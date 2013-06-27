LONDON, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European
Investment
Fund's (EIF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AAA' with
a Stable
Outlook and Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following key
rating factors:
- EIF's ratings are driven primarily by intrinsic factors rather
than support.
- Capitalisation is strong and the fund does not have debt on
its balance sheet.
Equity was 80.5% of total assets at end-2012, and Fitch's ratio
of usable to
required capital was at a comfortable 9.2x at end-2012. Although
not subject to
any banking regulation regime, the EIF abides by its own
stringent
concentration, liquidity and capital rules.
- Liquidity is very strong due to the large portfolio of mainly
sovereign and
sovereign-guaranteed assets, and also due to the absence of debt
obligations.
However, Fitch notes that the credit risk and performance of
EIF's liquidity
portfolio has been adversely affected by the eurozone sovereign
debt crisis and
the low interest rate environment.
- EIF's sound risk management framework is a key support for the
rating.
Well-balanced and broadly diversified portfolios across the
private equity and
guarantees businesses smooth out disbursements and payments,
while mitigating
the intrinsically risky nature of the SME-focused operations.
- The presence of strong shareholders also favourably impacts
the rating. At
end-2012, the EIF was 62.1% owned by the European Investment
Bank (EIB) and 30%
owned by the European Council (EC), with the rest accounted for
by 24 financial
institutions. Shareholders have paid in 20% of subscribed
capital and the EIF
general meeting of shareholders may require payment of the
subscribed but not
paid in capital, to the extent required for the EIF to meet its
liabilities
towards its creditors.
- The significant role of the EIF in meeting the EIB's and the
EC's strategic
objectives to provide countercyclical support to SMEs across EU
countries
enhances the likelihood of the EIF being supported if needed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that downside
risks to the 'AAA'
rating are currently not material. In particular, the EIF's
ratings would be
resilient to a limited downgrade of its main shareholders.
Nonetheless, the
following risk factor may result in a negative rating action:
- A material increase in guarantee calls, a rise in impaired
private equity
investments and fair value adjustments on treasury assets and
private equity
investments, leading to a pronounced erosion of EIF's equity
cushion.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions.
- Callable capital would be provided by the EIF's shareholders
on a timely
basis, if needed.
- The strategic relationship between the EIF and the EIB and the
European
Council remains strong.
- The eurozone remains intact.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Research Analyst
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 1 44 29 92 82
Committee Chairperson
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
