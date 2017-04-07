(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Faurecia's S.A.'s
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt
at 'BB'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
The ratings reflect the auto supplier's solid positions in the
segments it
covers, as well as the recent strengthening of key credit ratios
and our
projections of a further moderate improvement in 2017-2018.
However, the ratings
are constrained by the company's weak free cash flow (FCF),
which is just at
around breakeven.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leading Market Positions: Faurecia's ratings are supported by
its
diversification, size and leading market positions as the
eighth-largest global
automotive supplier. Its large and diversified portfolio is a
strength in the
global automotive market, which is being reshaped by the
development of global
platforms and the acceleration of new technologies and demand
from large
manufacturers. Fitch also believes that the group is well
positioned in some
fast-growing segments to outperform the overall auto supply
market, notably by
offering products increasing the fuel efficiency of its
customers' vehicles.
Business Refocus: We believe that the exterior business (FAE)
disposal in 2016
is an illustration of the group's aim to gradually refocus its
business. We
expect Faurecia to use some of the FAE proceeds to acquire
businesses active in
higher added-value and faster-growing segments and to accelerate
investment in
sustainable mobility and the interior business. This should help
address some of
the longer-term risks associated with Faurecia's smaller
exposure to
fast-growing and more profitable segments such as connectivity
and autonomous
driving, compared with large peers such as Continental and
Bosch.
Sound Diversification: Faurecia's healthy diversification by
product, customer
and geography can smooth the potential sales decline in one
particular region or
lower orders from one specific manufacturer. Its broad
industrial footprint
matching its customers' production sites and needs enables
Faurecia to follow
its customers in their international expansion. Faurecia has
greatly reduced its
dependence on some of its large historical customers and no
manufacturer now
represents more than 20% of product sales.
Improving Earnings: The operating margin, based on total sales,
strengthened to
5.2% in 2016 from 4.4% in 2015 and we expect a further
progression to more than
6% through 2019. Based on value-added sales, we project the
operating margin to
reach 7.5% in 2019, a level more in line with close peers and a
'BB' rating.
Cash generation is also improving to levels more commensurate
with the 'BB'
category with the FFO margin increasing to 6.3% in 2016.
Weak FCF: The FCF margin just around 0% remains weak for the
rating after
adjusting for derecognised trade receivables that boosted
working capital and,
in turn CFO and FCF. We project that the FCF margin will
increase gradually to
just more than 1.5% by 2019 as the company further optimises its
cash conversion
and working capital, but this incorporates a lower capex ratio
than close
competitors.
Stronger Financial Structure: Faurecia's financial structure
improved further in
2016 following the FAE disposal and thanks to better underlying
FFO, leading FFO
adjusted net leverage to decline to 1.7x at end-2016 from 2.3x
at end-2015 and
3.2x at end-2014. However, we believe that a modest increase in
dividends and
potential small acquisitions with part of the FAE proceeds will
limit the
improvement in leverage in 2017-2018. We project FFO adjusted
net leverage will
decrease gradually to just above 1x by end-2019 in the absence
of major
acquisition.
Weak Linkage with PSA: We applied our parent and subsidiary
rating linkage (PSL)
methodology and assessed that Faurecia has a slightly weaker
credit profile
compared to its parent PSA (46.3% stake and 62.9% voting
rights). We also deem
the legal, operational and strategic ties between the two
entities weak enough
to rate Faurecia on a standalone basis.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Faurecia's business profile compares adequately with auto
suppliers at the
high-end of the 'BB' rating category/low-end of the 'BBB'
category. The share of
its aftermarket business, less volatile and cyclical than sales
to original
equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is smaller than tyre
manufacturers such as
Michelin and Continental. Faurecia's portfolio has fewer
products with higher
added value and substantial growth potential than other leading
and innovative
suppliers including Bosch, Continental, Delphi and Valeo.
However, similar to
other large and global suppliers, it has a broad and diversified
exposure to the
large international auto manufacturers.
With an EBIT margin around 5%, profitability is lower than that
of investment
grade-rated peers, such as Continental (BBB+, 10% EBIT margin),
BorgWarner
(BBB+, 13.5%) and Delphi (BBB, 13.5%) and 'BB+'-rated Tenneco
(7.5%). Faurecia's
FCF is at the low-end of Fitch's portfolio of auto suppliers.
Adjusted net
leverage is around 1.5x, lower than Tenneco and improving but
still higher than
investment-grade peers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case are listed below.
- Revenue growth in mid-single digits in 2017-2019. Fitch will
continue to use
total sales, including monoliths, in its analysis in 2017 to
maintain
consistency between historical figures and projections. We deem
2017 a
transition year and will move to value-added sales as soon as
the group reports
its full financial statements based on this accounting standard.
- Operating margins to increase to more than 6% of total sales
by 2019.
- Restructuring cash outflows to increase to nearly EUR100m in
2017 and decline
to about EUR50m per year in the years after.
- Moderate cash outflow from working capital in 2017-2019.
- Capex, including capitalised development costs, to increase
gradually to about
EUR1.1 billion per year.
- Dividend payout ratio of around 25%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action:
- Operating margins above 6%.
- FCF margins around 2%.
- FFO adjusted net leverage of 1.5x or below.
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action:
- Operating margins below 4%.
- FCF margins below 1%.
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 2.5x at any point.
LIQUIDITY
Sound Liquidity: Liquidity is supported by EUR1.2billion of
readily available
cash according to Fitch's adjustments for minimum operational
cash of about
EUR0.4billion and total committed and unutilised credit lines
maturing in June
2021 were EUR1.2 billion at end-2016, largely covering
short-term debt of EUR0.3
billion at end-2016. The group's financial flexibility and
liquidity were
further strengthened by the issuance of EUR700 million in senior
unsecured notes
in April 2016 and maturing in June 2023. This issue refinanced
the anticipated
repayment of EUR490 million of notes maturing in December 2016
and carrying a
coupon of 9.375%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Readily Available Cash: As of December 2016, Fitch considered
that EUR0.4
billion of cash, or around 2% of net sales, is needed for
day-to-day operational
activities, therefore not readily available for debt repayment.
- Leases: Fitch has adjusted the debt by adding 8x of yearly
operating lease
expense.
- Factoring: Fitch has adjusted leverage calculations for
Faurecia by
reintegrating EUR1 billion of off-balance-sheet non-recourse
receivables
factoring into the company-reported gross debt as at year-end
2016. The EUR0.2
billion factoring increase during the year has been moved from
working-capital
inflow to cash flow from financing activities.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
