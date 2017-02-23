(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Foreign- and
Local-Currency Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default ratings
(IDRs) of Financiera
Independencia S.A.B. de C.V. SOFOM, E.N.R. (Findep) at
'BB-'/'B'. The long- and
short-term National scale ratings for Findep and its Mexican
subsidiary Apoyo
Economico Familiar S.A. de C.V. Sofom, E.N.R. (AEF) have been
affirmed at
'A-(mex)'/'F2(mex)', and the long- and short-term National scale
ratings of
Findep's group-lending subsidiary Financiera Finsol, S.A. de
C.V. Sofom E.N.R.
(Finsol Mexico) at 'BBB+(mex)'/'F2(mex)'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable.
Findep's senior unsecured debt issuance was affirmed at 'BB-'.
See the full list
of rating actions at the end of this release.
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Findep's ratings consider its moderate
franchise in
comparison to globally rated financial entities although
well-positioned and
stable in the microfinance and personal loans sector in Mexico,
as well as its
much lower position in the U.S. and Brazil. The ratings also
reflect the
entity's recently strengthened tangible capital ratios as of
December 2016 which
is mainly due to a reduction of intangibles, lower asset growth,
and partially
due to recurrent internal capital generation on a consolidated
basis. The
adequate liquidity management was considered as well, and it
benefits from the
relatively high turnover of its portfolio and the favorable
maturities of
liabilities.
Findep's ratings also factor in its still weak asset quality
metrics, its
funding structure, which Fitch believes that even with its
wholesale nature, is
reasonably diversified by source and maturity. The gradual
recovery of its loan
portfolio growth in an especially challenged microfinance sector
that has
remained complex over a long period, and will more likely remain
challenged due
to higher uncertainty in the Mexican economy, was also
considered.
Findep has consistently delivered profits over the past four
years. However, its
financial performance has been pressured since 2015. Although
its net interest
margin (NIM) is still relatively high (2016: 44.5%), it
deteriorated during 2015
and 2016 due mainly to a changing product mix given the
increased proportion of
AFI's loans with lower effective rates and the increased
proportion of less
riskier products/segments such as payroll deductible loans and
loans to the
formal sector. The entity did manage to contain funding costs in
an increasing
interest rate environment in the country. In addition, Findep's
earning
generation capabilities continue to be affected by elevated
charge-offs from the
high-risk loan portfolio of Independencia (Findep's core
subsidiary) and some
asset quality deterioration at AEF, the extraordinary expenses
associated with
the entity's personnel reduction (liquidation costs) and higher
loan loss
provisions which continue to drain its earnings. By YE2016, its
pre-tax
income-to-average assets ratio was 2.1%, below the average of
3.3% from
2013-2015.
Although steps taken to improve underwriting standards have
reduced delinquency
levels in Independencia and strategies for consolidating the
business model have
been positive for Finsol, AEF's portfolio recently deteriorated;
therefore,
Fitch believes the entity's earnings could remain moderate for
this business
model. Findep has usually been able to rapidly take actions to
adapt its
operations to unfavorable market conditions and internal
operating challenges
which could affect profits.
In 2016, the company maintained its asset quality metrics as a
result of its
strategy of improving the quality and profitability of its loan
portfolio. As of
December 2016, Findep's adjusted impairment ratio (impaired
loans + net
charge-offs from past 12 months (FPTM) / gross loans + net
charge-offs FPTM)
stood at 16.3%, an improvement compared to December 2015 (23.2%)
and against the
average of 23.4% from 2012-2014. Although Fitch believes these
are still
relatively high, this is the lowest level that Findep has
reached in the past
five years. Asset quality at Findep is underpinned by
charge-offs that are
typically high at consumer-oriented entities, since these target
low income and
non-banked clients, which were especially pressured in the past
years.
Findep's capital position has been improving since 2015. Among
other factors
stated earlier, management's decision to suspend dividends has
also aided
stronger capital ratios. The tangible equity-to-tangible assets
ratio stood at
17.8% by YE2016 and improved from the previous year's levels
(average 2012-2015:
12.7%). Fitch recalls that tangible capital is mainly affected
by MXN1,587
million of goodwill generated after the acquisitions in
2010-2011. On the other
hand, its debt-to-tangible equity ratio stood at 4.2x by the end
of 2016, a
stronger ratio than the average of the past four years (6.5x).
In the near future, Findep's capitalization ratios could be
affected if growth
is resumed, but also if the entity issues debt in the local
markets and becomes
a regulated entity. This plan may not occur in 2017 but if
market conditions
allow, Fitch does not rule it out. The relatively recent
financial reform
requires Sociedades Financieras de Objeto Multiple (Sofomes)
that are issuing
public debt in the financial market to become regulated
entities, and one of the
key elements of this conversion is to enhance loan loss
reserves. Findep is
calculating additional reserves to be charged directly to
capital of MXN552
million as of December 2016 when authorized. Therefore, Fitch
estimated pro
forma capitalization metrics since once this hits will be
absorbed through
capital. Considering the latter, the tangible
capital-to-tangible assets ratio
is adjusted to 12.2% and its debt-to-tangible equity ratio to a
higher 6.2x.
