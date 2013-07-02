(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Farm Credit System's (FCS) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDRs) at 'AAA' as well as its Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the Long-term and Short-term IDRs of AgFirst, FCB, AgriBank, FCB, CoBank, ACB and Farm Credit Bank of Texas (collectively 'System Banks') at 'AA-' and 'F1+' These rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of the U.S. Government's 'AAA' IDR and the maintenance of the Rating Outlook Negative on Friday, June 28, 2013. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, Support Rating, Support Floor As a government-sponsored entity (GSE), the FCS benefits from implicit government support. Therefore, the ratings and Rating Outlook of the FCS are directly linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating. The affirmation of the System Bank's IDRs reflect their prudent, conservative credit culture, their unique funding advantage and their structural second-loss position on the majority of their loan portfolio. The Stable Outlook on the System Banks reflects Fitch's view that their IDRs are at their Support Rating Floor of 'AA-' and therefore are not likely to be downgraded unless Fitch changes its view of support. These linkages are further articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating, Support Floor The ratings of the FCS are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign rating and will continue to move in tandem. Fitch does not expect changes to the FCS' status as a GSE as there has been no discussion pertaining to the system relating to GSE reform. However, the FCS and the System Banks' ratings are dependent on their unique and favorable funding structure. Should the FCS's status as a GSE change, negative rating action would be expected. The ratings of the four System Banks are not directly tied to the ratings of the U.S. Sovereign. However, their long-term IDRs incorporate the fact that they have a unique funding source, tied to the U.S. Sovereign rating, which gives them a competitive advantage in the agricultural lending space. Fitch will continue to monitor the System Banks' access to funds at the system-wide level. To the extent that Fitch observes deterioration in the Banks' funding advantage, negative rating action could ensue. This decision would be made independent of any rating action taken at the U.S. Sovereign level. The System Banks, collectively, are a dominant player in the agricultural lending market and their individual loan portfolios are highly concentrated in the agricultural sector. The performance of these loans has been strong over recent periods given continued improvement in the farm economy and the System Banks' prudent underwriting culture. However, if current trends in the farm economy reverse causing an adverse impact on asset quality as well as earnings and capital, ratings could be pressured. The System Banks' support floors reflect the high likelihood of support from the U.S. government. Fitch views the likelihood of support at the bank level to be incrementally greater than for systemically important commercial banks given the Banks' public mission and GSE status. Given that their long-term IDRs are currently at their rating floors, Fitch considers a downgrade to the System Banks unlikely. The System Banks' ratings are at the top of the scale with very few financial institutions having higher ratings. Therefore, positive rating action is unlikely. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities Bank subordinated debt and hybrid securities, are typically notched down from the issuing entity's Viability Rating (VR). However, Fitch believes the System Banks could not exist without the funding advantage provided to them by the U.S. Government's implicit guarantee. Therefore, Fitch has not assigned a VR to any of the System Banks. To be clear, the hybrid capital issuances by the individual System Banks are not implicitly guaranteed by the U.S. Government, are not joint and several obligations of the System Banks and are not covered by the Farm Credit System Insurance Corporation (FCSIC). Furthermore, Fitch's ratings on the hybrid instruments assume no support from the Federal Government. Nonetheless, Fitch believes that these securities benefit from the safeguards of the FCS, such as the CIPA and MAA, which enforce early warning and discipline on the System Banks. In the absence of a VR the issuances are notched from the entity's long-term IDR. The notch differential reflects an assessment of loss severity of the preferred issuance relative to the average recoveries assumed for a typical bank senior debt instrument. The differential is also indicative of incremental non-performance risk. In this case, the instruments are rated four and five notches lower than the System Banks' long-term IDR. Fitch would likely depart from this standard notching, while maintaining the long-term IDR, in the event any or all of the System Banks' credit profiles worsened. However, the System Banks' subordinated debt and preferred ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in their long-term IDRs. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Negative Outlook: Farm Credit System --Long-term IDR at 'AAA'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Short-term Debt 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'AAA'. Federal Farm Credit Banks --Senior unsecured bonds at 'AAA'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'AAA'. --Short-term Debt 'F1+' Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: CoBank, ACB --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support floor at 'AA-'; --Support at '1'; --Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'. Agribank, FCB --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'AA-'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+'. Agfirst, FCB --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'AA-'; --Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'. Farm Credit Bank of Texas, FCB --Long-term IDR at 'AA-'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Support floor at 'AA-'; --Subordinated debt at 'A+' --Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB+'. --Non-Cumulative Preferred at 'BBB'. Contact: Primary Analyst - Farm Credit System Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst - Farm Credit System Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Secondary Analyst - System Banks Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Associate Director +1-312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA'; Outlook Remains Negative' (June 28, 2013) --'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms' (Dec. 20, 2012) --'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' (July 18, 2011); --'Fitch Affirms the Farm Credit System at 'AAA' & Farm Credit System Banks at 'AA-' (Sept. 11, 2012) --'Farm Credit System and Farm Credit System Banks' (Oct. 12, 2012) --'Rapid Farmland Appreciation Poses Risk for Ag Lenders' (Sept. 4, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms here Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating here Farm Credit System and Farm Credit System Banks here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.