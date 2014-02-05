(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings affirms First
National of Nebraska,
Inc.'s (FNNI) ratings at 'BBB-'/'F3'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of FNNI's rating and maintenance of the Stable
Outlook reflect
the company's stable operating performance, improvement in asset
quality, and
steady capital levels.
FNNI's earnings and profitability have continued to improve over
the last year
as its margin has held firm and efficiencies continue to be
found. The company's
ability to maintain its margin in the sustained low rate
environment is
primarily due to high single-digit loan growth over the past
year. Credit card
balances are up 10% due to stronger penetration in consumer and
agricultural
lending is up nearly 20% year-over-year (YoY) helping drive a
higher level of
interest income and stronger top line. Meanwhile, Fitch observes
that the
company has continued to reasonably manage costs, leading to
modest improvement
in efficiencies.
FNNI's loan portfolio has experienced positive credit trends as
both past due
loans and non-accruals loans were down significantly YoY.
Absolute levels of
nonperforming assets (NPAs) have decreased another 20% YoY while
net charge offs
(NCOs) have also continued to fall, down to 1.5% of gross loans
through the
third quarter of 2013 (3Q'13) from 1.8% a year prior. Fitch
expects asset
quality improvements to level off over the near-to-medium term
as card
performance across the industry has reached its peak. This
expectation is
reflected in today's affirmation as well as the Outlook Stable.
Capital levels continue to be managed appropriately relative to
the company's
overall risk profile and rating category. FNNI's risk based Tier
1 ratio fell 60
basis points (bps) to 12.5% over the last year. Fitch observes
capital ratio
deterioration is primarily due to an 11% increase in risk
weighted assets driven
by the aforementioned loan growth.
In the past, holding company liquidity had been a negative
ratings driver. Fitch
notes that the holding company's financial profile is adequate
and in line with
expectations given its level of cash and other contingent
sources of liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Further upward movement of the company's ratings are considered
limited in the
near term. Over the long-term, sustained improvement in in asset
quality, and
earnings, coupled with capital levels commensurate with higher
rated peers could
result in further movement of the rating.
Factors that could negatively weigh on FNNI's ratings include
stagnant operating
performance, a reversal of the currently positive credit trends,
as well as any
significant shareholder capital distributions. The latter could
put pressure on
FNNI's ratings, if capital build significantly slows or even
cause the company's
capital ratios to decline on an absolute basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FNNI, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from FNNI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FNNI's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are is
sensitive to
changes in FNNI's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a wholly owned subsidiary
of FNNI. FNBO's
ratings are aligned with FNNI reflecting Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary
is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
FNBO's ratings are sensitive to changes to FNNI's VR or any
changes to Fitch's
view of structural subordination between bank subsidiary and
holding company.
Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect
Fitch's view
that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support
should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's
assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
Fitch Ratings reviewed FNNI's ratings as part of the mid-tier
regional bank
review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated
Banc-Corp. (ASBC),
BOK Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City
National Bancorp
(CYN), Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV),
TCF Financial
Corp. (TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial
Corp. (WBS),
Wintrust (WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
First National of Nebraska, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'.
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
First National Bank of Omaha
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term deposits as 'F2';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';
--Support Ratings at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-612-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Megan Neenan, CFA
+1-212-612-0121
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks (Nov. 21, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding (Aug. 08, 2013);
--U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
(June 18,
2013);
--U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In? (July
11, 2013);
--Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review (Dec. 12,
2013);
--Fitch Fundamentals Index - U.S.; Index Trend Analysis 4Q13
(Jan. 15, 2014);
--Risk Radar Global - Q313 (Sept 05, 2013);
--Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€“ Third Quarter 2013
(Dec. 5, 2013);
--U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain) (Jan. 27, 2014);
--Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (Jan. 31, 2014);
--Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
(Jan. 31, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
Global Trading and Universal Banks - Periodic Review
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index
here
Risk Radar Global - Q313
here
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick
Up, but
Challenges Remain)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.