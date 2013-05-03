LONDON, May 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Finland's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) as well as its
senior debt at
'AAA'. Fitch has also simultaneously affirmed Finland's Country
Ceiling at 'AAA'
and the Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook
on the
Long-term rating is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Finland's rating is underpinned by a combination of strong
governance, high
income per capita, a positive net international investment
position and an
impeccable debt service record. Government borrowing is
currently strongly
placed in financial markets. The strength of public finances is
a key support to
the rating despite the more pressing issue of population aging.
Public finances remain robust compared to peers. This provides
Finland with some
scope to absorb unexpected shocks and is reflected in the Stable
Outlook. At 53%
of GDP in 2012, general government debt is in line with the
'AAA' median and
well below eurozone rating peers, including Germany
('AAA'/Stable). While the
government has acknowledged that it will fail to meet its
objective to reduce
the central government deficit to no more than 1% of GDP by
2015, Fitch expects
debt to GDP will remain below the EU threshold of 60% of GDP
during the
remainder of the parliamentary term of the current
administration.
With pension fund assets over 70% of GDP the government has a
net asset
position, one of only six countries in the OECD and only second
to Norway when
measured relative to GDP. This is a mitigating factor towards
the rising cost of
an ageing population for the government for the short to medium
term. The impact
of an ageing population on public finances, however, will
accelerate from 2020
and the government will need to implement further reforms of
pensions to restore
long run sustainability.
The structural adjustment towards the services sector from
highly productive
industry, in particular the ICT sector has been well documented.
The lower
growth potential for Finland increases the long term fiscal
challenge from an
ageing population. However, Finland does not currently suffer
from any major
macroeconomic imbalances. The current account slipped into a
deficit in 2011 for
the first time since 1993 but at below 2% of GDP is not
excessive. The rise in
private credit and household indebtedness is not yet a material
concern from a
sovereign credit perspective but is elevated by historical
standards. The
banking sector is sound, well capitalised and has limited
exposures to troubled
eurozone economies limiting the macro-financial risks arising
from the crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current rating Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis
does not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood,
individually or collectively, of leading to a rating downgrade
over the next one
or two years. However, future developments that may,
individually or
collectively, lead to pressure on the Outlook include:-
- A significant worsening of the eurozone crisis could have a
severe adverse
impact on Finland's small and open economy putting pressure on
the rating.
Finnish contingent liabilities arising from other eurozone
sovereigns - which
the authorities have been at pains to limit - could also
increase over time.
- Failure to implement structural reforms. Further progress on
pension reform is
needed to put Finland's long-term age related public finances on
a sustainable
path. Addressing labour market rigidities and measures to
improve the country's
competitiveness will lift long term growth prospects lowering
the long term
fiscal challenge from ageing for the government.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch expects growth to remain sluggish in 2013 after the
economy contracted by
0.2%. Activity will expand by around 0.4% in 2013 before picking
up to 1.4% in
2014 on the recovery in the eurozone. The output gap is unlikely
to close until
2017 which implies growth will significantly underperform the
near 4% average
for the decade prior to the global economic and financial
crisis. Fitch assumes
long term growth potential at slightly above 1%, less than half
of the 3%
average in the decade prior to 2008.
Fitch assumes that there is no materialisation of severe
tail-risks to eurozone
financial stability that could trigger a sudden and material
increase in
investor risk aversion and financial market stress.
Fitch expects the government's consolidation efforts will ease
the general
government deficit to around 1.5% of GDP in 2015 from 2.3% of
GDP in 2012. As a
result the debt to GDP ratio will peak at around 58% in 2014
from 53% in 2012.
The government will not achieve its objective of reducing the
central government
deficit to GDP to no more than 1% of GDP in 2015 and the weak
growth profile
puts at risk its objective of reducing central government debt
to GDP from 2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Enam Ahmed
Director
+44 20 3530 1624
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Spyros Michas
Director
+44 20 3530 1121
Committee Chairperson
David Riley
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1175
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology' dated August
2012, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.