IFS rating was affirmed following its parent company
Belfius
Insurance's (previously Dexia insurance Belgium) decision that
Eurco Re will
exit third party reciprocal reinsurance treaties in an orderly
way. Fitch
expects that Eurco Re will maintain its current strong capital
position and meet
its current obligations after the strategic revision. This view
is supported by
a letter of comfort which has been provided by Belfius Insurance
and presented
to the Irish regulator, stating that it will ensure that Eurco
Re has a margin
of solvency capital equal to at least 150% of the regulatory
minimum.
Eurco Re's ownership by Belfius Insurance (previously Dexia
Insurance Belgium)
provides uplift to Eurco Re's rating to a level two notches
below that of
Belfius Bank (previously Dexia Bank Belgium; 'A-'/Stable,
Viability Rating
'bb'). Belfius Bank is the parent of Belfius Insurance, Eurco
Re's immediate
parent.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that Eurco Re
would continue to
benefit from potential support from its immediate parent Belfius
Insurance or
from its ultimate parent company Belfius Bank. Given the
relative small size of
Eurco Re's operations, Fitch believes that even in a run-off
scenario the parent
would have the ability and willingness to support its Irish
subsidiary.
Belfius Bank is a leading Belgian bank owned by the Belgian
federal state. Eurco
Re acts as the group's only active reinsurer with bank
counterparties that are
significant in Belfius Bank's banking activities. As a result,
Fitch believes
that based on its ownership, Eurco Re would likely benefit from
support from the
group if ever it were needed.
About 35% of Eurco Re's gross premium income is from intragroup
business. In
addition, its third-party business ultimately arises because
Eurco Re is a part
of the Belfius Bank group. Fitch therefore considers Eurco Re to
be entirely
dependent on the Belfius Bank group for business. In 2012, Eurco
Re's net
premium income was EUR226m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade of
Eurco Re include a
reduction in Fitch's view of potential support from Belfius Bank
or Belfius
Insurance as reflected in a modification in the commitment of
support reducing
the margin of solvency capital below 150%, a material change in
Eurco Re's
operations, or a downgrade of the parent. An upgrade is unlikely
in the near
term.
