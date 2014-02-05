(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for
FirstMerit Corporation's (FMER) at 'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rrating
Outlook remains
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of FMER's ratings is supported by the
company's continued
stable financial performance, good market position in core
markets, solid asset
quality, and an adequate capital position given its risk
profile. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the company will continue to
generate
reasonable earnings and maintain adequate capital levels for its
rating category
over the long term.
Fitch observes that FMER has generated consistent earnings
performance not only
throughout the credit crisis but coming out of it as well,
reflecting a fairly
conservative risk culture. When adjusting for one-time items
relating to the
acquisition of CRBC, core earnings, measured by pre-provision
net revenue (PPNR)
are around 1.5% with the company generating a bottom-line return
on average
assets (ROA) of between 90 basis points (bps) and 105 bps. Fitch
believes that
cost saves related to its acquisition of Citizens Republic
Bancorp could augment
earnings performance, in the near- to -mid-term,; they will most
likely be
off-set by net interest margin compression given the
asset-sensitive nature of
FMER's balance sheet.
Asset quality metrics are in line relative to similarly rated
peers.
Nonperforming assets (NPAs; legacy and acquired) were less than
1.0% at 4Q'q13
-- one of the lowest levels in the peer group. Furthermore, the
company has
shown the ability to work down NPAs with relatively small credit
costs. FMER's
net charge-offs over the last five quarters have averaged 20
bps, in line with
similarly rated peers.
Fitch views the FMER's capital levels as adequate for its rating
and overall
risk profile. At 4Q'q13, the company reported ratio a TCE ratio
of 7.7%. Fitch
notes that the company has maintained capital at these levels
even after
creating a balance sheet 50% larger than at YE12 year-end 2012
through the
acquisition of CRBC. Fitch would expect the company to maintain
these types of
capital ratios if its taste for sizable acquisitions continues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Ratings could be pressured if operating performance trended
downward in
comparison to most recent quarters and to below below-peer
averages. Given that
FMER's profitability, capital and credit metrics are expected to
remain in-line
with similarly rated peers, Fitch believes FMER's ratings are on
the high end of
its potential range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by FMER, and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from FMER's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb+'
in accordance
with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and
relative Loss Severity risk profiles, which vary considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FMER's subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are is
sensitive to
changes in FMER's VR. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS
FirstMerit Bank, NA is a wholly owned subsidiary of FMER.
FirstMerit Bank, NA's
ratings are aligned with FHN's reflecting Fitch's view that the
bank subsidiary
is core to the franchise.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING SENSITIVITIES
First Merit Bank, NA's ratings are sensitive to changes to
FMER's VR or any
changes to Fitch's view of structural subordination between bank
subsidiary and
holding company. Rating sensitivities for the VR are listed
above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FMER's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FMER's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around as to capacity to procure extraordinary
support in case of
need.
Fitch Ratings reviewed FMER's ratings as part of the mid-tier
regional bank
review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated
Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK
Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City
National Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
FirstMerit Corporation
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
FirstMerit, N.A.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB+';
--Long-term deposits at 'A-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-term deposits at 'F2;
--Viability Rating at 'bbb+';
--Support '5';
--Support floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
