(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Federal
Home Loan Bank
of Atlanta's (FHLBATL) 'AAA' long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) and
maintained the Negative Rating Outlook. These rating actions
follow Fitch's
affirmation of the U.S Government's 'AAA' IDR and Negative
Rating Outlook (for
additional details, see 'Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA';
Outlook Remains
Negative' dated June 28, 2013). FHLB's Viability Rating (VR) is
unaffected by
today's action. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of
this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
With $111 billion of assets at March 31, 2013, FHLBATL is one of
the 12 banks
making up the FHLBank System. As a government sponsored entity
(GSE), the IDRs
of FHLBATL are linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating. This is
articulated in
Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating'
dated July 18,
2011. FHLBATL has historically benefited from its affiliation
with the U.S.
government, and its current IDRs and Outlook benefit from the
implicit support
that it receives.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING & SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The IDR and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of FHLBATL are directly
linked to the
U.S. sovereign rating and will continue to move in tandem. Fitch
believes that
implicit sovereign support for the FHLB System would be
forthcoming due to its
important mission as it pertains to homeownership, serving as a
source of
liquidity to its members and the wide global distribution of
FHLBanks debt.
As evidenced in the significant increase in consolidated
obligations and
advances during 2007 and 2008, the FHLB System provided much
needed liquidity to
its banking members, made possible by its access to the capital
markets by
virtue of its GSE status. Outstanding advances have since come
down
significantly and were $80.3 billion at March 31, 2012, down
$62.6 billion or
44% from Dec. 31, 2007.
FHLBATL's Support and SRF reflect Fitch's view that sovereign
support would
extend to FHLBATL and its consolidated obligations.
Consequently, FHLBATL's
long-term IDR is reflective of implicit sovereign support.
Fitch anticipates resolution of the Negative Outlook on FHLBATL
will coincide
with Fitch's resolution of the Negative Outlook on the U.S.
Sovereign rating. At
the present time, Fitch anticipates FHLBATL's IDR will remain
equalized with the
U.S Sovereign rating.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
--Long-term IDR at 'AAA';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1+';
--Support at '1';
--Support Rating Floor at 'AAA'.
The following rating is unaffected:
--Viability Rating of 'bbb+'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christopher D. Wolfe
+1-212-908-0771
Managing Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sarim Khan
Associate Director
+1-312-368-5459
Committee Chairperson
Nathan Flanders
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0827
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating Criteria for Banking Structures Backed by Mutual
Support Mechanisms
(April 11, 2012).
-- Fitch Affirms United States at 'AAA'; Outlook Remains
Negative' (June 28,
2013)
--Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating' dated July 18,
2011
