July 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Eurofactor's EUR2.5bn
certificate of deposit (CD) programme at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating of Eurofactor's CD programme is aligned with Credit Agricole Leasing and
Factoring's (CAL&F; A+/Negative/F1+) Short-term IDR, based on Fitch's belief that CAL&F, which
fully owns Eurofactor, will support debt issued under the programme, if required. In turn,
CAL&F's IDRs are equalised with those of its ultimate parent, Credit Agricole (CA,
A+/Negative/F1+).
Fitch's expectation of support for the programme reflects Eurofactor's ownership
by, full integration with and strategic role as the factoring arm of CA. This
likelihood is further evidenced at the issue level by the guarantee provided by
CAL&F. The guarantee is for payment in full of the principal and interest, if
any, on the CD programme. It is expressed to be irrevocable and unconditional,
under French law.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The programme's rating would be sensitive to the same factors that might drive a
change in CAL&F's Short-term IDR, which is based on an extremely high
probability of support from CA if needed and is therefore sensitive to a change
in CA's Short-term IDR. CAL&F's rating could also be sensitive to a change in
its core strategic importance to the group.
CA's Short-term IDR is sensitive to a decrease in France's ability (as measured
by its rating) and willingness to support CA. A downgrade of France's Long-term
IDR by one notch (to AA+) would lead to a downgrade of CA's Short-term IDR (and
therefore CAL&F's Short-term IDR and Eurofacor's CD programme) to 'F1'.