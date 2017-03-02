(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
European Union's
(EU) and the European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and Short-Term IDRs at 'F1+'.
The Outlooks on
the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The issue ratings of EU's and
Euratom's unsecured
bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA'.
The affirmation of EU's and Euratom's ratings reflects the
continuing strong
commitment from the 28 member states to honour their
contributions to the EU's
budget, and more specifically, the support of the 'AAA'-rated
member states.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
EU's and Euratom's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the
following key rating
drivers:
EU and Euratom are supranational administrative bodies. Their
'AAA' ratings
reflect Fitch's view that their debt is ultimately backed by EU
budget revenues.
This relies on the ability and propensity of member states to
honour their
budget commitments.
The EU's indebtedness (EUR53.9 billion at end-2016) is only
incurred for the
purpose of lending to member states (through the balance of
payments (BoP) and
the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism programmes
(EFSM)) or to
neighbouring sovereigns (through the Macro-Financial Assistance
Programme
(MFA)). The EU is not allowed to borrow for other purposes than
on-lending to
sovereigns. Euratom's indebtedness (EUR0.25 billion at end-2016)
is dedicated to
on-lending to member states or neighbouring countries to finance
nuclear power
projects. Lending activity for both institutions is funded
outside the budget
through dedicated borrowings made in the name of the EU and
Euratom.
MFA's and Euratom's loans to neighbouring countries are partly
protected by a
guarantee fund, which also covers EU guarantees to loans made by
the European
Investment Bank (AAA/Stable) for the implementation of the EU
external lending
mandate.
EU loans are extended to countries facing economic difficulties,
predominantly
EU member states. The two largest single exposures are Portugal
(BB+/Stable), at
45% of the total portfolio, and Ireland (A/Stable) at 41.7% of
total portfolio.
Exposure to non-EU countries, mostly Ukraine (CCC), is growing.
The portfolio is
highly concentrated. However, EU enjoys preferred creditor
status equivalent to
other multilateral development banks; it has never suffered a
loss on its loan
portfolio.
The features and maturities of loans extended by EU and Euratom
are aligned with
their respective debt profiles and this has remained so after
the refinancing of
debt following the extension of Ireland's loan maturity in 2015
and Portugal's
loan maturity in 2016, as made possible by EU legislation.
The creditworthiness of EU and Euratom is supported by EU
legislation, which
allows their debt to be repaid through priority recourse to EU
budget revenues
over other non-priority expenses. The Multiannual Financial
Framework (MFF) sets
annual ceilings for 2014-2020, limiting annual expenditure that
are mainly
financed by resources transferred by member states to the EU
(0.98% of EU's
gross national income (GNI) on average in this period). For the
2017 budget, the
annual resources expected to be transferred by member states
represent 0.85% of
the EU's GNI.
In Fitch's view, member states' ability to contribute to the EU
budget is
strong. Despite several sovereign downgrades in the past 12
months (most notably
Finland and the UK), the overall credit quality of EU countries
remains high. Of
the EU's budget national contributions for 2017, 29.6% will be
contributed by
member states rated 'AAA' (Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark
and
Luxembourg).
EU member states may have to contribute to budget revenues, if
necessary, beyond
their initial share, up to a maximum of 1.2% of EU's gross
national income every
year. This ceiling has been reduced from 1.23% in 2016. Under
the assumption
that member states would restrict their additional transfers to
their current
share in the EU resources, additional annual contributions from
'AAA'-rated
member states would range from EUR10 billion to EUR15 billion in
2017-2020. This
would cover the combined yearly debt service of EU and Euratom
based on their
actual loan portfolios during the same period.
In Fitch's view, the exit vote by the UK in the referendum on 23
June 2016 does
not have any immediate implications for the ratings of the
EU/Euratom,
particularly given that the UK is not included in the group of
'AAA'-rated
member states whose contributions underpin the EU's debt
service. However, the
rise of the anti-EU sentiment across Europe, as is illustrated
by the
significant emergence of populist parties across Europe in the
past year, may
lead, over time, to weaker political cohesion among member
states, and therefore
increase the risk of the EU dismantling.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The factors that could, individually or collectively, result in
negative rating
action are:
- A downgrade of an existing 'AAA'-rated member state resulting
in the annual
debt service not being covered by potential additional
contributions from
'AAA'-rated member states;
-Significant increase in the combined annual debt service of EU
and Euratom as a
result of higher lending, or if the quality of the risk
management framework
deteriorates significantly;
- A continued rise of the anti-EU sentiment leading to weaker
political cohesion
and increased risk of a dismantling of the EU.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlook are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
-Member states will remain committed to paying their monthly
contributions to
the EU budget; therefore contributions to the EU budget are
assumed to remain
predictable and be provided by member states on a timely basis;
-No 'AAA'-rated member states will choose to leave the EU in the
short- to
medium-term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicholas Perry
Analyst
+44 203 530 1795
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 133
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1075
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
- Sources of information - The source(s) of information used to
assess these
ratings were information provided by the European Union and by
Euratom.
Applicable Criteria
Supranationals Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1019978
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
