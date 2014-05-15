(Repeat for additional subscribers)
May 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore-based Far
East Hospitality Trust's (FEHT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
FEHT's ratings reflect its granular property portfolio characterised by stable
operating metrics, the defensive nature of its master lease agreements, the
consistent generation of operating cash flows that offer a coverage of more than
6.0x to annual interest expense, and the backing of a strong sponsor, Far East
Organization (FEO), which gives FEHT access to a pipeline of quality properties
and competitive funding costs. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's outlook for
the mid-tier and upscale property sub-markets in which FEHT operates,
underpinned by the expectation that tourist arrivals will hold up in Singapore.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Granular Portfolio: As of 31 March 2014, FEHT's investment property portfolio
was valued at SGD2.48bn and it comprised eight mid-tier and upscale hotels, four
serviced residences and commercial properties that are attached to the hotels
and serviced residences. The properties are strategically located in prime
business and tourist areas and attract a mix of corporate and leisure guests.
This reduces property concentration risk. The exposure to multiple real estate
sub-markets such as hotels, serviced residences and commercial properties
enhances the stability of revenues.
Stable Operating Metrics: FEHT's properties registered high occupancy rates of
about 85% in 2013 and 1Q14. Hotel revenue per available room (RevPAR) declined
both in 2013 (SGD166) and 1Q14 (SGD159) from SGD171 in 2012 due to seasonal
fluctuations and the intensely competitive environment. Fitch expects FEHT to
maintain its high occupancy rates on account of its well-located properties in
the mid-tier and upscale segments, which are less cyclical compared with the
luxury segment, the Far East brand and resilient tourist arrivals in Singapore.
Defensive Rental Structure: FEHT's properties are covered by a master lease
agreement, which is structured as the maximum of a fixed rent and the sum of 33%
of the property's gross operating revenues (GOR) and 23% to 41% of gross
operating profits. The GOR component contributes more than 50% of FEHT's gross
revenues and ensures that FEHT's revenues are less sensitive to cost increases.
Ample Fixed Charge Cover: FEHT's average borrowing cost in 2013 was
approximately 2.2%, which resulted in ample fixed charge coverage of 7.84x.
Interest rates on a high proportion of its debt (62%) is fixed, which reduces
the volatility in interest expenses.
Strong Sponsor: FEO is one of the largest full-service real estate companies in
Singapore. It is engaged in the development, sale and lease of residential,
industrial, office, medical, hospitality and retail properties. FEHT, through
its sponsor FEO, has access to a robust pipeline of Singapore-based mid-tier and
upscale hotel and serviced residence properties with robust operating metrics
and also competitively priced funding.
Stable Outlook Despite Supply: The supply of hotel rooms in Singapore is
projected to rise to 60,538 in 2015 from 54,962 in end-2013 at a CAGR of about
5%. The Singapore Tourism Board projects tourist arrivals to rise to 17m in 2015
from 15.5m in 2013. Hence, Fitch does not expect the projected rise in hotel
rooms to adversely impact Singapore's hospitality industry and FEHT's revenue
growth and net property income margins.
High Financial Leverage: FEHT's FFO-adjusted net leverage was high at 6.90x in
2013, partly due to the SGD264.3m acquisition of Rendezvous Hotel and Gallery in
August 2013, which was 50% funded by debt. Fitch expects FEHT's financial
leverage to moderate by end-2016 in the absence of further debt-funded
acquisitions. FEHT's loan to value ratio as of 31 March 2014 was 30.9%, well
below the regulatory maximum of 60%. This gives the REIT ample flexibility to
refinance the SGD300m of debt maturing in 2015.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- FEHT's financial leverage (FFO-adjusted net leverage) exceeding 6.5x on a
sustained basis
- FFO fixed charge cover falling below 4.0x on a sustained basis
- Failure to maintain positive to neutral free cash flows (after unit
distributions) through the cycle
No positive rating action is expected in the medium term due to FEHT's high
financial leverage compared with rated peers, its geographic concentration in
Singapore and the cyclicality of the hospitality industry.