These ratios are weaker, but the agency highlights that although
capital is
affected, reserves will be strengthened, and will cover
impaired loans 2.3x,
from a reserves coverage ratio of 1x that has historically
prevailed at Findep.
Findep has access to reasonably diversified funding by source
and maturity with
a combination of commercial and development bank lines as well
as foreign
currency-denominated credit facilities. The entity has a global
debt issuance
and is planning to place debt in the local market through a
program for up to
MXN5,000 million that allows the placement of either short- or
long-term
issuances. Its funding also relies on securitizations. In terms
of unsecured
funding, 41% of Findep's total funding as of December 2016 was
unsecured, while
from 2012 to 2015 it fluctuated from 42% to 50%. This proportion
compares
favorably against other non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs)
in Mexico and
Findep has earned it and benefited through the years from its
relatively
well-positioned franchise that has allowed it to reach better
funding
conditions.
In 2016 and just recently, relevant changes in senior management
have occurred.
Findep appointed a new CEO and CFO, who started their managerial
activities in
October and April 2016, respectively. In addition, the entity
recently announced
the exit of Independencia's CEO (Findep's most relevant
subsidiary), expected by
the end of March 2017. Therefore, Fitch believes the entity
faces the challenge
to sustain the continuity and stability of its growth and
financial targets for
2017.
Fitch rates the global debt issuance by Findep at its respective
corporate
rating level, as the debt is senior unsecured. It also rates
local long- and
short-term debt at the same level of its corporate long-
and-short term
National-scale ratings.
AEF AND FINSOL MEXICO's NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
National ratings of AEF and Finsol Mexico are based on the
likelihood of support
from its parent, Findep, if needed.
Fitch believes that AEF is a core subsidiary to its parent,
given its important
participation in Findep's total assets and its strong and
sustained contribution
to the consolidated results and internal capital generation. Its
importance is
marked by the growing financial and corporate governance and
operational
synergies, and also on the knowledge transfer between the two
entities. The
acquisition of AEF was relevant to the parent in terms of
geographical
diversification. AEF's loans represent 20.5% of Findep's total
loans. During
2016, AEF declared a dividend to Findep for about MXN450 million
which was used
to partially prepay international debt issuance. AEF's ratings
are affirmed at
the same National scale rating level as its parent.
Fitch considers Finsol Mexico as a strategically important
subsidiary to Findep
given the strong synergies among the entities in terms of
corporate governance,
operation and funding. Although Finsol Mexico has been relevant
to Findep in
terms of product diversification, representing 11.5% of the
total assets, its
contribution to total results has been limited. Finsol Mexico
reported positive
earnings over the past three years; however, performance has
been challenged by
competition and a worsening operating environment. Findep's
actions to
strengthen the behavior of the working capital loans, and the
increasing
integration of strategies between the entities sustain Fitch's
assessment of
support. Finsol's long-term rating is notched down by one level
from the
National scale rating of its parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Findep's IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Findep ratings could be revised downwards if its pre-tax income
to average
assets weakens to consistently below 2%, if the impairment
adjusted ratio is
maintained above 25%, or if the tangible capital-to-tangible
assets ratio is
steadily below 12%. A downgrade could also occur as the result
of pressures on
its funding profile and or liquidity management.
On the other hand, Findep's ratings could only benefit from
substantial
financial performance progress and a tangible equity to tangible
assets ratio
above 20% consistently, or a faster than expected and
considerable improvement
in its overall performance.
Senior debt ratings would mirror any changes in Findep's IDRs or
National-scale
ratings.
AEF AND FINSOL MEXICO's NATIONAL SCALE RATINGS
Any downside/upside potential for Findep's subsidiaries (AEF and
Finsol Mexico),
will be driven by any potential downgrade/upgrade of Findep's
ratings and/or a
change of each entity's strategic importance to the parent.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Findep:
--Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'BB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B';
--USD200 million senior unsecured notes at 'BB-';
--National scale long-term rating at 'A-(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale short-term rating at 'F2(mex)';
--National scale long-term unsecured debt at 'A-(mex)';
--National scale short-term unsecured debt at 'F2(mex)'.
AEF:
--National scale long-term rating at 'A-(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale Short-Term rating at 'F2(mex)'.
Finsol Mexico:
--National-scale long-term rating at 'BBB+(mex)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National-scale short-term rating at 'F2(mex)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Monica Ibarra (Primary Analyst: Findep / Secondary Analyst: AEF
and Finsol
Mexico)
Director
+52 818 399 9150
Fitch Mexico, S.A. de C.V.
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Monterrey, N.L. Mexico
Secondary Analyst
Veronica Chau (Primary Analyst: AEF and Finsol Mexico /
Secondary Analyst:
Findep)
Senior Director
+52 818 399 9169
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Other assets as
pre-paid expenses
and other deferred assets were re-classified as intangibles and
deducted from
capital due to their low loss-absorption capacity under stress.
