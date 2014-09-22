(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Rating (VR) of First Midwest
Bancorp (FMBI)
and its primary bank subsidiary, First Midwest Bank, at 'BBB-'.
The Rating
Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of ratings is provided
at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of FMBI's ratings reflects its continued
improved credit metrics
and steady operating performance over recent periods while
maintaining
reasonable capital levels. FMBI's current rating reflects its
relatively
elevated level of non-performing assets (NPAs) and its
geographic concentration
within the Chicagoland region, an area that has a weak fiscal
profile.
Furthermore, its current rating of 'BBB-' reflects what Fitch
considers to be
outsized loan growth in competitive asset classes such as
commercial and
industrial (C&I) and multi-family. The Stable Outlook reflects
Fitch's
expectation that growth (both organic and acquisitions) will be
adequately
managed in relation to capital and the bank's overall strategy.
FMBI's NPA ratio has fallen nearly 300 basis points (bps) since
the middle part
of 2012. While the improvement has outpaced many within the
community bank peer
group and within Fitch's rated universe, Fitch notes that NPAs
remain fairly
elevated in relation to higher rated banks as well as higher
credit-related
costs that weigh on earnings. Fitch expects NPAs to continue on
a downward
trajectory over the intermediate term along with associated
credit costs. This
expectation is reflected in today's rating affirmation as well
as the Stable
Outlook.
Recent strategic initiatives have included a branch acquisition
as well as a
whole-bank acquisition. In August 2014, FMBI purchased 12
Popular, Inc. branches
in Chicago which included $723 million in deposits and $562
million in loans,
paying a 2.5% premium for the deposits. In July 2014, FMBI
announced that it had
reached an agreement to purchase Great Lakes Financial, a $582
million bank in
south suburban Chicago. The purchase price was around 1.3x Great
Lakes' first
quarter 2014 (1Q'14) tangible book value (TBV) and the deal is
scheduled to
close in 4Q'14.
Given the delay of various M&A transactions at similarly sized
banks, Fitch
believes FMBI's ability to close on the branch acquisition in a
fairly short
timeframe reflects that risk management systems at FMBI are
adequate,
particularly in the compliance space.
Fitch observes that on pro forma basis, FMBI will have $9.6
billion in assets.
Management has indicated FMBI would likely surpass $10 billion
mark in late 2015
or into 2016. Crossing $10 billion in assets would result in
FMBI being affected
by the Durbin Amendment as well as more strenuous and costly
stress testing.
Management anticipates the after-tax cost of the Durbin
Amendment to be around
$5 million but that the earnings accretion generated by these
and future
transactions will exceed Durbin's impact. Today's affirmation
reflects Fitch's
expectation that these recent acquisitions will ultimately be
neutral to FMBI's
overall risk profile over the rating horizon (typically two
years). Fitch also
expects management to make measured decisions to cross over the
$10 billion
threshold in order to maintain reasonable capital levels and
earnings
performance.
FMBI has been able to generate more reasonable returns over
recent periods,
primarily due to lower credit-related costs (provisions,
litigations costs, OREO
expenses, etc.). Through 2Q'14, the company generated a return
on assets (ROA)
of 87bps which has been supported via reserve releases. Fitch
notes that reserve
releases have accounted for 13% of pre-tax earnings on average
over the last
five quarters. That said, Fitch sees reserve releases
diminishing going forward
given continued loan growth and as allowance levels approach
more normalized
levels. Fitch expects that earnings will remain in the 75bps to
90bps ROA range
over the near- to mid-term, a level relatively lower than higher
rated peers and
a rating constraint.
Similar to most in its peer group and across the industry, FMBI
has migrated its
deposit profile into less reliance on wholesale funding, enabled
by interest
rates that remain at historical lows. While Fitch expects FMBI
(as well as many
banks) to experience deposit run-off once rates rise and
economic activity
increases, Fitch does not expect FMBI's overall funding profile
to revert to an
outsized reliance on wholesale funding. This expectation is
incorporated into
FMBI's rating and Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes there is limited upside to FMBI's ratings over
the intermediate
term given the bank's geographic concentrations along with its
expected earnings
performance.
Moreover, Fitch believes that the bank's level of recent and
expected loan
growth constrains its rating over the near- to medium-term. FMBI
has experienced
greater than average year-over-year loan growth in multiple
product lines (C&I
at 18.9%, Multifamily at 14.5%, Home Equity at 29.6% and total
loans at 10.5%).
As a point of reference, FDIC data shows that the industry has
grown or shrunk
the same asset classes by 4.9%, 11.6%, -4.9% and 2.9%,
respectively. To the
extent that the bank continues to exhibit loan growth that not
only outpaces
peers but also the industry and other Fitch-rated banks by
multiples, pressure
could be placed on the rating or Outlook.
As noted above, FMBI is approaching the $10 billion mark through
organic growth
as well as through acquisitions. Crossing over $10 billion
results in a loss of
revenue and heightened regulatory expectations that can lead to
depressed
earnings. Fitch's baseline expectation is for FMBI to take a
measured approach
to crossing over $10 billion in assets. Should the threshold be
crossed over in
a manner which Fitch believes is aggressive or outside of the
bank's stated
strategy, negative pressure could be placed on its current
rating and/or
Outlook.
Finally, although not expected, negative rating pressures could
result if FMBI
were to manage capital more aggressively in payout levels or
through
acquisitions. Moreover, should wholesale funding revert back to
the level it was
leading up to the 2007-2009 financial crisis, negative rating
action could
ensue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
FMBI's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by the trust
banks and their
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in the
company's IDR. This
means that should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings
could be
similarly affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FMBI's subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are
notched below
its VR of 'bbb-' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of the
instruments
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of other hybrid securities are sensitive to any
change in the
company's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FMBI has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FMBI is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FMBI's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of FMBI is equalized with its operating company,
First Midwest
Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the
U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
If FMBI became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
First Midwest Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Long-Term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-Term deposits at 'F3'.
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support '5';
--Support Floor 'NF'.
First Midwest Capital Trust I
--Preferred stock at 'B+'.
Contact:
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31,
2014');
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies (Aug. 10,
2012)';
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria (Jan.
31, 2014)';
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles (March 27,
2014)';
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (July 2014');
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Diminishing QE
Effectiveness and
its Impact on Systemic Liquidity and Funding)' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions' -- When Will The
Catalysts Kick In? (July
11, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Home Equity Reset Risk Hitting the Reset Button
in 2014' (April
29, 2013)
--'U.S. Banks: Rationalizing the Branch Network (Witness the
Incredible
Shrinking Branch Network)' (Sept. 17, 2012);
--'Treatment of Unrealized Losses in U.S. Bank Capital Rule
Proposal
(Pro-Cyclical Capital Policy to Create Greater Capital
Volatility for Banks)'
(Aug. 7, 2012);
