(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Flemish Community's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA', with a Stable Outlook, and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The senior unsecured ratings have also been affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'. The commercial paper programme has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect the Flemish Community's strong budgetary performance, which allows for a high self-financing capacity, and its sound debt coverage ratios. They take into account its solid socio-economic profile based on its attractiveness as a business destination. The Stable Outlook indicates Fitch's expectations that the Flemish Community will be able to maintain its healthy financial profile and manage debt growth that are compatible with the current ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS Flanders is an attractive business destination, given its diversified industry, highly qualified workforce and outstanding infrastructure. Although the Flemish economy is more volatile than the national economy due to its export-oriented profile, it has a structurally low rate of unemployment and a higher GDP per capita than the country as a whole. The current margin is strong (10.2% in 2013) and should remain at this level at end-2014. Fitch expects budgetary performance to remain stable in the medium term despite the devolution of new responsibilities and Flanders' contribution to the consolidation of Belgian public finances. Performance should be supported by structural measures limiting operating expenditure growth, while the new equalisation mechanism will mitigate the financial impact of the institutional reform over the next 10 years. Revenue flexibility will increase in 2015 on the back of the reform, but most revenue will remain linked to federal taxes and indexed to GDP growth and inflation. Expenditure flexibility is limited by an indexation formula and multi-year contracts. The impact of unexpected budgetary shortfalls would be mitigated by prudent budgeting, contingency planning, and, ultimately, fiscal leeway. Following the recommendation of Eurostat in 2013 to upgrade the quality of budgetary statistics, about EUR8bn of guaranteed debt was n reclassified as direct risk. In 2013, direct risk reached EUR19bn, leading to a direct risk payback ratio of 7.4 years, in line with 'AA'rated peers. We expect the debt payback ratio to shrink to three years in 2019, due to an expected balance budget and limiting new debt issues only to fund the Flemish Community's equity participation in public sector entities. Access to short-term funding is strong, owing to a EUR3bn credit line with ING Belgium (A+/Negative/F1+) and a EUR1.5bn commercial paper programme. High debt service coverage and predictable cash flows also help limit refinancing risks. Fitch considers the Flemish Community's financial management as highly efficient, notably in its forecasting ability, which allows Flemish Community to control its annual commitments in budgetary performance and debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade may stem from a consistently weak performance combined with an increase of private public partnership exposure resulting in direct risk payback ratio (direct risk to current revenue) of more than eight years. A downgrade of Belgium would also be reflected in the Flemish Community's ratings. The Flemish Community's ratings may be upgraded following a similar rating action on Belgium's ratings, provided budgetary performance remains in line with our expectations. 