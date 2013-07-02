(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Farm
Credit System's
(FCS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'AAA' as well as
its Short-term
IDR of 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term and Short-term IDRs of
AgFirst, FCB,
AgriBank, FCB, CoBank, ACB and Farm Credit Bank of Texas
(collectively 'System
Banks') at 'AA-' and 'F1+'
These rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of the U.S.
Government's 'AAA'
IDR and the maintenance of the Rating Outlook Negative on
Friday, June 28, 2013.
A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, Support Rating, Support Floor
As a government-sponsored entity (GSE), the FCS benefits from
implicit
government support. Therefore, the ratings and Rating Outlook of
the FCS are
directly linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating.
The affirmation of the System Bank's IDRs reflect their prudent,
conservative
credit culture, their unique funding advantage and their
structural second-loss
position on the majority of their loan portfolio. The Stable
Outlook on the
System Banks reflects Fitch's view that their IDRs are at their
Support Rating
Floor of 'AA-' and therefore are not likely to be downgraded
unless Fitch
changes its view of support.
These linkages are further articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating
Linkages to the
U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating, Support
Floor
The ratings of the FCS are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign
rating and will
continue to move in tandem. Fitch does not expect changes to the
FCS' status as
a GSE as there has been no discussion pertaining to the system
relating to GSE
reform. However, the FCS and the System Banks' ratings are
dependent on their
unique and favorable funding structure. Should the FCS's status
as a GSE change,
negative rating action would be expected.
The ratings of the four System Banks are not directly tied to
the ratings of the
U.S. Sovereign. However, their long-term IDRs incorporate the
fact that they
have a unique funding source, tied to the U.S. Sovereign rating,
which gives
them a competitive advantage in the agricultural lending space.
Fitch will continue to monitor the System Banks' access to funds
at the
system-wide level. To the extent that Fitch observes
deterioration in the Banks'
funding advantage, negative rating action could ensue. This
decision would be
made independent of any rating action taken at the U.S.
Sovereign level.
The System Banks, collectively, are a dominant player in the
agricultural
lending market and their individual loan portfolios are highly
concentrated in
the agricultural sector. The performance of these loans has been
strong over
recent periods given continued improvement in the farm economy
and the System
Banks' prudent underwriting culture. However, if current trends
in the farm
economy reverse causing an adverse impact on asset quality as
well as earnings
and capital, ratings could be pressured.
The System Banks' support floors reflect the high likelihood of
support from the
U.S. government. Fitch views the likelihood of support at the
bank level to be
incrementally greater than for systemically important commercial
banks given the
Banks' public mission and GSE status. Given that their long-term
IDRs are
currently at their rating floors, Fitch considers a downgrade to
the System
Banks unlikely.
The System Banks' ratings are at the top of the scale with very
few financial
institutions having higher ratings. Therefore, positive rating
action is
unlikely.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other
Hybrid Securities
Bank subordinated debt and hybrid securities, are typically
notched down from
the issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). However, Fitch
believes the System
Banks could not exist without the funding advantage provided to
them by the U.S.
Government's implicit guarantee. Therefore, Fitch has not
assigned a VR to any
of the System Banks.
To be clear, the hybrid capital issuances by the individual
System Banks are not
implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. Government, are not joint and
several
obligations of the System Banks and are not covered by the Farm
Credit System
Insurance Corporation (FCSIC). Furthermore, Fitch's ratings on
the hybrid
instruments assume no support from the Federal Government.
Nonetheless, Fitch
believes that these securities benefit from the safeguards of
the FCS, such as
the CIPA and MAA, which enforce early warning and discipline on
the System
Banks.
In the absence of a VR the issuances are notched from the
entity's long-term
IDR. The notch differential reflects an assessment of loss
severity of the
preferred issuance relative to the average recoveries assumed
for a typical bank
senior debt instrument. The differential is also indicative of
incremental
non-performance risk.
In this case, the instruments are rated four and five notches
lower than the
System Banks' long-term IDR. Fitch would likely depart from this
standard
notching, while maintaining the long-term IDR, in the event any
or all of the
System Banks' credit profiles worsened. However, the System
Banks' subordinated
debt and preferred ratings are primarily sensitive to any change
in their
long-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative
Outlook:
Farm Credit System
--Long-term IDR at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Short-term Debt 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AAA'.
Federal Farm Credit Banks
--Senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'AAA'.
--Short-term Debt 'F1+'
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CoBank, ACB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Support at '1';
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Agribank, FCB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'.
Agfirst, FCB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'.
Farm Credit Bank of Texas, FCB
--Long-term IDR at 'AA-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support floor at 'AA-';
--Subordinated debt at 'A+'
--Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB+'.
--Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA'; Outlook Remains
Negative' (June 28,
2013)
--'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support Mechanisms'
(Dec. 20, 2012)
--'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' (July 18,
2011);
--'Fitch Affirms the Farm Credit System at 'AAA' & Farm Credit
System Banks at
'AA-' (Sept. 11, 2012)
--'Farm Credit System and Farm Credit System Banks' (Oct. 12,
2012)
--'Rapid Farmland Appreciation Poses Risk for Ag Lenders' (Sept.
4, 2012).
