(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Flemish
Community's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA', with
a Stable Outlook, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1+'. The senior
unsecured ratings have also been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. The
commercial paper
programme has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
The ratings reflect the Flemish Community's strong budgetary
performance, which
allows for a high self-financing capacity, and its sound debt
coverage ratios.
They take into account its solid socio-economic profile based on
its
attractiveness as a business destination. The Stable Outlook
indicates Fitch's
expectations that the Flemish Community will be able to maintain
its healthy
financial profile and manage debt growth that are compatible
with the current
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Flanders is an attractive business destination, given its
diversified industry,
highly qualified workforce and outstanding infrastructure.
Although the Flemish
economy is more volatile than the national economy due to its
export-oriented
profile, it has a structurally low rate of unemployment and a
higher GDP per
capita than the country as a whole.
The current margin is strong (10.2% in 2013) and should remain
at this level at
end-2014. Fitch expects budgetary performance to remain stable
in the medium
term despite the devolution of new responsibilities and
Flanders' contribution
to the consolidation of Belgian public finances. Performance
should be supported
by structural measures limiting operating expenditure growth,
while the new
equalisation mechanism will mitigate the financial impact of the
institutional
reform over the next 10 years.
Revenue flexibility will increase in 2015 on the back of the
reform, but most
revenue will remain linked to federal taxes and indexed to GDP
growth and
inflation. Expenditure flexibility is limited by an indexation
formula and
multi-year contracts. The impact of unexpected budgetary
shortfalls would be
mitigated by prudent budgeting, contingency planning, and,
ultimately, fiscal
leeway.
Following the recommendation of Eurostat in 2013 to upgrade the
quality of
budgetary statistics, about EUR8bn of guaranteed debt was n
reclassified as
direct risk. In 2013, direct risk reached EUR19bn, leading to a
direct risk
payback ratio of 7.4 years, in line with 'AA'rated peers. We
expect the debt
payback ratio to shrink to three years in 2019, due to an
expected balance
budget and limiting new debt issues only to fund the Flemish
Community's equity
participation in public sector entities.
Access to short-term funding is strong, owing to a EUR3bn credit
line with ING
Belgium (A+/Negative/F1+) and a EUR1.5bn commercial paper
programme. High debt
service coverage and predictable cash flows also help limit
refinancing risks.
Fitch considers the Flemish Community's financial management as
highly
efficient, notably in its forecasting ability, which allows
Flemish Community to
control its annual commitments in budgetary performance and
debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade may stem from a consistently weak performance
combined with an
increase of private public partnership exposure resulting in
direct risk payback
ratio (direct risk to current revenue) of more than eight years.
A downgrade of
Belgium would also be reflected in the Flemish Community's
ratings.
The Flemish Community's ratings may be upgraded following a
similar rating
action on Belgium's ratings, provided budgetary performance
remains in line with
our expectations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Arnaud Dura
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
David Lopes
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 10
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel:
+44 203 530 1549,
Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 14
August 2012,
"International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States", dated 23 April 2014 on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
here
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
