(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings of Flowers
Foods Inc. (Flowers; NYSE: FLO) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--$500 million Revolving Credit Facility at 'BBB';
--$400 million Senior Unsecured Note at 'BBB';
--$68 million Term Loan A at 'BBB'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Flowers' ratings reflect its leading position as the second
largest producer of
baked goods in the U.S., with over $3 billion in 2012 revenues,
successful
geographic expansion over the past several years, and a stable
business model.
Flowers is a low-cost operator in a highly mature industry. The
firm has
generated low single-digit organic revenue growth rates, even
though industry
volumes have been slightly negative, due to its ability to price
for these daily
consumed staples. Flowers has steadily increased its market
share over time.
Fitch notes that as expected, Flowers' credit protection
measures remain good
but are not at historically strong levels. The company had been
under-levered
and had a significant cushion in its rating category through
2010. Total
Adjusted Debt/EBITDAR was under 2.4x with funds from operations
(FFO) interest
coverage well in excess of 28x from 2004 through 2010. The
cushion in the
rating was expected to provide the company with flexibility to
participate as a
leader in a consolidating industry and also in recognition of
limited geographic
diversification. Through 2010, the company primarily competed in
the southern
U.S.
The company is focused on growth and has made or announced
several acquisitions
over the past two years in order to expand its geographic
footprint. The change
removed a qualitative constraint on upward rating movements.
However, leverage
is likely to continue to increase above historical levels
through 2013. Fitch
anticipates that credit protection measures will be weak for the
current rating
category in the near term.
Flowers is committed to using internally generated cash flow to
reduce debt
within 18 to 24 months after it closes on the Hostess Brands,
Inc. (Hostess)
asset purchase this year. Fitch expects that the company will
not execute any
sizeable acquisitions until debt/EBITDA is comfortably under 2x
(roughly 3.25x
on a total adjusted debt/EBITDAR basis). The company's solid
liquidity and
commitment to de-levering post the Hostess acquisition,
discussed below,
underpins the rating and the Stable Outlook.
Recent Events:
In 2011, Flowers announced its goal to accelerate its geographic
footprint to
reach 75% of the U.S. population by 2016. Half of the growth
would be
accomplished via acquisitions and it was anticipated that
leverage would
increase as a result. Within the past 18 months, Flowers
purchased Tasty Baking
Company in May 2011 for $172 million, Lepage Bakeries, Inc.
(Lepage) in July
2012 for $382 million and the Sara Lee bread, buns and roll
brand in California
in February 2013 for $50 million. By the end of this year the
company will have
accomplished its goal to access 75% of the U.S. population and
significantly
expanded its geographic footprint 3 years early. However, as a
result, debt
increased by almost $500 million in 2010, from $127 million to
$607 million at
the end of 2012. Debt/EBITDAR leverage followed a similar
trajectory to 3x.
In 2013, Flowers announced it would purchase five bread brands
including Wonder,
Merita and Butternut, along with 20 bakeries and other assets
for $360 million
from Hostess. After filing for Chapter 11 in January 2012,
Hostess unexpectedly
exited the market in November 2012 and its assets became
available for sale.
Pending regulatory approval, Flowers expects to close on the
Hostess asset
purchase in the second half of 2013. The purchase is likely to
be largely debt
financed, since Flowers typically carries very little cash on
its balance sheet.
As a result, Fitch expects the company's leverage to increase
moderately in
2013. Debt could grow to $1 billion if the entire $360 million
purchase price is
financed.
Fitch has determined after a review of Hostess' court filing
that Hostess' gross
margins were in line with Flowers' and that over its past three
fiscal years
there appeared to be no major deterioration of its brands, as
reflected in a
relatively stable revenue line. Furthermore, in buying assets,
Flowers is not
exposed to Hostess' legacy liabilities which include substantial
pension
obligations. Although unexpected, Fitch believes this
acquisition is
strategically important and beneficial to Flowers' operations
immediately and in
the long term as it cements its geographic expansion.
Flowers began recording double-digit volume growth after Hostess
shut down.
Further, at its analyst presentation on March 20, 2013 the
company announced
that revenues were up 20% to 25% and that gross margins had
improved through
mid-March 2013. Importantly, Flowers is adding meaningful
volumes to its fixed
cost base and its capacity utilization has improved as have
margins since fourth
quarter 2012 (4Q'12). Volume growth is being driven by the
company's organic
expansion, Hostess-related gains, and incremental revenues from
the mid-2012
Lepage acquisition. Lepage and the Sara Lee brand acquisition
in California
should add 7 points of revenue growth in 2013, while recently
enacted pricing to
offset commodity input cost should add 4 to 6 points. Given
this, there is
support for Flowers to see revenues increase in the 20% range
during 2013.
Pro forma leverage (total adjusted debt/EBITDAR) if the Hostess
transaction was
financed entirely with debt would be in the low 3x range. The
calculation is
based on a 20% increase in revenues ($3.7 billion) against a
stable historical
13.4% EBITDAR margin. As such, leverage would not be
substantially more than the
3x seen at year end. However, as mentioned previously it is
weak versus
historical levels and for the rating category.
Liquidity and Debt:
Much of the company's immediate liquidity is derived from
internally generated
cash flow and access to its $500 million revolver which matures
in November
2017. There was $373 million in revolver availability at year
end. Flowers
generated positive free cash flow (FCF) in eight of the past 10
years. However,
Flowers' FCF is variable given the impact of hedging on cash
flows. The company
recorded $63 million in FCF in 2012, which was a material but
anticipated
improvement from the negative $24 million recorded in 2011.
Given volume growth
and margin improvement year to date, Fitch expects meaningful
improvements in
FCF in 2013. Again, volatile commodity costs - primarily wheat
costs - could
change Fitch's expectations for FCF in either the negative or
positive
direction.
Long-term debt maturities are very modest over the next five
years. A $66
million term loan matures in 2013, but from 2014 through 2016
less than $5
million is currently due each year. That is likely to change
depending on how
the company finances the Hostess acquisition. Flowers plans to
use the bank
market and obtain pre-payable or amortizable debt. As a result,
annual
maturities of long-term debt are likely to increase. Fitch
expects obligations
to remain manageable over the intermediate term.
Rating Sensitivities:
An upgrade beyond 'BBB' is not anticipated in the near term.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
A downgrade could occur if deleveraging is slower than Fitch
expects with Total
Adjusted Debt/EBITDAR remaining over the mid-3x range over the
next 18 to 24
months. A downgrade could also occur with another sizeable
acquisition, which
is not expected, or the negative cash impact of commodity cost
spikes, although
those have been short in duration.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Judi Rossetti, CFA, CPA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3186
Committee Chairperson
Jamie Rizzo, CFA
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0548
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
'www.fitchratings.com'.The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 8, 2012;
'Fitch: No Immediate Rating Impact from Flowers Foods' Bid for
Certain Hostess
Assets', Jan. 14, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.