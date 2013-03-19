LONDON, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the European
Union's (EU)
and the European Atomic Energy Community's (Euratom) Long-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' and Short-term IDRs at 'F1+'. The
Outlooks on the
Long-term IDRs are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of the EU and Euratom are primarily based on the
strong support they
receive from their 27 member states (MS) through committed and
potential
additional contributions to the EU budget in excess of the two
institutions'
yearly debt service obligations. Despite downgrades of MS in
2011 and 2012, the
nine MS rated 'AAA'/'F1+' by Fitch at end-February 2013
contributed a 63% share
of the 2013 EU budget. The ratings also take into account the
highly
conservative rules on loans and borrowings and the institutions'
preferred
creditor status.
Although lending activity is not its main mission, the EU
provides loans to
sovereigns experiencing severe economic difficulties under three
programmes.
Macro-financial assistance (MFA) loans and balance of payment
(BoP) loans are
available for non-EU countries and EU non-eurozone MS,
respectively, while loans
under the European Financial Stabilisation Mechanism (EFSM) are
available to all
EU MS. In addition to this lending activity, the EU also
provides guarantees to
loans granted by the European Investment Bank ('AAA'/Negative)
to countries
outside the EU. Euratom's loans are dedicated to nuclear power
projects in MS or
neighbouring countries.
Outstanding EU loans have increased significantly since 2008, up
to EUR55.7bn at
end-2012. This is mostly attributable to the EFSM programme,
under which
EUR48.5bn total loans to Ireland and Portugal were approved in
2010/2011 and are
nearly fully disbursed. MFA and BoP loans outstanding are more
moderate.
Euratom's loans are much smaller, with outstanding loans
declining to EUR423m at
end-2012, concentrated in Romania, Bulgaria and Ukraine.
The EU and Euratom's borrowings are exclusively dedicated to
financing those
loans. The EU budget cannot be financed by debt. Borrowings are
matched to loans
in terms of maturity, interest payments and currency, removing
market risk. In
addition, both entities have preferred creditor status: the
repayment of their
loans takes precedence over other creditors.
EU debt repayment is protected by a guarantee fund covering
losses on MFA and
Euratom loans to third countries and on guarantees to the EIB,
fed by the EU
budget. It covered 8.7% of those activities at end-2012, and
funds are managed
conservatively. However, given the marginal share of those
activities in EU
total indebtedness, Fitch considers the benefits of this
guarantee fund limited
to support the repayment of EU bonds.
Support provided by the EU budget is very strong. In case of a
borrower default,
the European Commission can tap into the EU budget's available
resources
transferred every month by MS, and prioritise debt repayment
over other
non-obligatory expenditures. If this proved insufficient, MS are
obliged by EU
legislation to provide additional contributions necessary to
repay the debt and
balance the budget, up to a ceiling of 1.23% of EU Gross
National Income (GNI).
If necessary, the EU legislation allows MS to contribute more
than their share
in the EU budget. Fitch deems that political support for the EU
is very strong,
ensuring that some large highly-rated MS would participate in
such additional
contributions.
Given that MS contributions to the EU budget are expected to be
less than 1% of
GNI every year until 2020 (2013: 0.98%), an approximate
additional 0.25% of EU
GNI can be requested from MS every year by the EU to honour debt
repayment,
accounting for approximately EUR30bn a year. The EU ensures that
yearly debt
service never exceeds these potential additional contributions.
In practice,
based on end-2012 indebtedness, debt service is not expected to
exceed EUR10bn a
year until 2020 and should not materially increase given the
phasing out of the
EFSM programme and its replacement by the European Stability
Mechanism
('AAA'/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that MS willingness and
ability to
support remains strong. More specifically, Fitch takes comfort
from the fact
that the expected yearly debt service of EU and Euratom until
2020 is fully
covered by the additional contributions to the EU budget that
could be provided
by MS currently rated 'AAA'/Stable.
Fitch would review the ratings of both institutions if there was
a material
deterioration in creditworthiness or political support by the
highly-rated large
MS, which include Germany ('AAA'/Stable), France
('AAA'/Negative) and the UK
('AAA'/Negative), and specifically if yearly debt service was no
longer covered
by potential additional contributions from MS currently rated
'AAA'/Stable.
Furthermore, pressure on the rating would occur if yearly debt
service of the EU
increased significantly, or if the conservative risk management
framework on
indebtedness and loans were altered significantly.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Fitch assumes that the risk of fragmentation of the eurozone
remains low;
- Fitch assumes that no large MS will choose to leave the EU and
that member
states will remain committed to paying their monthly
contributions to the EU
budget; therefore contributions to the EU budget are assumed to
remain
predictable and be provided by EU MS on a timely basis.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Roux
Director
+33 144 299 282
Fitch France SAS
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Eric Paget-Blanc
Senior Director
+33 144 299 133
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating Multilateral Development Banks',
dated 12 May 2012,
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
