(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/BOGOTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of
Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A. - FINDETER (FINDETER).
The Rating
Outlook is Positive for the entity's 'BBB' long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR). A full list of FINDETER's ratings follows at the end of
this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR SUPPORT, SUPPORT FLOOR AND NATIONAL
RATING
Fitch's assessment of the Colombian government's willingness and
capacity to
provide timely and sufficient support drives the ratings of
FINDETER, which are
aligned with those of the sovereign. Although the Colombian
government does not
explicitly guarantee all of FINDETER's liabilities, Fitch views
the entity as an
integral part of the state given its role in providing financing
for
infrastructure investment projects and economic development.
FINDETER's National
ratings reflect the lowest expectation of default risk compared
to all other
local issuers or obligations, explained by the extremely high
probability of
government support.
FINDETER has a clear mandate to provide financing for
infrastructure investment
and promote regional and urban development. FINDETER's strategic
importance in
Colombia's national development plan underpins Fitch's opinion
of the
government's willingness of support, while the sovereign's
investment grade
ratings underpin its capacity, resulting in a Support Rating of
'2' and Support
Floor of 'BBB-'.
Like other second-tier institutions, loan impairments are
historically low, and
are complemented by a high level of reserves. The loan portfolio
is soundly
diversified by economic sector and almost all of its debtors are
regulated
financial institutions. These factors mitigate the credit risks
derived from its
limited number of debtors and, like other second-tier
institutions, a high loan
concentration by obligor. Additionally, the institution has a
legal status as a
rediscount entity, which implies a preferred position in the
collection of
loans, relative to the rest of its clients' creditors.
FINDETER exhibits a stable but low financial performance in
alignment with its
public interest nature and development promotion role. The
institution's target
is to maintain profitability at a level higher than the
reporting period's
inflation to preserve the value of capital over time. As such,
the institution
maintains a low net interest margin that, despite good operating
efficiency and
low impairment charges, results in modest net income and low
internal capital
generation.
In light of its status as a second-tier bank and size within the
local market,
FINDETER has high funding and credit concentrations. The
institution's 20
largest borrowers account for 96% of its credit portfolio while
the 20 largest
depositors account for about half of its deposits. FINDETER is
progressively
seeking new creditors and financing mechanisms; however, in
Fitch's view funding
concentration will remain high in the short term.
Historically, FINDETER's capitalization has been high. However,
given low
internal capital generation, the institution's equity has been
pressured during
periods of accelerated asset growth. In Fitch's opinion, the
current level of
capitalization is sufficient to support several years of growth,
though the
institution may require a capital injection over the long-term
if it is to
maintain double-digit asset growth rates. In light of the
transformation of
FINDETER's legal nature in 2011, future capital injections could
potentially
come from a source besides the Colombian state. However, in
accordance with its
statutes no other shareholder can exceed a 30% stake.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
In the foreseeable future, the IDRs of FINDETER will likely
mirror any positive
or negative rating action on the sovereign ratings. However,
there is limited
downside potential to the bank's ratings as the Outlook on
Colombia's IDRs is
Positive.
PROFILE
FINDETER is a nationwide special official institution related to
the Ministry of
Finance and Public Credit that focuses on economic development.
The
institution's main shareholder is the government of Colombia
along with other
public regional shareholders. The government created the
institution in 1989 by
Act 57, but its legal nature was transformed by Decree 4167 in
November 2011,
providing more flexibility in its internal organization and in
the ownership
structure.
Considering the aforementioned factors, Fitch has affirmed the
following
ratings:
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'; Outlook 'Positive';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive;
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support Rating at '2';
--Support Floor at 'BBB-'.
Fitch affirmed the following national ratings on May 27, 2013:
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(col)'.
For additional details on the national ratings, please see
Fitch's May 27, 2013
press release, which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+57-1-3269999 Ext. 1160
Committee Chairperson
Pedro El Khaouli
Senior Director
+58 212 286.32.32
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Fitch Revises Colombia's Rating Outlook to Positive; Affirms
'BBB-' Foreign
Currency IDR' (March 6, 2013);
--'Colombia Regulates Toward Basel III, Must Do More' (Sept. 4,
2012);
--'Efficiency in Andean Banks' (Sept. 13, 2012);
--'2013 Outlook: Andean Banks' (Dec. 13, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Efficiency in Andean Banks
here
2013 Outlook: Andean Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
