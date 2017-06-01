(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings of Flex Ltd.
(Nasdaq: FLEX;
Flex) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Positive. The ratings
affect
approximately $3 billion of debt outstanding as of March 31,
2017. A complete
list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
The rating affirmation reflects Flex's electronic manufacturing
services (EMS)
market leadership position, global footprint, increasing revenue
diversification
and profitability, and free cash flow (FCF) generation profile.
The Positive
Outlook reflects Fitch's view that several evolving trends in
the EMS sector
(electronification of everything, product agnostic strategies,
internal and
external design collaboration) are addressing the cyclicality,
customer
concentration and low margins that have long been the primary
credit risks
relevant to Flex and other EMS providers. Fitch believes these
evolving trends
can fundamentally improve Flex's credit profile over the long
term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Market Leadership, Scale: The second largest EMS provider in the
world, Flex
offers customers a global footprint that optimizes logistics,
accelerates time
to market and provides economies of scale in purchasing
materials. Fitch
believes Flex is likely to sustain its leadership position due
to its massive
scale that would be difficult to replicate and growing design
collaboration with
original equipment manufacturers that elevates the company from
an outsourced
manufacturer to a strategic partner.
End Market Diversification: Flex's Industrial & Emerging
Industries (IEI) and
High Reliability Solutions (HRS) segments accounted for 38% of
revenue and over
half of operating profit in FY17. Fitch expects these
non-traditional
electronics segments to outgrow the rest of the business over
the next several
years, further improving diversification and reducing volatility
from longer
product lifecycles.
Increasing Margins: Fitch expects mid-cycle EBIT margins to
approach 4% over the
intermediate term from 2%-3% historically due to a richer sales
mix to
non-traditional markets and increased co-innovation and
collaboration (i.e.
sketch-to-scale). Fitch believes Flex's strategy of deeper
engagement provides
additional support for a structural increase in company margins.
Customer Concentration: Like most EMS providers, Flex derives a
significant
portion of its revenue from a select few customers. In FY17, the
company's 10
largest customers accounted for 43% of sales, a material
improvement from 63%
10 years ago. Fitch expects customer concentration to further
reduce as Flex
executes its product agnostic strategy. Customer concentration
risk is further
offset by the multitude of products and programs per customer.
FCF Generation: Fitch expects about $600 million - $700 million
of mid-cycle
annual FCF, driven by improved profitability. Fitch believes
Flex's ability to
moderate capital spending in the face of lower demand supports
the industry's
maturity and strengthened FCF profile. Fitch expects Flex will
use FCF for share
repurchases and acquisitions focused on access to technologies
and customers in
growth markets.
Financial Policy: Fitch expects leverage (total
debt-to-operating EBITDA,
including A/R sale programs) to decline to around 2.5x from 3.4x
over the
ratings horizon. Short-term spikes in leverage to accommodate
non-recurring
capital investments or modest acquisitions would be consistent
with the rating.
Exposure to Cyclicality: Flex derives about 60% revenue from its
Communications
& Enterprise Compute (CEC) and Consumer Technologies Group (CTG)
businesses,
which are vulnerable to cyclicality, although the company has
made progress
diversifying away from traditional EMS business. Fitch views
more than half of
Flex's EBIT coming from its IEI and HRS segments and a
countercyclical working
capital profile as key offsets to this risk.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Flex's market leadership and scale, progress diversifying its
end markets, and
key credit metrics are comparable to similarly rated peers
within the EMS
sector. Flex, along with other similarly rated EMS providers, is
poised to
benefit from positive trends within the sector as a whole
including
electronification of everything, product-agnostic strategies and
design
collaboration. These trends will help address the cyclicality,
customer
concentration and low margins that have long been the primary
credit risks
relevant to Flex and other EMS providers.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within its rating case for the issuer
are:
--Low to mid single-digit long-term revenue growth driven by an
increasing mix
of higher growth IEI and HRS segments;
--Revenue diversification and reduction in customer
concentration continues,
driven by faster growth in IEI and HRS segments and product
agnostic strategy;
--Operating margin approaches 4% over the rating horizon based
on increasing mix
of higher margin IEI and HRS segments;
--Mid-cycle FCF of $600 million - $700 million annually through
the rating
cycle;
--Approximately 50% of annual FCF will be returned to
shareholders via share
repurchases.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Fitch's expectations for leverage to
sustain below 2.5x
and FCF to total debt above 25%, coinciding with successful
execution on the
company's expansion into non-traditional markets and design
services.
Indications of successful execution include increasing
profitability (i.e.
operating margins approaching 4%) and at least half of total
operating profit
deriving from the company's HRS and IEI segments.
Negative Rating Action: Expectations for leverage sustaining
above 3x as a
result of debt-financed acquisition(s) or shareholder friendly
activities, or
structurally lower EBITDA; reduced profitability with no
expectation to return
to normalized levels.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity as of March 31, 2017 was adequate, supported by $1.8
billion of cash
on hand, an undrawn $1.5 billion revolving credit facility and
Fitch's
expectation for annual mid-cycle FCF of $600 million to $700
million.
Total debt as of March 31, 2017 is approximately $3 billion and
consists of:
--$19 million of capital leases;
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured revolver debt due March 2019 ($0
outstanding);
--$503 million senior unsecured term loan debt due March 2019;
--$700 million senior unsecured term loan debt due November
2021;
--$53 million of euro denominated senior unsecured term loan
debt due September
2020;
--$107 million of euro denominated senior unsecured term loan
debt due January
2022;
--$500 million of 4.625% senior unsecured notes due February
2020;
--$500 million of 5.000% senior unsecured notes due February
2023;
--$600 million of 4.750% senior unsecured notes due June 2025;
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Flex Ltd.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Fitch criteria for rating non-financial corporate entities
consider accounts
receivable factoring facilities to be debt. Flex utilizes such
facilities in the
form of trade receivable securitization and sale programs.
Previous analysis
added receivables sold but not collected, as opposed to the
balance of trade
receivables sold outstanding, to adjusted debt instead of total
gross debt. To
correct this, Fitch has added the outstanding balance on
receivables sold to
gross debt and appropriately considered the inclusion in
calculation of total
leverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kevin McNeil
Director
+1-646-582-4768
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jason Pompeii
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3210
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch added back the outstanding balance of receivables sold
for cash to
accounts receivable and included the balance in total debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001