(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc.'s (FNFG) at 'BBB-'/'F3' and
revised the Rating
Outlook to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
FNFG's ratings are supported by its consistent performance
during a difficult
operating environment and credit performance that remains solid.
Also
incorporated in current ratings is the company's below
peer-average capital
position (across different measures), which may limit financial
flexibility.
Current ratings level reflect the company's risk profile given
the bank's
exposure to credit investment securities such as CLO holdings
and the change in
the loan portfolio mix to more commercially-oriented loans. The
loan portfolio
includes exposure to highly leveraged transactions, asset-based
lending, credit
cards, and indirect auto, all of which are fairly new lending
products. Further,
Fitch notes that FNFG has experienced significant loan growth
over the last few
years organically and through acquisitions.
The Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative. Despite
the significant
loan growth in recent years and entry into new lending products,
to-date, asset
quality is solid. Further, during the credit downturn, FNFG's
NCOs and NPAs
(which includes troubled debt restructuring and acquired loans)
were much lower
than mid-tier peers and similarly rated banks. For 3Q'13, NCOs
and NPAs totalled
0.25% and 1.09% compared to the mid-tier peer average of 0.31%
and 2.73%,
respectively. Although reserve coverage is considered weaker
than peers at less
than 1.00% of total loans, Fitch notes that the current loan
book includes a
2.5% credit mark on its acquired portfolio and the loan loss
reserve on
originated loans totals 1.21% of gross loans. Given economic
uncertainties,
credit losses may increase from historical standards. However,
Fitch believes
future credit losses will be manageable.
In Fitch's view, current capital position is lean providing
limited flexibility
should challenges arise given significant loan growth through
acquisitions and
the modest increase in risk profile of the company. FNFG's
capital position is
much lower than similarly-rated peers and most of Fitch's U.S.
rated financial
institutions from a tangible common equity (TCE) position and a
regulatory
capital standpoint. FNFG's Tier 1 Common Ratio, TCE and Tier 1
RBC totalled
7.86%, 6.02%, and 9.56% for 4Q'13, respectively. Positively, the
company's core
operating performance continues to deliver good results and
should help build up
its capital position over time.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch would view favourably an improvement in the company's
capital position or
profitability to peer averages, absent any negative asset
quality trends.
Although considered unlikely, a downgrade would be possible
should FNFG announce
an acquisition in the near term, manage its capital more
aggressively, or
experience a substantial decline from current levels. Further, a
decline in
credit quality trends worse than mid-tier peer averages could
also lead to a
review of current ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FNFG and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from FNFG's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FNFG's subordinated debt is sensitive to changes in FNFG's VR.
Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
First Niagara Bank and First Niagara Commercial Bank are wholly
owned
subsidiaries of FNFG, and their ratings are aligned with FNFG
reflecting Fitch's
view that the bank subsidiary is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
FNFG's subsidiaries' ratings are sensitive to changes to FNFG's
VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and
holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF' reflect
Fitch's view
that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary support
should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's
assumption
around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of
need.
Fitch reviewed FNFG's ratings as part of the mid-tier regional
bank review. The
19 banks in today's review include: Associated Banc-Corp (ASBC),
BOK Financial
Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City National
Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised the Outlook
to Stable:
First Niagara Financial Group, Inc
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Viability rating at 'bbb-';
--Senior Unsecured at 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock at 'B';
--Subordinated debt at 'BB+';;
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
First Niagara Bank, NA
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-'
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
The following ratings on First Niagara Commercial Bank were
affirmed and
withdrawn as the entity merged with and into First Niagara Bank,
NA.
First Niagara Commercial Bank
--Long-term deposits at 'BBB';
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Viability at 'bbb-';
--Short-term deposits at 'F3';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
