(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fidelity National Financial, Inc.'s (FNF) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and senior unsecured debt at 'BB+'. Fitch has also affirmed the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) of FNF's title insurance companies at 'BBB+.' The Rating Outlook for all ratings is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects FNF's market leading margins and scale and strong capitalization in title insurance. Offsetting these positive factors is the expected increase in tangible financial leverage and reduced financial flexibility from the proposed acquisition of Lender Processing Services, Inc. (LPS) for $2.9 billion that is anticipated to close in Q4 2013 or Q1 2014. FNF previously owned LPS before it was spun-off with Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) in 2006. FIS subsequently spun-off LPS in 2008. While the previous ownership of LPS lessens the potential integration risk, Fitch cautions that the markets have changed since FNF previously owned LPS, particularly regarding litigation activity, and that past performance is no guarantee of future performance. Fitch remains concerned about FNF's aggressive capital management strategy based on its willingness to periodically increase balance sheet financial leverage to fund acquisitions, which is viewed as a limiting factor to the company's rating. FNF's title insurance subsidiaries' profitability andcapital position has improved in recent years. Barring any material upstreaming of capital from the title underwriters 2013 year end's capital position is likely to modestly improve further. FNF has a dominant position in title insurance, accounting for approximately 33% of the U.S. title insurance market. This scale coupled with an aggressive cost management focus has allowed FNF to be one of the most profitable title insurance companies, reporting a pretax operating margin of 14.4% as of nine months ended Sept. 30, 2013 an improvement of 110 basis points over the smae periodin 2012. However, on a consolidated basis, GAAP pretax operating margins are down to 7.7% year-to-date Sept. 30, 2013 a decline from 10% for comparable period prior year. In particular, FNF's other segments which include Remy International, Inc. (Remy), restaurant assets, and corporate are down year-over-year offsetting the improvement in the title insurance segment. As of Sept. 30, 2013 FNF reported financial leverage of approximately 21.4% and tangible financial leverage, which excludes goodwill from equity, of 30.7%. On a pro forma basis, financial and tangible financial leverage increase to approximately 35% and 63%, respectively. Although Fitch believes that FNF will actively seek to reduce financial leverage closer to FNF's stated long term target of 25% the additional goodwill the LPS transaction generates significantly alters the quality of capital. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that FNF will continue to operate profitably despite fundamental challenges faced by the title insurance industry. Specifically, mortgage originations are forecast to fall during 2014, placing added pressure on title insurance revenue and margins. RATING SENSITIVITIES The following key rating drivers could lead to an upgrade: --Sustained performance of operating company capital in line with Fitch's guidelines for 'A' IFS category title insurers, which includes a RAC score of approximately 140% and net leverage below 6.0x; --Sustained calendar and accident year profitability; --Sustained improvement in EBIT based interest coverage of 7.0x or higher. The following key rating drivers could lead to a downgrade: --An absolute RAC score below 105% or deterioration in capitalization such as net leverage above 7.5x; --Inability to move financial leverage below 30% on a post LPS acquisition basis, by year-end 2015; --A significant write down in goodwill or signs that indicate a potential write down of goodwill is possible; --Deterioration in earnings, primarily measured by consolidated pretax GAAP margins, at a pace greater than peer averages; --Sustained material adverse reserve development; --Any additional acquisition that makes a meaningful change to the company's profile, particularly one that increases financial leverage. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Fidelity National Financial, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB-'; --$300 million 4.25% convertible senior note maturing Aug. 15, 2018 at 'BB+'; --$300 million 6.6% senior note maturing May 15, 2017 at 'BB+'; --$400 million 5.5% senior note maturing Sept. 1, 2022 at 'BB+'; --Four year $800 million unsecured revolving bank line of credit due April 16, 2016 at 'BB+'. Fidelity National Title Ins. Co. Alamo Title Insurance Co. of TX Chicago Title Ins. Co. Commonwealth Land Title Insurance Co. --IFS ratings at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Gerald Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Dafina Dunmore, CFA Director +1-312-368-3136 Committee Chairperson Jeff Mohrenweiser, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3182 Media Relations: John Baron, Bogota, Tel: +57 1 326 9999, Email: johnfreddy.ochoa@fitchratings.com. 