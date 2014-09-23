(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Farm Credit
System's (FCS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and
Short-term IDR at
'AAA/F1+', with a Stable Outlook.
Furthermore, Fitch has affirmed the Long- and Short-term IDRs of
AgFirst, FCB;
AgriBank, FCB; CoBank, ACB; and Farm Credit Bank of Texas
(collectively the
System Banks) at 'AA-/F1+' with a Stable Outlook.
These rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of the U.S.
Government's 'AAA'
IDR and Stable Outlook as described in Fitch's press release
dated Sept. 19,
2014.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As a government-sponsored entity (GSE), the FCS benefits from
implicit
government support. Therefore, the ratings and Rating Outlook of
the FCS are
directly linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating.
The affirmation of the System Bank's IDRs reflect their prudent,
conservative
credit culture, their unique funding advantage and their
structural second-loss
position on the majority of their loan portfolio. The Stable
Outlook reflects
Fitch's view that their IDRs are at their Support Rating Floor
of 'AA-' and
therefore are not likely to be downgraded unless Fitch changes
its view of
support.
These linkages are further articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating
Linkages to the
U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The ratings of the FCS are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign
rating and will
continue to move in tandem. If at some point in the future,
Fitch views
government support as being reduced, the ratings of the GSEs may
be delinked
from the sovereign and downgraded.
The ratings of the four System Banks are not directly tied to
the ratings of the
U.S. Sovereign. However, their long-term IDRs incorporate the
fact that they
have a unique funding source, tied to the U.S. Sovereign rating,
which gives
them a competitive advantage in the agricultural lending space.
The System Banks' support floors reflect the high likelihood of
support from the
U.S. government. Fitch views the likelihood of support at the
bank level to be
incrementally greater than for systemically important commercial
banks given the
Banks' public mission and GSE status. Given that their long-term
IDRs are
currently at their rating floors, Fitch considers a downgrade to
the System
Banks unlikely.
The System Banks, collectively, are a dominant player in the
agricultural
lending market and their individual loan portfolios are highly
concentrated in
the agricultural sector. The performance of these loans has been
relatively
strong over recent periods due to a well-performing farm economy
and the System
Banks' prudent underwriting culture. For instance, as farmland
values have
continued to rise, System Banks and their respective
Associations have
underwritten using loan-to-value limits of 65% for the most part
or have used
debt caps per acre based on a sustainable cash crop price.
However, if current
trends in the farm economy reverse, resulting in an adverse
impact on asset
quality as well as earnings and capital, ratings could be
pressured.
Fitch will continue to monitor the System Banks' access to funds
at the
system-wide level. To the extent that Fitch observes
deterioration in the Banks'
funding advantage, negative rating action could ensue. This
decision would be
made independent of any rating action taken at the U.S.
Sovereign level. Fitch
notes that the System maintained adequate access to funds at
reasonable costs
while the U.S. was approaching the debt ceiling
The System Banks' ratings are at the top of the scale with very
few financial
institutions having higher ratings. Therefore, positive rating
action is
unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid
Securities
Bank subordinated debt and hybrid securities are typically
notched down from the
issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). However, Fitch believes
the System Banks
could not exist without the funding advantage provided to them
by the U.S.
Government's implicit guarantee. Therefore, Fitch has not
assigned a VR to any
of the System Banks.
To be clear, the hybrid capital issuances by the individual
System Banks are not
implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. Government, are not joint and
several
obligations of the System Banks and are not covered by the Farm
Credit System
Insurance Corporation (FCSIC). Furthermore, Fitch's ratings on
the hybrid
instruments assume no support from the Federal Government.
Nonetheless, Fitch
believes that these securities benefit from the safeguards of
the FCS, such as
the CIPA and MAA, which enforce early warnings and discipline of
the System
Banks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid
Securities
In the absence of a VR the issuances are notched from the
entity's long-term
IDR. The notch differential reflects an assessment of loss
severity of the
preferred issuance relative to the average recoveries assumed
for a typical bank
senior debt instrument. The differential is also indicative of
incremental
non-performance risk.
In this case, the instruments are rated four and five notches
lower than the
System Banks' long-term IDR. Fitch would likely depart from this
standard
notching, while maintaining the long-term IDR, in the event any
or all of the
System Banks' credit profiles worsened. However, the System
Banks' subordinated
debt and preferred ratings are primarily sensitive to any change
in their
long-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Farm Credit System
--Long-term IDR at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term Debt at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AAA'.
Federal Farm Credit Banks Funding Corporation
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'AAA';
--Short-term Debt at 'F1+'.
Agfirst, FCB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'.
CoBank, ACB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Support at '1';
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Agribank, FCB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+';
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'.
Farm Credit Bank of Texas, FCB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst - Farm Credit System, System Banks
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-612-0771
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst - Farm Credit System
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-612-0560
Secondary Analyst - System Banks
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable' (Sep.
19, 2014);
--'Farm Credit System and Farm Credit System Banks' (May, 5
2014)
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014)
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014)
--'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support Mechanisms'
(Dec. 18, 2013)
--'Farm Credit Asset Quality Solid Despite Crop Price Fall'
(Aug. 21 2013)
--'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' (July 18,
2011).
