(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta's (FHLBATL) 'AAA' long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and maintained the Negative Rating Outlook. These rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of the U.S Government's 'AAA' IDR and Negative Rating Outlook (for additional details, see 'Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA'; Outlook Remains Negative' dated June 28, 2013). FHLB's Viability Rating (VR) is unaffected by today's action. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION RATIONALE With $111 billion of assets at March 31, 2013, FHLBATL is one of the 12 banks making up the FHLBank System. As a government sponsored entity (GSE), the IDRs of FHLBATL are linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating. This is articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' dated July 18, 2011. FHLBATL has historically benefited from its affiliation with the U.S. government, and its current IDRs and Outlook benefit from the implicit support that it receives. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of FHLBATL are directly linked to the U.S. sovereign rating and will continue to move in tandem. Fitch believes that implicit sovereign support for the FHLB System would be forthcoming due to its important mission as it pertains to homeownership, serving as a source of liquidity to its members and the wide global distribution of FHLBanks debt. As evidenced in the significant increase in consolidated obligations and advances during 2007 and 2008, the FHLB System provided much needed liquidity to its banking members, made possible by its access to the capital markets by virtue of its GSE status. Outstanding advances have since come down significantly and were $80.3 billion at March 31, 2012, down $62.6 billion or 44% from Dec. 31, 2007. FHLBATL's Support and SRF reflect Fitch's view that sovereign support would extend to FHLBATL and its consolidated obligations. Consequently, FHLBATL's long-term IDR is reflective of implicit sovereign support. Fitch anticipates resolution of the Negative Outlook on FHLBATL will coincide with Fitch's resolution of the Negative Outlook on the U.S. Sovereign rating. At the present time, Fitch anticipates FHLBATL's IDR will remain equalized with the U.S Sovereign rating. Fitch affirms the following ratings: Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta --Long-term IDR at 'AAA'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support at '1'; --Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'. The following rating is unaffected: --Viability Rating of 'bbb+'. The Rating Outlook is Negative Contact: Primary Analyst Christopher D. Wolfe +1-212-908-0771 Managing Director Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Sarim Khan Associate Director +1-312-368-5459 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual Support Mechanisms (April 11, 2012). -- Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA'; Outlook Remains Negative' (June 28, 2013) --Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' dated July 18, 2011