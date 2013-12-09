Dec 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Bank's (EBRD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating factors:

-The ratings of EBRD are driven by intrinsic factors, particularly its strong capitalisation, illustrated by its equity to asset ratio of 28% at end-June 2013. Leverage, with a debt to equity ratio of 235% at end-June 2013, is moderate compared with regional multilateral development banks (MDBs). Fitch expects capitalisation and leverage to deteriorate somewhat in coming years as a result of dynamic growth but to remain commensurate with a 'AAA' rating.

-The bank abides by strict, self-imposed capitalisation, liquidity and project-selection policies. Market risks are kept to a minimum through regular recourse to derivatives. Liquid assets must exceed 75% of undisbursed committed loans and one year of debt service; as of end-2012, liquid assets covered 1.7x short-term debt. Treasury assets are invested cautiously; 65% were made up of bonds or bank placements rated 'AA-' or higher at end-June 2013.

-Given its focus on the private sector, EBRD's asset quality is weaker than that of regional MDBs, which are more involved in sovereign lending. Impaired loans are on a rising trend, reaching 3.3% of gross exposure at end-June 2013. However, they were more than twice covered by provisions and reserves at end-June 2013. Asset quality will remain under pressure due to the deteriorating credit quality of Ukraine (downgraded to B-/Negative Outlook in November 2013), which is EBRD's second largest exposure (4% of loans at end-2012), and the development of lending in Middle-East and North Africa (MENA).

-Though EBRD operations are highly concentrated on Russia (26% of banking exposure at end-June 2013), the bank's portfolio is more diversified than other regional MDBs in terms of single obligor.

-Fitch expects lending and investments operations to accelerate in 2014 and 2015 after slowing down in 2012 and 2013. Growth will increasingly be driven by the expansion of operations in Turkey, which started in 2009, and in four countries (Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Tunisia) of MENA for which approved financing is still marginal. Nevertheless, rapid growth to new countries is not expected by Fitch to undermine the ratings and the EBRD's portfolio will remain dominated by Central and Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

-EBRD enjoys considerable support from its 66 shareholders, as evidenced by the EUR9bn increase in callable capital approved in 2010, to which 99% of member states have subscribed as of end-October 2013. Such capital could be called by the bank if it were unable to honour its financial obligations, mitigating the magnitude of potential downward pressure on the ratings in the event of a severe deterioration in its intrinsic credit profile. However, due to the downgrade of several large member states, such as Japan, Italy, UK and France, the average rating of callable capital has fallen to 'AA-' from 'AA'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside risks to the 'AAA' rating are currently not material. The triggers that could, individually or collectively affect EBRD's ratings are the following:

-A marked deterioration in asset quality, which could arise from a systemic crisis in the countries of operation, potential spillovers from the eurozone crisis or rapid lending growth in the MENA region

-A substantial decrease in capitalisation, for example, arising from large losses on the equity participations portfolio

-A loosening in the bank's cautious prudential framework on capitalisation, leverage, liquidity or loan selection

KEY ASSUMPTIONS

Fitch assumes the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone remains low and that there will be progress in deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level in line with commitments made by policy makers.