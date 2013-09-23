(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed European
Investment
Bank's (EIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with
a Negative
Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EIB's 'AAA' rating reflects the following key rating drivers.
- Capitalisation has been strengthened by the EUR10bn cash
capital injection
approved by the 27 EU members in 2012 and nearly fully disbursed
by early 2013.
Although the funds will be used to increase lending, leverage on
the new lending
will be lower than that on the existing portfolio. Fitch expects
the
equity-to-assets ratio to exceed 10% and the debt-to-equity
ratio to remain
below 900% by 2015.
- Although it is not a regulated institution, the EIB strictly
abides by its
self-imposed capitalisation and liquidity rules and has a sound
governance and
credit risk management framework. Foreign exchange and interest
rate risks are
kept at a minimum. Equity is strengthened by steady,
non-distributed profits.
- The bank has steadily increased balance sheet liquidity,
traditionally lower
than 'AAA' rated peers, over recent years. At end-2012, treasury
assets
accounted for 89% of short-term liabilities (2010: 68%) and were
conservatively
invested. Exposure to liquidity risk is further reduced by EIB's
access to ECB
refinancing, a unique feature among multilateral development
banks (MDBs), and
by the enlargement of the pool of repo-able assets.
- In line with EU sovereign downgrades, the quality of EIB's
loan portfolio,
more than 90% of which is exposed to EU counterparts, has
weakened since 2008.
This is the main driver of the Negative Outlook on the ratings.
The average
rating of obligors was 'BBB+' at June-2013, down from 'AA-' in
2008. However,
credit risk has not significantly materialised so far, with the
ratio of
impaired loans at 0.3% of total loans at June-2013.
- Fitch views positively the protection (collateral or
guarantees) that EIB
benefits from on over 50% of its loan portfolio. Additionally,
as a
supranational, Fitch expects the EIB to benefit from preferred
creditor status
on loans extended to or guaranteed by sovereigns, accounting for
26% of its loan
portfolio at June-2013. The bank has not suffered any losses on
its exposures to
the Greek and Cypriot states.
- EIB's loan portfolio is heavily concentrated. The two largest
loan exposures
(including sovereign guarantees), are to the Spanish and Greek
states, and
accounted for 39% and 24% of equity, respectively, at June 2013.
Geographic
concentration is also significant, given the focus on the EU,
and is reinforced
by EIB's investments of its treasury assets in EU counterparts
(both sovereigns
and banks).
- Although intrinsic strengths exert a stronger influence on the
rating,
shareholder support remains very strong and supportive of a high
rating.
Although it is declining, the average rating of shareholders at
'AA-' at
June-2013 remains among the highest of 'AAA' rated MDBs.
Additionally,
willingness to support has repeatedly been evidenced, including
through the
rapid pace of approval and disbursement of the capital increase.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
result in a negative
rating action include:
- A material weakening in the quality of the loan portfolio,
illustrated by
further downgrades and/or rise in impairments.
- A deterioration in capitalisation and leverage induced by
higher than expected
lending volumes over the coming years.
Conversely, a stabilisation of the economic and credit outlook
for the eurozone
and hence the credit quality of the loan portfolio would lead
Fitch to revise
the Outlook to Stable.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low and
that no large eurozone member state will choose to leave the
eurozone.
- Fitch assumes that highly rated member states will remain
committed to
responding to any capital call.
