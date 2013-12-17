Dec 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russia-based Expobank LLC's (EB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation of EB's ratings reflects the moderate improvement in the bank's performance, its adequate capitalisation and liquidity position and good reported asset quality. At the same time, the ratings also take into account the narrow franchise, fast growth through M&A activities, some asset quality concerns and significant balance sheet concentrations.

At end-1H13 the bank reported a low non-performing loans (NPLs; loans 90 days overdue) ratio of 1.6%, while restructured exposures made up a further 7.4% of the portfolio. The IFRS reported level of related party loans was just 2% of the book. There were a number of borrowers among the 25 largest loans (representing 81% of the corporate portfolio at end-1H13) with which the bank's shareholders have/had connections, companies controlled by shareholders' business partners and clients the management previously had relationships with from their time working in other banks. Such exposures accounted for 32% of corporate loans, or 57% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC).

EB's shareholders actively pursue bank acquisitions, targeting purchases of banks/financial companies at significant discounts to book value. Acquisitions may be made on to EB's balance sheet or directly by the bank's shareholders.

EB's loan book grew by 60% in 9M13, mainly due to M&A deals or purchases of loan portfolios from other banks. As a result of the expanded loan book (and in particular due to the purchase of RUB18bn of car loans) the bank improved its performance in 9M13, with annualised operating profit equal to 11%. Although Fitch views the current market situation as a favourable for such deals, the bank's strategy carries considerable risks, and there is significant uncertainty about its longer-term sustainability.

Customer accounts, the core funding source (76% of liabilities at end-1H13), are highly concentrated, with the top 20 names making up 40% of deposits. To offset concentration risk, the bank had an adequate cushion of liquid assets (cash and equivalents, unpledged securities available for repo financing with the Central Bank of Russia and net short-term interbank placements), which covered customer accounts by 31% at end-9M13.

The total regulatory capital ratio stood at 15.3% at end-10M13, and Fitch estimates the bank could reserve 13.5% of its loan book without breaching minimum capital requirements.

EB's senior unsecured debt is rated in line with the bank's Long-term IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects, in case of default. The 5' Support Rating and 'No Floor' Support Rating Floor reflect EB's small size and limited franchise, making state support uncertain.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Downward pressure on EB's ratings could arise if there was a marked deterioration in asset quality and/or substantial losses resulting from bank acquisitions, causing a significant weakening of the bank's capital position, or if deposit outflows and/or acquisitions cause a marked tightening of liquidity. A marked increase in related party lending or deterioration in the quality of credit underwriting could also lead to a downgrade.

Upside potential for the bank's ratings is currently limited. However, strengthening and diversification of the bank's franchise, and further improvement in performance, would be positive for the credit profile. EB was purchased from Barclays Bank plc in Q411 by a group of individuals, headed by Igor Kim. Mr. Kim currently holds a 69% stake in the bank.

The rating actions are as follows:

EB

Long-Term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'B'

Support Rating affirmed at '5'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'

Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'

Senior unsecured debt National Long-term rating affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'