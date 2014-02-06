(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, February 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Falcon Group
Holdings (Cayman) Ltd.'s (Falcon/the group) Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B' and its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the
Long-term IDR is
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS
Falcon's IDRs are constrained by its company profile and weak
corporate
governance. The group has significant related-party transactions
with the
shareholder, while the key role and importance of the
chairman/sole shareholder
to the business weaken the position of potential debt holders
within the
corporate structure. Corporate governance is therefore viewed as
a rating
constraint.
Falcon's IDRs also reflect its niche franchise in its core
Middle East and Asian
markets, the low risk nature of its trade finance business and
low leverage,
supported by strong internal capital generation, which provides
a buffer for
potential debt issuance. However, the absolute size of capital
is small. Falcon
has also demonstrated a strong track record of performance
through the cycle
including a solid profit generation capability on rising
turnover with limited
asset quality deterioration.
Fitch considers the group as a niche player in the trade finance
business,
without a clear competitive advantage and with limited pricing
power in the
global market. Barriers to entry within the trade finance
business are low.
Asset quality of the core business benefits from hedging of
credit risk, but
there have been past instances of opportunistic investment
strategies that could
have put the group at risk from potential high losses. While
internal compliance
and risk management functions have been strengthened, Fitch
believes that
efforts to address these issues are still a work in progress.
Liquidity is supported by strong cash and equivalent balances,
and the structure
of the balance sheet is quite flexible due to the short-term
nature of
transactions in which it engages. Liquidity needs are limited,
due to the
self-funded nature and close funding/asset term match of trade
finance
transactions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS
Negative pressure on the ratings could arise from a worsening
risk profile,
resulting from, for example, rapid expansion outside its core
competences or a
heightened risk appetite or material acquisition. Although there
is currently
some headroom, the ratings would also be negatively affected by
significantly
increased leverage resulting from higher dividend payout ratios
or sustained
falls in profitability.
The ratings are also sensitive to increased operational risk
resulting from a
rapid, uncontrolled expansion outside the group's core
geographical areas of the
Middle East and Asia.
The ratings could be positively impacted by improved risk
management practices,
including a demonstrated track record of adhering to more
conservative internal
limits and investment policies; improved corporate governance
policies,
practices and board level committees and limiting related-party
transactions.
The group is unregulated and is privately owned by its founder
Kamel Alzarka who
acts as its chairman and is an executive director of the
company. Falcon was
established in 2013 in the Cayman Islands to act as the new
holding company for
the group while the Falcon group operates since 1994 as a
finance provider for
small and mid-sized corporate clients seeking alternative
short-term trade
finance.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
