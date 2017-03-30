(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) on five Vietnamese banks as follows:
- Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank),
Vietnam Joint
Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (Vietinbank) and
Joint Stock
Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade of Vietnam's (Vietcombank)
affirmed at 'B+'.
- Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) and Military Commercial
Joint Stock
Bank (Military Bank) affirmed at 'B'.
The Outlook on all five banks is Stable. A full list of the
ratings is at the
end of this commentary.
The affirmations reflect Fitch's view that banking sector
performance will
remain stable with support from continued strong economic
growth. We believe
pressure on asset quality and capital from rapid loan growth
will be offset by
benign operating conditions, earnings retention and periodic
capital funding.
Problem loans remain understated in our view. There is a risk
that current rapid
credit growth may be a source of future asset quality problems,
despite strong
economic growth lowering the drag of legacy problem loans.
We expect profitability headwinds to continue due to margin
compression and high
impairment charges; however, these are mitigated by continued
strong growth in
higher-margin retail loans.
Fitch expects system funding and liquidity to remain steady.
However, bank
profits, asset quality and liquidity could be affected if rising
US interest
rates lead to renewed depreciation in the Vietnamese dong and an
increase in
dollarisation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS OF
AGRIBANK,
VIETINBANK AND VIETCOMBANK
The Long-Term IDRs of Agribank, Vietinbank and Vietcombank are
driven by Fitch's
expectation that government support will be forthcoming, if
needed, as the
entities are systemically important and majority-owned by the
Vietnamese
government. They are among the top-four Vietnamese banks by
assets and have
strong domestic franchises.
The banks' IDRs and Support Rating Floors are one notch lower
than Vietnam's
sovereign rating (BB-/Stable). Fitch believes the large size of
the banking
industry relative to GDP and the government's weak finances may
constrain the
timeliness of support.
Vietinbank's senior debt rating is at the same level as its
Long-Term IDR,
reflecting Fitch's view of average recovery prospects for
unsecured senior
creditors in case of default. The Recovery Rating of 'RR4'
indicates typical
historical recovery prospects of 31%-50%.
The Stable Outlooks on Agribank, Vietinbank and Vietcombank
reflect the Stable
Outlook on Vietnam's sovereign rating.
VIABILITY RATINGS OF VIETINBANK AND VIETCOMBANK
The Viability Ratings of Vietinbank and Vietcombank reflect
their limited
balance sheet buffers relative to the size of their problematic
assets, weak
financial performance and high loan concentration risk,
especially in
state-owned enterprises (SOEs). The Viability Ratings also
incorporate their
strong domestic franchises, which focus on commercial and
corporate lending, and
their stable funding profiles.
Fitch believes these two state-owned banks have an advantage
over private banks
in times of stress, as depositors are likely to have more
confidence in a
majority state-owned bank. The loan/deposit ratios of Vietinbank
and Vietcombank
stood at 103% and 80%, respectively, as at end-June 2016.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to wholly
government-owned Agribank.
Providing support to the domestic economy has a high influence
on its standalone
profile and makes it likely that it will continue to benefit
from regulatory
forbearance.
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS OF ACB AND MILITARY BANK
The Long-Term IDRs of ACB and Military Bank are driven by their
Viability
Ratings and reflect their smaller franchises but better loan
quality compared
with state-owned banks. Fitch believes the capital encumbrance
of ACB and
Military Bank from under-reporting of non-performing loans is
lower compared
with state-owned banks.
ACB's ratings reflect its stable credit profile. Its loan
quality is likely to
be better than most of its peers given its much lower loan
concentration risk
with small exposure to SOEs; 1.1% of total loans at end-2016.
The reported
non-performing loan ratio was 0.9% at end-2016 (2015: 1.7%).
Military Bank's ratings reflect its franchise as one of
Vietnam's largest
private banks. Fitch expects the bank to continue generating
stronger
profitability than peers, supported by its higher net-interest
margins and more
favourable cost structure. Fitch expects its capitalisation
ratio of 13.4% at
end-September 2016 to stay above the majority of its local
peers,
notwithstanding the bank's above-industry loan growth. Our
assessment also
captures the bank's adequate liquidity profile - with a
loan/deposit ratio of
73% at end-June 2016 - and its strong government ties.
The Stable Outlooks on ACB and Military Bank reflect Fitch's
expectation that
their risk profiles will be maintained over the near- to
medium-term amid
macroeconomic stability in Vietnam.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS OF ACB AND MILITARY
BANK
The Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'No
Floor' of ACB and
Military Bank reflect Fitch's view that state support may be
possible but cannot
be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS OF AGRIBANK,
VIETINBANK,
VIETCOMBANK, ACB AND MILITARY BANK
The Long-Term IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of
Agribank,
Vietinbank and Vietcombank are sensitive to shifts in the
sovereign's
creditworthiness and ratings. These ratings may also be affected
by any
perceived change in the government's propensity to support the
banks, although
such a scenario is unlikely in the near term for systemically
important
state-owned banks like Agribank, Vietinbank and Vietcombank.
An upgrade of the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors for
ACB and Military
Bank is sensitive to our expectations around the sovereign's
ability and
propensity to support the banks.
The Long-Term IDRs of ACB and Military Bank are sensitive to
changes in their
Viability Ratings.
SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES
The ratings on Vietinbank's senior unsecured notes are sensitive
to any changes
in the bank's Long-Term IDR and Fitch's assessment of recovery
prospects.
VIABILITY RATINGS OF VIETINBANK, VIETCOMBANK, ACB AND MILITARY
BANK
We may consider upgrading the Viability Ratings of the
Vietnamese banks if
structural issues, such as bad-debt resolution and weak capital
buffers, are
more adequately addressed, leading to greater transparency and,
together with
sustained strong economic performance, to continued improvements
in the banks'
overall financial profiles.
Viability Ratings may be pressured if excessive growth leads to
significant
impairment risks and weakened balance sheets. Downward pressure
for Vietinbank
may be higher given its low and declining capital ratio and
higher loan
concentration risk with SOE exposure.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Agribank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Vietinbank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
USD250 million 8% notes due 2017 affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'
Vietcombank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Military Bank
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
ACB
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Tamma Febrian
Associate Director
+65 6796 7237
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021360
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001