(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
support-driven
ratings of Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A. -
Findeter's (Findeter). A
full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings of Findeter are aligned with those of the Sovereign,
reflecting
Fitch's assessment of the Colombian government's willingness and
capacity to
provide timely support to Findeter, if needed. Although the
Colombian government
does not explicitly guarantee Findeter's liabilities, Fitch
views the entity as
an integral arm of the state given its role in facilitating
financing for
infrastructure to further the government's plans for regional
and urban
development.
As a wholesale bank which structures its financings to financial
institutions as
secured general obligations, Findeter's loan portfolio has
exhibited low levels
of delinquency. Its borrowers, nearly all of which are
supervised by the
Financial Superintendence of Colombia, include the largest
commercial banks in
the country. In addition, Findeter's reserves meet the
regulatory minimum
requirement of 1.0% of gross loans at September 2014, which
exceeds the level of
anticipated loan losses at that date. However, Fitch considers
these reserves to
be only adequate given the entity's high average loan size.
Notwithstanding its high asset quality, Findeter's loan
portfolio exhibits high
levels of borrower concentration characteristic of its wholesale
business model.
Approximately 97% of Findeter's loan portfolio is concentrated
in 20 financial
institution borrowers. These consist exclusively of supervised
entities with
credits in good standing.
Findeter's profitability indicators have traditionally been low,
but stable,
reflecting its internal targeting of profitability to inflation
and its desire
to balance commercial returns with its social mission. Since
2012, Findeter's
net interest margin has narrowed due to the long-term decline in
the DTF
benchmark to which the majority of its portfolio is indexed and
its relatively
limited opportunities for cost reduction. As a result,
Findeter's ROAA and
internal capital generation has been on a gradual declining
trend. In Fitch's
opinion, Findeter has adequate scope to adjust its pricing if
necessary.
Findeter's capital position compares unfavourably with other
apex banks in the
region that exhibit similar levels of loan concentration.
Findeter's capital
consists of entirely Tier I capital, but has declined relative
to total assets
due to the growth of its balance sheet. Mitigating this trend is
the legal
restriction on Findeter's ability to distribute cash dividends.
However, Fitch
anticipates that Findeter's capital position will continue to
weaken until a
recapitalization plan is put in place.
In terms of funding, Findeter has traditionally relied on
certificates of
deposit, with a particular reliance on its largest institutional
depositors. As
a result, Findeter manages a significant structural mismatch
between the
longer-term maturities of its assets and those of its
liabilities. This mismatch
is partly mitigated by a 10-year COP946.18 billion issuance in
August 2014,
representing an important milestone in the company's access to
international
capital markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
The bank's IDRs, National and Support ratings and Support Rating
Floor are
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the Colombian
government's
willingness or capacity to provide support, if needed.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A. - Findeter
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Local Currency Long-term IDR at 'BBB+'
--Local Currency Short-term IDR at 'F2'
--Support Rating at '2'
--National Long-term rating at 'AAA(col)'; Outlook Stable
--National Short-term rating at 'F1+(col)'
--2013 Issuance of Ordinary Bonds for COP400.000 million
National Rating at
'AAA(col)';
--COP-denominated 10-year Senior Unsecured, Unsubordinated Notes
Maturing 2024
at 'BBB+(emr)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mark Narron
Director
+1 212 612-7898
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sergio Pena
Associate Director
+57-1-326-9999
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
